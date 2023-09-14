Football

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 14, 2023

2023-24 FCS National Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, history

South Dakota State beats North Dakota State for 2022 FCS championship

Since 1978, the FCS has crowned national champions, with South Dakota State winning the most recent title. Here's a quick guide to the 2023-24 FCS National Championship Game, including the schedule, TV network and how teams are selected:

When is the 2023-24 FCS National Championship Game?

The 2023-24 FCS Championship is on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023-24 FCS Championship

The 2023 FCS Championship will air on ABC. You can stream the game by clicking or tapping here.

Where is the 2023-24 FCS Championship?

The 2023-24 FCS title game will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. It will be the  14th time the FCS Championship Game will be played in Frisco.

When are 2023-24 FCS Championship selections?

The 2023-24 FCS bracket selections are at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 19 on ESPNU.

What does the 2023-24 FCS bracket look like?

The 2023-24 FCS playoffs will have a 24-team bracket that will have the top-eight teams seeded and receiving automatic byes to the second round. The rest of the 24-team field (16 teams) will play in the first round.

The FCS playoff bracket is regionalized for the first two rounds as the selection committee looks to limit travel. First round matchups are regionalized to ensure the least travel for teams as possible. Likewise, the first round will avoid any matchups featuring conference teams that have played each other. Last but not least, first round matchups will be regionally paired with teams seeded one through eight, also in an effort to limit travel.

Here's a blank printable bracket. Click or tap here for a pdf version.

FCS blank printable bracket

How are FCS Championship teams selected?

Twenty-four teams will play for the 2023-24 FCS Championship. At the conclusion of the FCS regular season, 10 conferences (or conference partnerships/alliances) will receive automatic bids to the FCS playoffs. The FCS Championship Committee will select the remaining 14 at-large bids. The committee will also seed the top-eight teams, each receiving a first-round bye.

What are the current FCS football standings?

Click or tap here to view the latest FCS football standings, which will be updated throughout the season.

Past FCS champions from 1978 to today

Here are the previous winners of the FCS Championship Game, which started in the 1978 season.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 South Dakota State John Stiegelmeier 45-21 North Dakota State Frisco, Texas
2021 North Dakota State Matt Entz 38-10 Montana State Frisco, Texas
2020 Sam Houston K.C. Keeler 23-21 South Dakota State Frisco, Texas
2019 North Dakota State Matt Entz 28-20 James Madison Frisco, Texas
2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas
2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas
2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas
2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas
2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas
2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas
2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas
2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn.
2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn.
2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn.
2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn.
2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn.
2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn.
1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va.
1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va.
1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va.
1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga.
1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga.
1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga.
1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho
1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho
1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash.
1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash.
1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C.
1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C.
1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas
1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas
1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif.
1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla.
1978 Florida A&M Rudy Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.

FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets

FCS (and I-AA) programs have upset FBS (I-AA) teams time and again through the years. Here's a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams.
