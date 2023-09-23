The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

The 2023 Notre Dame football schedule includes games against some of the biggest teams in the sport. Last season, the Irish went 9-4 and won the Gator Bowl in Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach.

Check out Notre Dame's entire 2023 schedule, along with dates, scores and TV information, below:

2023 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The Fighting Irish continue a pair of college football's longest continuous rivalries in 2023, playing Southern California and Navy. Notre Dame will look to regain control of the Jeweled Shillelagh this October, falling to the Trojans in 2022 for the first time since 2016.

Keep track of where the Fighting Irish fall in the national rankings rankings here.

All of Notre Dame's 2022 results can be found here:

2022 Notre Dame football scores, results

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) LOCATION at No. 2 Ohio State L, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m. Columbus, Ohio vs. Marshall L, 26-21 Saturday, Sept. 10 2:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind. vs. California W, 24-17 Saturday, Sept. 17 2:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind. at North Carolina W, 45-32 Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 p.m. Chapel Hill, N.C. vs. No. 16 BYU W, 28-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas, NV vs. Stanford L, 16-14 Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind. vs. UNLV W, 44-21 Saturday, Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind. at No. 16 Syracuse W, 41-24 Saturday, Oct. 29 12 p.m. Syracuse, N.Y. vs. No. 4 Clemson W, 35-14 Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind. vs. Navy W, 35-32 Saturday, Nov. 12 12 p.m. Baltimore, Md. vs. Boston College W, 44-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind. at No. 6 USC L, 38-27 Saturday, Nov. 26 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles, Calif. vs. No. 19 South Carolina (Gator Bowl) W, 45-38 Friday, Dec. 30 3:30 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

