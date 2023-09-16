2023 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

The Clemson Tigers will fight to claim a spot at the 2023 College Football Playoff after falling short in the 2022 season. The ACC champs will also close the regular season, and get a chance at redemption, against rival South Carolina.

Here is Clemson's 2023 football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.

2023 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

Opponent Score DATE TIME (ET) TV Location at Duke L, 28-7 Monday, Sept. 4 8 p.m. ESPN Durham, N.C. vs. Charleston Southern W, 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 2:15 p.m. ACCN Clemson, S.C. vs. Florida Atlantic — Saturday, Sept. 16 8 p.m. ACCN Clemson, S.C. vs. Florida State — Saturday, Sept. 23 TBA TBA Clemson, S.C. at Syracuse — Saturday, Sept. 30 TBA TBA Syracuse, N.Y. vs. Wake Forest — Saturday, Oct. 7 TBA TBA Clemson, S.C. at Miami (Fla.) — Saturday, Oct. 21 TBA TBA Miami Gardens, Fla. at NC State — Saturday, Oct. 28 TBA TBA Raleigh, N.C. vs. Notre Dame — Saturday, Nov. 4 TBA ABC Clemson, S.C. vs. Georgia Tech — Saturday, Nov. 11 TBA TBA Clemson, S.C. vs. North Carolina — Saturday, Nov. 18 TBA TBA Clemson, S.C. at South Carolina — Saturday, Nov. 25 TBA TBA Columbia, S.C.

2022 Clemson football results

The Tigers went 11-3 on the season and took home the ACC title. A late-season loss against rival South Carolina ended any CFP dreams.

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2022 football season, with results.