Colleges with the most players on NFL opening night rosters

1,696: That's the total amount of NFL players that make up all teams combined on an active roster.

Break that down to FBS players and you have 1,503 — that makes up 88.6% of the NFL's active rosters.

A once gradual process looks drastically different this year as teams had the hard deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET to go through an extensive process of cutting down a 90-player roster to 53 due to pre-season roster cuts.

If 88.6% of FBS players make up the total number of players on an active NFL roster, which conference holds the title for most players on a NFL roster? That would be the SEC. Followed by the Big Ten and ACC. These three conferences make up 57.7 % of the total amount of FBS players on an active NFL roster.

Below is an overview of just where each FBS conference lands with the most players on an active NFL roster.

(Note: This list only highlights players on active 53-man rosters as of Monday, Sept. 4. It includes FBS teams and conferences only. It does not include players on the injury reserved, practice squads or the commissioner’s exempt list).

FBS CONFERENCE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTER SEC 367 Big Ten 288 ACC 213 Big 12 207 Pac-12 178 Mountain West 61 American 51 Sun Belt 45 Independent 42 MAC 27 C-USA 24

The top four schools that hold the most players on a current NFL roster are current SEC and Big Ten schools. Alabama holds the top spot with a total of 57 players, including a few projected starters you'll get to see this season such as rookie Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), Mac Jones (New England Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins).

Right behind Alabama is Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and Clemson — rounding out the top five. Outside of the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, Oklahoma holds it down for the Big 12 with 32 players. Southern Cal leads the Pac-12 with 27 players, with Notre Dame claiming the Independent crown of sending players to the next level with 34.

Below, you can find just exactly where your school ranks when it comes to active NFL players found on current 2023 53-man rosters.