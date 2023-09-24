Ohio State climbs, Colorado exits but Pac-12 still looks strong in Week 5's AP Top 25

After a loaded schedule that saw six ranked teams lose — the most so far in 2023 — Week 5's AP Top 25 is here. Here's what you need to know about the latest movement.

Ohio State joins the top five after big win

Ohio State won Week 4's game of the week, defeating then-No. 9 Notre Dame on the final play of the game. The Buckeyes rose two spots in the rankings to No. 4 after the win to move ahead of No. 5 Florida State and No. 8 Southern California after the latter two programs struggled with unranked opponents.

Pac-12 looks strong in the top 10

The final four spots in the top 10 of Week 5's AP Poll are all Pac-12 teams. No. 7 Washington leads the group behind the prolific passing of Michael Penix to open the season, while No. 8 Southern California dropped three spots after a close win over Arizona State without quarterback Jaden Rashada. No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Utah each rose one spot after ranked wins over then-No. 19 Colorado and then-No. 22 UCLA, respectively.

The "Prime Effect" can't keep Colorado in the rankings after a loss

Colorado's early-season run as a ranked team is over after getting demolished by Oregon 42-6. The short-lived rise under new head coach Deion Sanders came after the Buffaloes exceeded expectations by tripling their win total to start 3-0. Yet, after struggles in Week 4, Colorado is one of three teams to drop out of this week's rankings, joining UCLA and Iowa.

The road to winning won't get any easier for the Buffaloes. Colorado will play its second top-10 opponent in as many weeks in Week 5 as No. 8 Southern California heads to Boulder.

New Entrants

There are three new entrants in Week 5's AP Poll. No. 23 Missouri joins the rankings as one of the three remaining undefeated SEC teams (No. 1 Georgia and unranked Kentucky being the others). It's the first time the Missouri has been ranked since 2019.

Fellow undefeated teams No. 24 Kansas and No. 25 Fresno State also joined this week's rankings. Kansas joins the AP Top 25 on the shoulders of talented quarterback Jalon Daniels. Meanwhile, Fresno State is the only team not from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 or SEC that's ranked. The Bulldogs are the first team not from those conferences to be ranked since Week 2.

Full AP Top 25

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia (55) 1562 4-0 1 2 Michigan (1) 1445 4-0 2 3 Texas (2) 1401 4-0 3 4 Ohio State (1) 1370 4-0 6 5 Florida State (3) 1351 4-0 4 6 Penn State 1244 4-0 7 7 Washington (1) 1228 4-0 8 8 USC 1169 4-0 5 9 Oregon 1076 4-0 10 10 Utah 981 4-0 11 11 Notre Dame 904 3-1 9 12 Alabama 862 3-1 13 13 LSU 813 3-1 12 14 Oklahoma 716 4-0 16 15 North Carolina 659 4-0 17 16 Washington State 652 4-0 21 17 Duke 648 4-0 18 18 Miami (FL) 523 4-0 20 19 Oregon State 366 3-1 14 20 Ole Miss 349 3-1 15 21 Tennessee 260 3-1 23 22 Florida 235 3-1 25 23 Missouri 197 4-0 NR 24 Kansas 132 4-0 NR 25 Fresno State 64 4-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.

Looking ahead

Week 5's AP poll sets up some intriguing matchups. There are four ranked vs. ranked games this weekend: