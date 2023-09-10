Texas cracks first top-5 since 2010, Colorado and Ole Miss big movers in new AP Poll

Time to party like it's 2005! Load up on hair gel, turn up the T-Pain and watch Texas and USC soar up the AP poll. Among the biggest winners on Saturday's Week 2 showcase, particularly UT after its dominant 34-24 road win over then-No.3 Alabama, the Longhorns (No. 4) and Trojans (No. 5) feature together in the top 10 for the first time in nearly 15 years.

Georgia and Michigan retain their respective No. 1 and No. 2 spots while Florida State rounds out the top five. Below are the full rankings:

RANK Team LAST WEEK RECORD POINTS 1 Georgia (55) 1 2-0 1540 2 Michigan (2) 2 2-0 1458 3 Florida State (3) 4 2-0 1413 4 Texas (2) 11 2-0 1338 5 USC 6 3-0 1269 6 Ohio State 5 2-0 1265 7 Penn State 7 2-0 1204 8 Washington 8 2-0 1102 9 Notre Dame 9 3-0 1015 10 Alabama 3 1-1 953 (0) 11 Tennessee 9 2-0 929 (0) 12 Utah 12 2-0 847 13 Oregon 13 2-0 827 (0) 14 LSU 14 1-1 667 (0) 15 Kansas State 15 2-0 636 (0) 16 Oregon State 16 2-0 605 (0) 17 Ole Miss 20 2-0 505 18 Colorado 22 2-0 481 19 Oklahoma 18 2-0 453 20 North Carolina 17 2-0 444 21 Duke 21 2-0 421 22 Miami (FL) NR 2-0 230 23 Washington State NR 2-0 129 24 UCLA NR 2-0 107 25 Iowa NR 2-0 106

Week 2 poll breakdown

The Longhorns, fittingly, moved up five spaces after snapping the Tide’s 21-game winning streak in Tuscaloosa, surging back from an early fourth-quarter deficit with three touchdowns in a devastating six-minute stretch. Texas has now comfortably surpassed its best ranking under third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and enjoys its highest position since its national championship run in 2009.

A pair of fellow south coastal teams joined the Longhorns as notable risers in Sunday’s poll. No. 22 Miami rejoins the AP ranks at No. 24 following an uncharacteristic but emphatic 48-33 win over then-No. 23 Texas A&M, snapping a 10-week absence from the rankings, while No. 17 Ole Miss rose three spaces after a late 56-yard field goal pushed the Rebels past another previously-ranked team in Tulane.

Aside from Alabama, the rest of the top 10 cruised through Week 2, with each program winning by at least three scores. Conversely, Wisconsin would join the Aggies and Green Wave in falling out of the AP Poll following a nine-point setback in Pullman against Washington State.

Other notable moves:

Colorado continues its mercurial rise, moving up four slots to No. 18 after drubbing Nebraska.

North Carolina drops three places after close call with in-state rivals Appalachian State

Four new teams slide into the Week 3 poll, headlined by Miami and Washington State.

