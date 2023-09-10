Texas cracks first top-5 since 2010, Colorado and Ole Miss big movers in new AP Poll

Time to party like it's 2005! Load up on hair gel, turn up the T-Pain and watch Texas and USC soar up the AP poll. Among the biggest winners on Saturday's Week 2 showcase, particularly UT after its dominant 34-24 road win over then-No.3 Alabama, the Longhorns (No. 4) and Trojans (No. 5) feature together in the top 10 for the first time in nearly 15 years.
Georgia and Michigan retain their respective No. 1 and No. 2 spots while Florida State rounds out the top five. Below are the full rankings:
|RANK
|Team
|LAST WEEK
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|Georgia (55)
|1
|2-0
|1540
|2
|Michigan (2)
|2
|2-0
|1458
|3
|Florida State (3)
|4
|2-0
|1413
|4
|Texas (2)
|11
|2-0
|1338
|5
|USC
|6
|3-0
|1269
|6
|Ohio State
|5
|2-0
|1265
|7
|Penn State
|7
|2-0
|1204
|8
|Washington
|8
|2-0
|1102
|9
|Notre Dame
|9
|3-0
|1015
|10
|Alabama
|3
|1-1
|953 (0)
|11
|Tennessee
|9
|2-0
|929 (0)
|12
|Utah
|12
|2-0
|847
|13
|Oregon
|13
|2-0
|827 (0)
|14
|LSU
|14
|1-1
|667 (0)
|15
|Kansas State
|15
|2-0
|636 (0)
|16
|Oregon State
|16
|2-0
|605 (0)
|17
|Ole Miss
|20
|2-0
|505
|18
|Colorado
|22
|2-0
|481
|19
|Oklahoma
|18
|2-0
|453
|20
|North Carolina
|17
|2-0
|444
|21
|Duke
|21
|2-0
|421
|22
|Miami (FL)
|NR
|2-0
|230
|23
|Washington State
|NR
|2-0
|129
|24
|UCLA
|NR
|2-0
|107
|25
|Iowa
|NR
|2-0
|106
Week 2 poll breakdown
The Longhorns, fittingly, moved up five spaces after snapping the Tide’s 21-game winning streak in Tuscaloosa, surging back from an early fourth-quarter deficit with three touchdowns in a devastating six-minute stretch. Texas has now comfortably surpassed its best ranking under third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and enjoys its highest position since its national championship run in 2009.
A pair of fellow south coastal teams joined the Longhorns as notable risers in Sunday’s poll. No. 22 Miami rejoins the AP ranks at No. 24 following an uncharacteristic but emphatic 48-33 win over then-No. 23 Texas A&M, snapping a 10-week absence from the rankings, while No. 17 Ole Miss rose three spaces after a late 56-yard field goal pushed the Rebels past another previously-ranked team in Tulane.
Aside from Alabama, the rest of the top 10 cruised through Week 2, with each program winning by at least three scores. Conversely, Wisconsin would join the Aggies and Green Wave in falling out of the AP Poll following a nine-point setback in Pullman against Washington State.
📈 SHEPARD POLL: Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard offers his personal rankings after a thrilling Week 2 slate
Other notable moves:
- Colorado continues its mercurial rise, moving up four slots to No. 18 after drubbing Nebraska.
- North Carolina drops three places after close call with in-state rivals Appalachian State
- Four new teams slide into the Week 3 poll, headlined by Miami and Washington State.
Top matchups for Week 3
Saturday, September 16:
- No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS
- No. 8 Washington at Michigan State | 5 p.m. ET | Peacock
- No. 11 Tennessee at Florida | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
- No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
- No. 20 North Carolina vs. Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
🤩 COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Sites, history, all-time appearances
Most weeks ranked No. 1
Here are the 10 FBS programs that have spent the most weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since 1936, according to www.collegepollarchive.com.
|SCHOOL
|WEEKS RANKED NO. 1
|Alabama
|138
|Ohio State
|105
|Oklahoma
|101
|Notre Dame
|98
|USC
|91
|Florida State
|72
|Nebraska
|70
|Miami (FL)
|68
|Texas
|45
|Florida
|41