2023 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The Clemson Tigers will fight to claim a spot at the 2023 College Football Playoff after falling short in the 2022 season. The ACC champs will also close the regular season, and get a chance at redemption, against rival South Carolina.
Here is Clemson's 2023 football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.
2023 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results
|Opponent
|Score
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|Location
|at Duke
|L, 28-7
|Monday, Sept. 4
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Durham, N.C.
|vs. Charleston Southern
|W, 66-17
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|2:15 p.m.
|ACCN
|Clemson, S.C.
|vs. Florida Atlantic
|—
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|8 p.m.
|ACCN
|Clemson, S.C.
|vs. Florida State
|—
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|TBA
|TBA
|Clemson, S.C.
|at Syracuse
|—
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|TBA
|TBA
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|vs. Wake Forest
|—
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|TBA
|TBA
|Clemson, S.C.
|at Miami (Fla.)
|—
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|TBA
|TBA
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|at NC State
|—
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|TBA
|TBA
|Raleigh, N.C.
|vs. Notre Dame
|—
|Saturday, Nov. 4
|TBA
|ABC
|Clemson, S.C.
|vs. Georgia Tech
|—
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|TBA
|TBA
|Clemson, S.C.
|vs. North Carolina
|—
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Clemson, S.C.
|at South Carolina
|—
|Saturday, Nov. 25
|TBA
|TBA
|Columbia, S.C.
2022 Clemson football results
The Tigers went 11-3 on the season and took home the ACC title. A late-season loss against rival South Carolina ended any CFP dreams.
Here was the full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2022 football season, with results.
|OPPONENT
|Score
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|Location
|vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA)
|W, 41-10
|Monday, Sept. 5
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|Atlanta, GA
|vs. Furman
|W, 35-12
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|3:30 p.m.
|ACCN
|Clemson, SC
|vs. Louisiana Tech
|W, 48-20
|Saturday, Sept. 17
|8:00 p.m.
|ACCN
|Clemson, SC
|at No. 21 Wake Forest
|W, 51-45 (2OT)
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|12:00 p.m.
|ABC
|Winston-Salem, NC
|vs. No. 10 NC State
|W, 30-20
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Clemson, SC
|at Boston College
|W, 31-3
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Chestnut Hill, MA
|at Florida State
|W, 34-28
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Tallahassee, FL
|vs. No. 14 Syracuse
|W, 27-21
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|Noon
|ABC
|Clemson, SC
|at Notre Dame
|L, 35-14
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|7:30 PM
|NBC/Peacock
|Notre Dame, IN
|vs. Louisville
|W, 31-16
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Clemson, SC
|vs. Miami (Fla.)
|W, 40-10
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Clemson, SC
|vs. South Carolina
|L, 31-30
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|12 p.m.
|ABC
|Clemson, SC
|vs. No. 23 North Carolina (ACC Championship)
|W, 39-10
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|8 p.m.
|ABC
|Charlotte, N.C.
|vs. No. 6 Tennessee (Orange Bowl)
|L, 14-31
|Friday, Dec. 30
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Miami, Fla.