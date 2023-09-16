Portland State football's 91-point win: By the numbers, touchdowns and highlights

Portland State caught the attention of the college football world when it blasted North American 91-0. Here's what you may have missed from the resounding win.

Portland State's win by the numbers

105: Portland State previously set the FCS scoring record with a 105-0 win in 1980 over Delaware State.

Portland State previously set the FCS scoring record with a 105-0 win in 1980 over Delaware State. 19: Portland's offensive drives that resulted in touchdowns took less than 19 minutes off the clock

Portland's offensive drives that resulted in touchdowns took less than 19 minutes off the clock 13: Portland State scored 13 touchdowns and made 13 extra points in the win, both just two shy of the FCS record.

Portland State scored 13 touchdowns and made 13 extra points in the win, both just two shy of the FCS record. Three: Portland State only has a +3 point differential this season, in large part due to a season-opening 81-7 loss versus Oregon.

Portland State only has a +3 point differential this season, in large part due to a season-opening 81-7 loss versus Oregon. Zero: Portland State has yet to play an FCS opponent, facing non-NCAA or NAIA foe North American after opening the season with FBS losses to Oregon and Wyoming.

Every touchdown from Portland State's win

Touchdown 1 — The first score — PSU leads 7-0

After a 57-yard return on the opening kickoff from Quincy Craig, it took just six plays, 30 yards and 3 minutes and 21 seconds for running back Jobi Malary to find the end zone.

Touchdown 2 — Malary strikes again — PSU leads 14-0

It took less than five minutes for Malary to find the end zone again, this time scoring from 10 yards out.

Touchdown 3 — Another running back gets in on the action — PSU leads 21-0

Quincy Craig might not have scored on the opening kickoff, but he ran in for an eight-yard touchdown with 1:55 to play in the first quarter to extend the Viking lead.

Touchdown 4 — The second quarter onslaught begins — PSU leads 28-0

Andrew Van Buren became the third Portland State running back to rush for a touchdown just five seconds into the second quarter.

Touchdown 5 — Craig gets his second score — PSU leads 35-0

Quincy Craig scored the longest offensive touchdown of Portland State's explosive day, this time rushing in from 31 yards out.

Portland State is well on its way to their first win of 2023 👏 #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/4PGhfF5s2w — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 16, 2023

Touchdown 6 — Fumble leads to quick score — PSU leads 42-0

After North American fumble, running back Christian Grubb ran in for a two-yard touchdown, the fourth Viking running back to find pay dirt.

Touchdown 7 — And they can pass! — PSU leads 49-0

Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere threw his first touchdown of the day with 9:02 to play in the second quarter. He hit wide receiver Jermaine Braddock for a 16-yard score after Portland State's defense grabbed an interception.

Touchdown 8 — The fifth touchdown of the second quarter — PSU leads 56-0

Chachere found Semaj Bolin for an eight-yard score to surpass the 50-point threshold.

Touchdown 9 — Third time's the charm for Chachere — PSU leads 63-0

Chachere threw his third touchdown of the game with 2:07 to play in the second quarter, his second to Braddock. In total, the Vikings scored 42 points in the second frame.

Touchdown 10 — The second half keeps up the pace — PSU leads 70-0

After the Portland State defense forced a three-and-out to open the second half, it took the Vikings just four plays and 59 seconds to score AGAIN! This time quarterback Logan Gonzalez found wide receiver Eric Denham for a 30-yard passing touchdown.

Touchdown 11 — The final offensive touchdown — PSU leads 77-0

Freshman running back Delon Thompson ran in for a seven-yard touchdown for the final score from the Portland State offense.

Touchdown 12 — The defense gets in on the fun — PSU leads 84-0

Cornerback Day Day Bright got in on Portland State's big scoring day with a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Touchdown 13 — A punt return for a touchdown — PSU leads 91-0

UCLA transfer running back Christian Grubb took a punt back 60 yards to the house for the first special teams touchdown of the game. It would be the final score of the game for the Vikings with 2:04 to play in the third quarter.