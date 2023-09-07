Earthquake Games: On the curious relationship between seismology and college football

On the sleepy Sunday morning of Oct. 9, 1988 in Baton Rouge, as Louisiana recovered from a Saturday of indulgence and a dramatic triumph over Auburn, Don Stevenson took a curious look at the prior night's seismograph readings.

With sizable funding from from the United States Department of Energy, the Louisiana Geological Survey spent much of the late '80s winding through just about every parish in the state to install a network of seismic stations. Stevenson helped man a Baton Rouge station at LSU's Howe-Russell Geoscience Complex just 500 meters from Tiger Stadium.

The logic was fairly straightforward. Louisiana, a state with notably soft soil and an abundance of oil and natural gas deposits, became a fitting site for a geothermal project designed to extract heat from the ground.

But Stevenson’s discovery — in the collective Cajun consciousness, the most important one of the project — was hardly on the radar of the DOE: the seismic activity lined up perfectly with Eddie Fuller’s 11-yard touchdown grab to clinch a 7-6 LSU victory.

Quickly dubbed the “Earthquake Game,” LSU’s win vaulted to a shortlist of iconic Tiger results and became the first of just a few football games to earn an earthquake game moniker.

It's a tricky term, referring generally to games caught by nearby seismometers looking for natural disruptions. Seven such contests have occurred at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium (Miami 2011, 2016, 2018, Ohio State 2015, Clemson 2017, Notre Dame 2018 and North Carolina 2021), terming Blacksburg “the epicenter of college football.”

Seismographs also picked up Auburn’s 2013 Kick Six victory over Alabama (🎵 Davis is gonna run it all the way back 🎵), a 2011 Seahawks playoff victory and, most recently, both an overtime touchdown and two-point conversion in another dramatic LSU win over Alabama in November 2022.

👀 HISTORY: The longest college football field goal, what we know

In the 34 years between “earthquakes” at Tiger Stadium, however, departments around the country have learned to monitor entire games via seismograph, noting big plays, commercial breaks and even quantifying the impact of respective crowds.

And while such disruptions typically register at just a few microns per second by the time they reach their respective stations, the truly seismic impact of these earthquake games unfolds far from the football field, at least in the eyes of LSU geoscience professor Juan Lorenzo.

Studying these games helped capture the imagination of football-crazed freshmen and the funding of equally fanatic alumni at LSU and around the country, all while transforming our knowledge of the Earth’s critical zone.

“The earthquake game allowed us to discover that you could record them,” Lorenzo said. “That led into the levee seismology, and now we're looking at the seismology of Mars and the Moon. If you went back to the beginning, you couldn’t replicate it, but poetically you can put it into a general move from the Earthquake Game into studying planets.”

But why do these games register on seismographs? It’s actually not the sheer noise beckoning from the crowd, rather the physical shaking of the hallowed grounds themselves.

Large, collective fan movements are the most common triggers for seismic activity, seen during scoring plays or, in the case of Virginia Tech, a perfectly tailored pre-game ritual.

“They play a Metallica tune called ‘Enter Sandman,’ everybody stands up, and they’re not jumping, but they're moving up and down in sync with the beat of music," Martin Chapman, director of the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory (VTSO), said. “When you've got some 20,000 people doing that at the same time, that creates a terrific amount of energy which travels away from the stadium, and that's what we're seeing.”

This rhythmic tradition — observers at the VTSO have measured out "Enter Sandman" and its exact 120 bpm tempo from the observatory — along with its location atop a suitable slab of hard rock and proximity to the VTSO help explain Lane Stadium’s earthquake game dominance.

As the stadium shakes, seismic waves travel through the critical zone of the Earth’s surface, an area often dubbed the “Earth’s skin.” Naturally, this region interacts the greatest with our daily lives, most often for drinking water and natural resources, and has become a trending region of focus for many seismologists due to its surging “societal importance.”

After graduating from the University of Barcelona, Lorenzo accepted a position at LSU in 1993 with an evolving focus toward this critical zone. Combined with a renewed passion for teaching and education, Lorenzo quickly incorporated the earthquake game into his curriculum upon discovering its strong tradition in Louisiana.

“That day when we cover seismology in sport, it really excites everybody,” Lorenzo said. “Because everybody knows football here and everybody knows about the Auburn-LSU game in ‘88. All the marketing has been done and you just have to mention the game to have an instant connection with the students.”

Among many LSU alumni, that passion for football lingers well beyond their time in Baton Rouge, and Lorenzo has found this line of research an excellent transition point for engaging the donor class as well.

“The first person to interpret [the earthquake games] said that it was equivalent to a magnitude five, almost the amount of energy released by the Hiroshima bomb,” Lorenzo said. “I think the intense energy associated with that interpretation catches people's imagination who want to help LSU with their alumni support, that a crowd can be producing as much energy as a really large explosion.”

💯 WALK-ONS: The best walk-ons in college football history

Lorenzo would ultimately receive funding from the Society of Exploration Geophysicists to launch the SeisMEAUXgraph, a program centered around using LSU football games as a device for education and insight on seismology. The program launched in 2005 and thereafter seismograph logs of entire LSU home games were produced, noting touchdowns, band activity — Lorenzo notes that school bands’ synchronicity creates outsized seismic footprints — nearby trains and everything else perceptible from the geoscience complex.

Just a few months into the SeisMEAUXgraph era, however, Hurricane Katrina would devastate the Louisiana shoreline, claiming between 500 and 1,500 lives across the state and broke levees in more than 50 locations across the state. Lorenzo’s work evaluating the acute seismic waves from Tiger Stadium lent nicely into studying the state's levee system, as seismology and critical-zone study proved extremely vital in strengthening them.

“It [the critical zone] is also very susceptible around here to controlling the strength of levees,” Lorenzo said. “The levees could be perfectly built, but depending on the soil underneath it you can’t really control it. You could almost say that, thanks to the work on the earthquake game, we became more sensitive to how seismology could be used for other projects like understanding the strengths of levees.”

Such other projects included assessing the strength of dams, irrigation and water distribution programs, and within the last few years, studying the presence of water on Mars, capping a remarkable progression from Fuller’s iconic touchdown grab to a better understanding of our solar system.

———————————————

Packed in with 105,000 rabid Penn State fans at Beaver Stadium, then-aspiring geophysicist and eternal sports junkie Derek Sawyer made a fitting aside: "Man I’d love to set up a seismometer in here."

During his time in Happy Valley as a master's student, Sawyer’s idea failed to progress past off-the-cuff conversations with football-inclined friends, but the idea stuck with him through a PhD program at The University of Texas at Austin and back into Big Ten country to lead the Marine Geology and Geohazards Laboratory at Ohio State.

Like Lorenzo, Sawyer pitched college football seismology at OSU as an avenue for connection and understanding for students, particularly in the seismically uneventful state of Ohio.

“Very few, if any students, have ever experienced earthquakes here,” Sawyer said. “So part of the idea was, alright, let's use this as a way to teach. I started just asking people around for permission to do it, and thankfully the university has been really, really supportive since day one when I approached them about it.”

Ultimately dubbed FanQuakes, Sawyer’s project launched ahead of the 2016 season, just in time for what remains the most disruptive event at Ohio Stadium. In possibly the game of the decade, No. 2 Ohio State battled No. 3 Michigan in a low-scoring, nip-and-tuck affair that would enter overtime deadlocked at 17. Each squad tacked on a touchdown in the first overtime period before a Michigan field goal set the stage for “The Spot,” with the officiating crew controversially ruling that OSU quarterback J.T. Barrett earned a first down on a 4th-down QB sneak.

Ohio Stadium’s subsequent roar only grew as, on the very next play, running back Curtis Samuel scampered untouched into the endzone to secure a dramatic Ohio State victory and induce a 5.79 “FanQuake” shockwave score from the Buckeye crowd. This figure indicates that energy generated beneath the stadium is comparable to a 5.79 magnitude earthquake.

So does this mean Samuel’s score stands definitively as the loudest moment at Ohio Stadium over the last six years? Or that fans felt the same tremor as a naturally-occurring earthquake at the same magnitude? Well, sort of: Sawyer preaches caution in interpreting these results amid a general optimism about the potential of FanQuakes and how seismology can alter our understanding of these environments.

“It's not exactly the same phenomenon as an earthquake," Sawyer said. “It's something that is happening at the surface of the earth with a much smaller amount of energy than what the Earth does many miles below the surface. It's not a simple relationship.”

Recent OSU geology graduate Mallory Price, who completed her thesis on seismology at Ohio Stadium, notes that the seismometer displays displacement over time, with the FanQuakes formula working to calculate the supposed magnitude of an equivalent earthquake.

Price grew up, like most Ohioans, engulfed in Buckeye fanaticism. Every Thanksgiving centered around “that team up north,” and her decision to spurn a plethora of Northeast schools in favor of Ohio State met with great enthusiasm from family members.

By her own admission, Price “doesn’t really care” about football, but she’s become a savant of the “Shoe” through her work with Dr. Sawyer, as well as a tireless promoter of FanQuakes.

When in Ohio Stadium for football games, graduations or any other event during her four years in Columbus, Price would often be seen gesturing toward the various seismograph stations around the stadium and fulfilling Sawyer’s decade-long dream from the Buckeye student section.

“They have a live feed of the seismometers,” Price said. “You can just log in at any time to this website called IRIS and I would do it during football games. I would sit there with my friends and I would pull it up on my phone and be like, ‘Look, that's that's the touchdown right there.’”

You can also take a live look at the same seismograph by following the link here.

The FanQuakes project is now looking toward working jointly with seismology departments across the Big Ten and around the county, seeking to settle long-standing disputes between fanbases and compare the seismic impact of different venues.

Complications from the COVID-19 pandemic stymied Sawyer’s initial plans, but the FanQuakes group have plans for a road trip to Husky Stadium in 2024 and hopeful excursions to Michigan and Penn State this upcoming year.

“The goal here for the FanQuakes project is bringing it to people," Price said. “We want to take it not just to Ohio State students and fans, but also to bring it to other schools. It’d be an amazing way to get other colleges to have their own FanQuakes project and show them how cool and how interesting it is to people who don't particularly know about seismology.”