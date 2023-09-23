TRENDING

Kaitlyn Schmidt | NCAA.com | September 23, 2023

Shenandoah's Haley Van Voorhis becomes the first female non-kicker to play NCAA football

Haley Van Voorhis saw action on the gridiron today in the Division III matchup of Shenandoah University vs. Juniata College. On a third and long in the first quarter of the contest, the safety registered a quarterback press, which resulted in an incomplete pass (Shenandoah won 48-7).

This occasion marks the first time a female player in a non-kicking position has seen the field in an NCAA football game.

Van Hoorhis joins the room of NCAA female football players, alongside Katie Hnida — a placekicker who became the first female to score in an NCAA football game in 2003 — and Vanderbilt legend Sarah Fuller.

Hailing from The Plains, VA, Van Voorhis went to Christchurch high school, where she earned an 2019 Football All-State Honorable Mention and basketball MVP honors. The 5'6 junior committed to the Hornets in April 2021 and played junior varsity for two years before suiting up for the varsity squad for the first time this year. Van Voorhis is also a sprinter on the women's track team and plays a role in the 4x4 relay.

