Maria Howell | NCAA.com | September 17, 2023

WATCH: Missouri stuns No. 15 Kansas State on walk-off 61-yard field goal

Missouri football Missouri football upset No. 15 Kansas State on a 61-yard field goal.

With 3 seconds left on the clock and the game tied, Missouri's Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal to stun No. 15 Kansas State 30-27. Mevis' walk-off kick came after Mizzou got flagged for a delay of game and the Wildcats called a timeout. 

A sea of black and gold spilled from the sold out stands, flooding the field to celebrate the wild, last-second victory.

Mevis' 61-yard field goal broke the record for the longest in SEC history and moved the Tigers to 3-0 while handing K-State its first loss. The last time the Tigers hosted their former conference rival was in 2010. Up next, Mizzou will travel to take on Memphis on Saturday, Sep. 26.

