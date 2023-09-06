Colleges with the most players on NFL opening night rosters

1,696: That's the total amount of NFL players that make up all teams combined on an active roster.
Break that down to FBS players and you have 1,503 — that makes up 88.6% of the NFL's active rosters.
A once gradual process looks drastically different this year as teams had the hard deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET to go through an extensive process of cutting down a 90-player roster to 53 due to pre-season roster cuts.
👀 Checkout when and where your favorite FBS team is playing
If 88.6% of FBS players make up the total number of players on an active NFL roster, which conference holds the title for most players on a NFL roster? That would be the SEC. Followed by the Big Ten and ACC. These three conferences make up 57.7 % of the total amount of FBS players on an active NFL roster.
Below is an overview of just where each FBS conference lands with the most players on an active NFL roster.
(Note: This list only highlights players on active 53-man rosters as of Monday, Sept. 4. It includes FBS teams and conferences only. It does not include players on the injury reserved, practice squads or the commissioner’s exempt list).
|FBS CONFERENCE
|PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTER
|SEC
|367
|Big Ten
|288
|ACC
|213
|Big 12
|207
|Pac-12
|178
|Mountain West
|61
|American
|51
|Sun Belt
|45
|Independent
|42
|MAC
|27
|C-USA
|24
📊 Scoreboard: See scores from every college football game
The top four schools that hold the most players on a current NFL roster are current SEC and Big Ten schools. Alabama holds the top spot with a total of 57 players, including a few projected starters you'll get to see this season such as rookie Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), Mac Jones (New England Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins).
Right behind Alabama is Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and Clemson — rounding out the top five. Outside of the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, Oklahoma holds it down for the Big 12 with 32 players. Southern Cal leads the Pac-12 with 27 players, with Notre Dame claiming the Independent crown of sending players to the next level with 34.
Below, you can find just exactly where your school ranks when it comes to active NFL players found on current 2023 53-man rosters.
|FBS School
|Players
|Conference
|Alabama
|57
|SEC
|Georgia
|49
|SEC
|Ohio State
|48
|Big Ten
|LSU
|43
|SEC
|Michigan
|38
|Big Ten
|Clemson
|37
|ACC
|Florida
|35
|SEC
|Penn State
|34
|Big Ten
|Notre Dame
|34
|Independent
|Oklahoma
|32
|Big 12
|Texas
|30
|Big 12
|Iowa
|29
|Big Ten
|USC
|27
|Pac-12
|Washington
|27
|Pac-12
|Auburn
|26
|SEC
|Oregon
|25
|Pac-12
|Stanford
|24
|Pac-12
|Ole Miss
|23
|SEC
|Texas A&M
|23
|SEC
|UCLA
|22
|Pac-12
|South Carolina
|21
|SEC
|Tennessee
|21
|SEC
|Wisconsin
|21
|Big Ten
|Miami
|20
|ACC
|Pittsburgh
|19
|ACC
|TCU
|19
|Big 12
|Cincinnati
|18
|Big 12
|NC State
|18
|ACC
|Virginia Tech
|18
|ACC
|Kentucky
|17
|SEC
|Florida State
|16
|ACC
|Illinois
|16
|Big Ten
|Michigan State
|16
|Big Ten
|North Carolina
|16
|ACC
|Arkansas
|15
|SEC
|BYU
|15
|Big 12
|Maryland
|15
|Big Ten
|Mississippi State
|15
|SEC
|Nebraska
|15
|Big Ten
|Utah
|15
|Pac-12
|Houston
|14
|Big 12
|Minnesota
|14
|Big Ten
|Oklahoma State
|14
|Big 12
|Baylor
|13
|Big 12
|Boston College
|13
|ACC
|Missouri
|13
|SEC
|Purdue
|13
|Big Ten
|California
|12
|Pac-12
|Kansas State
|12
|Big 12
|Northwestern
|12
|Big Ten
|UCF
|12
|Big 12
|Wake Forest
|12
|ACC
|Iowa State
|11
|Big 12
|Memphis
|11
|American
|San Diego State
|11
|Mountain West
|Boise State
|10
|Mountain West
|Duke
|10
|ACC
|Louisville
|10
|ACC
|Oregon State
|10
|Pac-12
|Rutgers
|9
|Big Ten
|Syracuse
|9
|ACC
|Vanderbilt
|9
|SEC
|Washington State
|9
|Pac-12
|West Virginia
|9
|Big 12
|Georgia Tech
|8
|ACC
|Indiana
|8
|Big Ten
|Temple
|8
|American
|Toledo
|8
|MAC
|Wyoming
|8
|Mountain West
|Appalachian State
|7
|Sun Belt
|Central Michigan
|7
|MAC
|Colorado
|7
|Pac-12
|Florida Atlantic
|7
|American
|Georgia Southern
|7
|Sun Belt
|Louisiana
|7
|Sun Belt
|Texas Tech
|7
|Big 12
|Utah State
|7
|Mountain West
|Virginia
|7
|ACC
|Western Kentucky
|7
|C-USA
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|C-USA
|Old Dominion
|6
|Sun Belt
|San José State
|6
|Mountain West
|Colorado State
|5
|Mountain West
|Fresno State
|5
|Mountain West
|Rice
|5
|American
|Southern Miss
|5
|Sun Belt
|UConn
|5
|Independent
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|C-USA
|Tulsa
|4
|American
|UAB
|4
|American
|UTSA
|4
|American
|Bowling Green
|3
|MAC
|Charlotte
|3
|American
|East Carolina
|3
|American
|Eastern Michigan
|3
|MAC
|Hawai'i
|3
|Mountain West
|Nevada
|3
|Mountain West
|New Mexico
|3
|Mountain West
|South Alabama
|3
|Sun Belt
|UTEP
|3
|C-USA
|Arkansas State
|2
|Sun Belt
|Army
|2
|Independent
|Buffalo
|2
|MAC
|Florida International
|2
|C-USA
|Georgia State
|2
|Sun Belt
|Liberty
|2
|C-USA
|Marshall
|2
|Sun Belt
|Miami (OH)
|2
|MAC
|Texas State
|2
|Sun Belt
|Akron
|1
|MAC
|Ball State
|1
|MAC
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|Sun Belt
|Kansas
|1
|Big 12
|Massachusetts
|1
|Independent
|Navy
|1
|American
|Troy
|1
|Sun Belt
|Tulane
|1
|American