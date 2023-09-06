WEEK 2 FOOTBALL

🤔 What to know for this week

📺 TV schedule

👀 Latest AP Top 25 poll

7 p.m. ET

Alabama vs. Texas

🏈 Schools with the most active NFL players
football-fbs flag

Maya Ellison | NCAA.com | September 6, 2023

Colleges with the most players on NFL opening night rosters

Predictions for the 2023 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

1,696: That's the total amount of NFL players that make up all teams combined on an active roster.

Break that down to FBS players and you have 1,503 — that makes up 88.6% of the NFL's active rosters.

A once gradual process looks drastically different this year as teams had the hard deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET to go through an extensive process of cutting down a 90-player roster to 53 due to pre-season roster cuts

👀 Checkout when and where your favorite FBS team is playing

If 88.6% of FBS players make up the total number of players on an active NFL roster, which conference holds the title for most players on a NFL roster? That would be the SEC. Followed by the Big Ten and ACC. These three conferences make up 57.7 % of the total amount of FBS players on an active NFL roster.

Below is an overview of just where each FBS conference lands with the most players on an active NFL roster.

(Note: This list only highlights players on active 53-man rosters as of Monday, Sept. 4. It includes FBS teams and conferences only. It does not include players on the injury reserved, practice squads or the commissioner’s exempt list).

FBS CONFERENCE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTER
SEC 367
Big Ten 288
ACC 213
Big 12 207
Pac-12 178
Mountain West 61
American  51
Sun Belt 45
Independent  42
MAC 27
C-USA 24

📊 Scoreboard: See scores from every college football game

The top four schools that hold the most players on a current NFL roster are current SEC and Big Ten schools. Alabama holds the top spot with a total of 57 players, including a few projected starters you'll get to see this season such as rookie Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), Mac Jones (New England Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins).

Right behind Alabama is Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and Clemson — rounding out the top five. Outside of the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, Oklahoma holds it down for the Big 12 with 32 players. Southern Cal leads the Pac-12 with 27 players, with Notre Dame claiming the Independent crown of sending players to the next level with 34.

Below, you can find just exactly where your school ranks when it comes to active NFL players found on current 2023 53-man rosters.

FBS School Players Conference
Alabama 57 SEC
Georgia 49 SEC
Ohio State 48 Big Ten
LSU 43 SEC
Michigan 38 Big Ten
Clemson 37 ACC
Florida 35 SEC
Penn State  34 Big Ten
Notre Dame 34 Independent
Oklahoma 32 Big 12 
Texas 30 Big 12
Iowa 29 Big Ten
USC 27 Pac-12
Washington 27 Pac-12
Auburn 26 SEC
Oregon 25 Pac-12
Stanford 24 Pac-12
Ole Miss 23 SEC
Texas A&M 23 SEC
UCLA 22 Pac-12
South Carolina 21 SEC
Tennessee 21 SEC
Wisconsin 21 Big Ten
Miami 20 ACC
Pittsburgh 19 ACC
TCU 19 Big 12
Cincinnati 18 Big 12
NC State 18 ACC
Virginia Tech 18 ACC
Kentucky 17 SEC
Florida State 16 ACC
Illinois 16 Big Ten
Michigan State 16 Big Ten
North Carolina 16 ACC
Arkansas 15 SEC
BYU 15 Big 12
Maryland 15 Big Ten
Mississippi State 15 SEC
Nebraska 15 Big Ten
Utah 15 Pac-12
Houston 14 Big 12
Minnesota 14 Big Ten
Oklahoma State 14 Big 12
Baylor 13 Big 12
Boston College 13 ACC
Missouri 13 SEC
Purdue 13 Big Ten
California 12 Pac-12
Kansas State 12 Big 12
Northwestern 12 Big Ten
UCF 12 Big 12
Wake Forest 12 ACC
Iowa State 11 Big 12
Memphis 11 American
San Diego State 11 Mountain West
Boise State 10 Mountain West
Duke 10 ACC
Louisville 10 ACC
Oregon State 10 Pac-12
Rutgers 9 Big Ten
Syracuse 9 ACC
Vanderbilt 9 SEC
Washington State 9 Pac-12
West Virginia 9 Big 12
Georgia Tech 8 ACC
Indiana 8 Big Ten
Temple 8 American
Toledo 8 MAC
Wyoming 8 Mountain West
Appalachian State 7 Sun Belt
Central Michigan 7 MAC
Colorado 7 Pac-12
Florida Atlantic 7 American
Georgia Southern 7 Sun Belt
Louisiana 7 Sun Belt
Texas Tech 7 Big 12
Utah State 7 Mountain West
Virginia 7 ACC
Western Kentucky 7 C-USA
Louisiana Tech 6 C-USA
Old Dominion 6 Sun Belt
San José State 6 Mountain West
Colorado State 5 Mountain West
Fresno State 5 Mountain West
Rice 5 American
Southern Miss 5 Sun Belt
UConn 5 Independent
Middle Tennessee 4 C-USA
Tulsa 4 American
UAB 4 American 
UTSA 4 American
Bowling Green 3 MAC
Charlotte 3 American
East Carolina 3 American
Eastern Michigan 3 MAC
Hawai'i 3 Mountain West
Nevada 3 Mountain West
New Mexico 3 Mountain West
South Alabama 3 Sun Belt
UTEP 3 C-USA
Arkansas State 2 Sun Belt
Army 2 Independent
Buffalo 2 MAC
Florida International 2 C-USA
Georgia State 2 Sun Belt
Liberty 2 C-USA
Marshall 2 Sun Belt
Miami (OH) 2 MAC
Texas State 2 Sun Belt
Akron 1 MAC
Ball State 1 MAC
Coastal Carolina 1 Sun Belt
Kansas 1 Big 12
Massachusetts 1 Independent
Navy 1 American
Troy 1 Sun Belt
Tulane 1 American

A party 29 years in the making — Emporia State football upsets No. 5 Northwest Missouri State

The last time Emporia State beat Northwest Missouri State in a DII football game, it was 1994. That streak is over.
READ MORE

Earthquake Games: On the curious relationship between seismology and college football

Since the "Earthquake Game" became Louisiana legend 35 years ago, seismology departments around the country have taken a keen interest in the gridiron.
READ MORE

MIAA showdown, top-25 matchups among DII football games of the week

Here are five DII football games that can shake up the college football rankings come Monday.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners