Kaitlyn Schmidt | NCAA.com | September 10, 2023

2023 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

After claiming back-to-back national titles in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have another dominant campaign in 2023. 

Georgia posted an unblemished 15-0 record and torched TCU (13-2) in the CFP national championship, 65-7.

Here is the complete 2023 Georgia football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times:

Opponent Score Date Time (ET) TV Location
vs. UT Martin W, 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 2 6 p.m. SEC Network+ Athens, Ga.
vs. Ball State W, 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 9 12 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga.
vs. South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
vs. UAB Saturday, Sept. 23 TBA TBA Athens, Ga.
at Auburn Saturday, Sept. 30 TBA TBA Auburn, Ala.
vs. Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 7 TBA TBA Athens, Ga.
at Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 14 TBA TBA Nashville, Tenn.
at Florida Saturday, Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. CBS Jacksonville, Fla.
vs. Missouri Saturday, Nov. 4 TBA TBA Athens, Ga.
vs. Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 11 TBA TBA Athens, Ga.
at Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 18 TBA TBA Knoxville, Tenn.
at Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 25 TBA TBA Atlanta, Ga.

💯 PERFECT: Looking at all undefeated national champions since 1936

2022 Georgia football results

The Bulldogs were nothing but dominant during the 2022 season — here's what went into their unblemished run:
OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. No. 11 Oregon W, 49-3 Saturday, Sept. 3 3:30 p.m. ABC Atlanta, Ga.
vs. Samford W, 33-0 Saturday, Sept. 10 4 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga.
at South Carolina W, 48-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 Noon ESPN Columbia, S.C.
vs. Kent State W, 39-22 Saturday, Sept. 24 Noon SEC Network+/ESPN+ Athens, Ga.
at Missouri W, 26-22 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Columbia, Mo.
vs. Auburn W, 42-10 Saturday, Oct. 8 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-0 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga.
vs. Florida W, 42-20 Saturday, Oct. 29 3:30 p.m. CBS Jacksonville, Fla.
vs. Tennessee W, 27-13 Saturday, Nov. 5 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
at Mississippi State W, 45-19 Saturday, Nov. 12 7 p.m. ESPN Starkville, Miss.
at Kentucky W, 16-6 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. CBS Lexington, Ky.
vs. Georgia Tech W, 37-14 Saturday, Nov. 26 Noon ESPN Athens, Ga.
vs. LSU (SEC Championship) W, 50-30 Saturday, Dec. 3 4 p.m. CBS Atlanta, Ga.
vs. Ohio State W, 42-41 Saturday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. ESPN Atlanta, Ga.
vs. TCU (CFP national championship game) W, 65-7 Monday, Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. ESPN Inglewood, Calif.

2023-24 College Football Playoff

The 2023-24 season marks the 10-year anniversary of the College Football Playoff era.

CFP Schedule
Round Game Date Location Stadium
Semifinals Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 Pasadena, Calif. Rose Bowl Stadium
Semifinals Allstate Sugar Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 New Orleans, La. Caesars Superdome
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 8, 2024 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime.

