Florida State rises to No. 4, Colorado, Duke enter Week 2 AP Top 25

Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 rankings

Week 1 of college football saw two unranked teams upset (TCU and Clemson) and Florida State steamroll over LSU — and all that noise caused a major shift in the new AP Top 25 rankings. Read more about went down during Week 1 here.

Georgia and Michigan retain their respective No. 1 and No. 2 spots, while Ohio State fell to No. 5 (prev. No. 3), and No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 FSU rose up to round out the top 5. Below are the full rankings:

Rank School Points Previous Record 1 Georgia (58) 1,569 1 1-0 2 Michigan (2) 1,485 2 1-0 3 Alabama 1,424 4 1-0 4 Florida State (3) 1,384 8 1-0 5 Ohio State 1,308 3 1-0 6 Southern Cal 1,255 6 2-0 7 Penn State 1,212 7 1-0 8 Washington 1,107 10 1-0 9 Tennessee 975 12 1-0 10 Notre Dame 967 13 2-0 11 Texas 935 11 1-0 12 Utah 919 14 1-0 13 Oregon 823 15 1-0 14 LSU 706 5 0-1 15 Kansas State 579 16 1-0 16 Oregon State 558 18 1-0 17 North Carolina 551 21 1-0 18 Oklahoma 426 20 1-0 19 Wisconsin 407 19 1-0 20 Ole Miss 379 22 1-0 21 Duke 343 NR 1-0 22 Colorado 269 NR 1-0 23 Texas A&M 267 23 1-0 24 Tulane 241 24 1-0 25 Clemson 141 9 0-1

Week 2 poll breakdown

Now, let's talk about these shifts.

The biggest drops were seen by No. 25 Clemson (prev. No. 9) and No. 14 LSU (prev. No. 5). The Clemson Tigers are just barely hanging on after Duke registered its first win against a top-10 team since 1989. The Blue Devil defense shined on Monday, stopping three of Clemson's four scoring opportunities in the red zone, blocking two field goals and tallying two sacks on quarterback Cade Klubnik. With the 28-7 win, Duke now boasts a No. 21 ranking, while Clemson searches for answers in their next contest against Charleston Southern.

In the first top-10 showdown of the season, Florida State dominated Brian Kelly and LSU 45-24. Highly-touted sixth-year quarterback Jordan Travis finished the game 23 for 31 and threw for nearly 350 yards, scoring on every drive in the second half to silence the Tigers and prove that they deserved a top-5 spot. No. 4 FSU and No. 17 North Carolina made a statement for the ACC this weekend with their SEC defeats, both programs moving up four slots in the rankings.

Ohio State fell down two after Indiana kept up with the Buckeye offense through the first half of their Saturday matchup, with OSU only mustering a 10-3 lead heading into the locker room. Junior QB Kyle McCord appeared a bit shaky whilst filling in the massive shoes of C.J. Stroud, thus the Buckeyes couldn't keep up with their preseason ranking, at least ear on.

Some new additions to the top 25 include Colorado and Duke, knocking TCU and Iowa out of the Top 25 from Week 1. Deion Sanders and the Colorado team that he built from the ground up defied expectations on Saturday, knocking down the reigning national runner-up on its home turf. Travis Hunter stole the show, playing well over 100 snaps on both sides of the ball, nabbing 11 receptions and picking off a would-be TCU touchdown.

Other notable moves:

Top matchups for Week 2

Saturday, September 9:

Most weeks ranked No. 1

Here are the 10 FBS programs that have spent the most weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since 1936, according to www.collegepollarchive.com.

SCHOOL WEEKS RANKED NO. 1 Alabama 138 Ohio State 105 Oklahoma 101 Notre Dame 98 USC 91 Florida State 72 Nebraska 70 Miami (FL) 68 Texas 45 Florida 41

Georgia (39), LSU (38) and Michigan (34) sit just outside the top 10.

Here's how the 2022 Week 2 poll turned out

This time last season, here's what the Week 2 AP Poll looked like. There were 12 teams on last year's AP Top 25 that missed this year's Week 2 rankings.