WATCH: Missouri stuns No. 15 Kansas State on walk-off 61-yard field goal

With 3 seconds left on the clock and the game tied, Missouri's Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal to stun No. 15 Kansas State 30-27. Mevis' walk-off kick came after Mizzou got flagged for a delay of game and the Wildcats called a timeout.
Come for the kick, stay for the celly!!#MIZ #STP🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/tqoWkGPQZy— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 16, 2023
A sea of black and gold spilled from the sold out stands, flooding the field to celebrate the wild, last-second victory.
Mevis' 61-yard field goal broke the record for the longest in SEC history and moved the Tigers to 3-0 while handing K-State its first loss. The last time the Tigers hosted their former conference rival was in 2010. Up next, Mizzou will travel to take on Memphis on Saturday, Sep. 26.
DOWN GOES NO. 15 K-STATE 🐾🔥— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023
(via @AdamRyerson_) pic.twitter.com/gY5aJ6hbtG