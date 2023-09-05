Former DII football players on 2023 NFL rosters

The 2023 NFL season is finally here, and DII football fans can be on the lookout for former standouts this season.

Though initial 53-man rosters were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26, we like to wait closer to opening day to dive into the final rosters for the coming season. Several DII players — like Kutztown's Craig Reynolds, who has been on the Lions the past two years — were left off the initial 53-man roster but brought back a few days later. Waiting a few extra days for those last few signings gets this list as close to accurate as possible.

This year, 43 DII football players are on opening day rosters. Shepherd's Tyson Bagent, Ferris State's Caleb Murphy, Fort Valley State's Emanuel Wilson, and Wingate's Ethan Evans are a few of the big-name rookies that made the final cut. Evans was the only one of the four drafted, so Bagent, Murphy and Wilson all turned some heads this preseason.

Additionally, many familiar faces are back on NFL rosters. Western Colorado's Austin Ekeler — who has led the NFL in touchdowns two years in a row — is back with the Los Angeles Chargers. Grand Valley State's Matthew Judon — who made his fourth-straight Pro Bowl last year — is back with the New England Patriots. West Alabama's Tyreek Hill — the NFL's "Cheetah" and seven-time Pro Bowler — is back with the Miami Dolphins. And of course, Adam Thielen, one of the most reliable targets the past few seasons, is with a new team in Carolina, hoping to catch many touchdowns from No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young.

Here is how the rosters look.

DII NFL rosters, broken down by the numbers

There are 11 defensive backs on NFL rosters. That is the most of any position. There are seven defensive lineman, six wide receivers and five each of linebackers and running backs.

There is only one quarterback on any roster. Tyson Bagent is in uncharted territory as there hasn't been a DII football QB on any active roster in quite some time.

The current two-time defending national champion Ferris State Bulldogs have the most players on active rosters with three. The aforementioned Caleb Murphy made the Tennessee Titans roster, Tavierre Thomas made the Houston Texans roster and Zach Sieler is on the Dolphins.

Both the Indianapolis Colts and Dolphins have four DII players apiece on their 53-man rosters, tied for the most of any NFL team. The Green Bay Packers, Chargers, Lions and Patriots all have three players on the active roster.

The Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have no DII football players on their active rosters.

DII alum on 2023 NFL 53-man rosters (based on NFL.com rosters as of Sept. 4, 2023)

Player NFL team School Position Dennis Gardeck Arizona Cardinals Sioux Falls LB Christian Matthew Arizona Cardinals Valdosta State DB Dee Alford Atlanta Falcons Tusculum DB Kyle Hinton Atlanta Falcons Washburn OL Deonte Harty Buffalo Bills Assumption WR Adam Thielen Carolina Panthers Minnesota State WR Alex Cappa* Cincinnati Bengals Humboldt State OL Tyson Bagent Chicago Bears Shepherd QB D'Anthony Bell Cleveland Browns West Florida DB Jonathan Harris+ Denver Broncos Lindenwood DL John Cominsky Detroit Lions Charleston (WV) DL Anthony Pittman Detroit Lions Wayne State (MI) LB Craig Reynolds Detroit Lions Kutztown RB Matt Ozrech* Green Bay Packers Azusa Pacific LS Jonathan Owens Green Bay Packers Missouri Western DB Emanuel Wilson Green Bay Packers Fort Valley State RB Tavierre Thomas Houston Texans Ferris State DB Dallas Flowers Indianapolis Colts Pittsburg State DB Kenny Moore II Indianapolis Colts Valdosta State DB E.J. Speed+ Indianapolis Colts Tarleton State LB Grover Stewart Indianapolis Colts Albany State (GA) DT Gregory Junior Jacksonville Jaguars Ouachita Baptist DB Joshua Williams Kansas City Chiefs Fayetteville State DB Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers Western Colorado RB Morgan Fox Los Angeles Chargers CSU Pueblo DL Trey Pipkins III Los Angeles Chargers Sioux Falls OL Ethan Evans Los Angeles Rams Wingate P Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins West Alabama WR Kader Kohou+ Miami Dolphins TAMU-Commerce DB Zach Sieler Miami Dolphins Ferris State DL Kion Smith Miami Dolphins Fayetteville State OL C.J. Ham Minnesota Vikings Augustana (SD) RB Kyle Dugger New England Patriots Lenoir-Rhyne DB Matthew Judon New England Patriots Grand Valley State LB Sam Roberts New England Patriots Northwest Missouri State DL Nathan Shepherd New Orleans Saints Fort Hays State DL Irvin Charles New York Jets Indiana (PA) WR Greg Zuerlein New York Jets Missouri Western K Gunner Olszewski Pittsburgh Steelers Bemidji State WR Matt Feiler Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bloomsburg OL Zach Triner Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assumption LS Caleb Murphy Tennessee Titans Ferris State LB Dareke Young Seattle Seahawks Lenoir-Rhyne WR * = school no longer has a football program; + = school is now DI, but was DII when player attended

Other DII football alum of note

Below is a list of players on injured lists, physically unable to perform lists, or practice squads. This information is as of Monday, Sept. 4, per NFL.com. These players could move around frequently (in fact, some may have by the time you read this). This is a preliminary list for the opening of the NFL season and will not be updated before or after opening kickoff because of how fluid it tends to be.