Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | September 18, 2023

Alabama falls, Oregon cracks top 10 in latest AP Top 25 ahead of tilt with Coach Prime's Colorado

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

As if the Deion Sanders show in Boulder needed any more hype, — the ex-pro's flair, style and even sunglasses have captivated stakeholders across the college football world — his No. 19 Buffaloes are now slated to play top-ten Oregon with the release of the latest AP Top 25 Sunday. 

Oregon moved up three places in a relatively static AP poll, eclipsing five touchdowns for the third time in as many games with a 55-10 win over Hawaii Saturday and raising the stakes even higher for next weekend's tilt in Eugene. 

The top 5 remained largely unchanged, as No. 3 Texas swapped places with Florida State after the 'Noles nearly let a 21-point second-half lead slip away on the road Saturday against Boston College. Here's a look at the complete AP poll ahead of Week 4.

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK RECORD POINTS
1 Georgia (57) 1 3-0 1566
2 Michigan (2) 2 3-0 1481
3 Texas (3) 4 3-0 1380
4 Florida State (1) 3 3-0 1378
5 USC 5 4-0 1296
6 Ohio State 6 3-0 1291
7 Penn State 7 3-0 1217
8 Washington 8 3-0 1194
9 Notre Dame 9 4-0 1066
10 Oregon 13 3-0 942
11 Utah 12 3-0 921
12 LSU 14 2-1 805
13 Alabama 10 2-1 796
14 Oregon State 16 3-0 715
15 Ole Miss 17 3-0 657
16 Oklahoma 19 3-0 606
17 North Carolina 20 3-0 567
18 Duke 21 3-0 530
19 Colorado 18 3-0 509
20 Miami (FL) 22 3-0 359
21 Washington State 23 3-0 278
22 UCLA NR 3-0 204
23 Tennessee 24 2-1 198
24 Iowa 25 3-0 125
25 Florida NR 2-1 103

Florida and a sold-out Swamp's harassment of then-No.11 Tennessee Saturday affected the greatest single-game movement in the rankings, vaulting Florida into the rankings for the first time in nearly a calendar year and pushing the Vols down 12 spaces. 

An excellent weekend down Tobacco Road (yes, in football)  also led to some major movement, with No. 17 North Carolina and No. 18 Duke each advancing three slots after beating up on Big Ten foes Minnesota and Northwestern respectively. 

Other notable moves:

  • Alabama continues its slide down the AP Top 25, dropping to No. 13 Sunday following a gritty road win against USF and continued concerns at the quarterback position. This is the Tide's first time falling out of the top 10 since September 27, 2015. 
  • No. 14 Oregon State rises another two spots and into the top 15 for the first time since 2009, using its defense this time to smother San Diego State 26-9
  • Apparent offensive guru Brent Venables moves the undefeated Sooners up another three spots after hanging 66 on Tulsa Saturday. Oklahoma clocks in at No. 16.

Top matchups for Week 3

Saturday, September 16:

Most weeks ranked No. 1

Here are the 10 FBS programs that have spent the most weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since 1936, according to www.collegepollarchive.com.

SCHOOL WEEKS RANKED NO. 1
Alabama 138
Ohio State 105
Oklahoma 101
Notre Dame 98
USC 91
Florida State 72
Nebraska 70
Miami (FL) 68
Texas 45
Florida 41

