The 25 biggest FCS football stadiums in the country

When the Yale Bowl first opened in 1914, it was the largest stadium in the world. Today, that's not the case. But the historic venue still stands as one of the largest capacity stadiums in FCS football.

Nissan Stadium (69,143) leads the list of primary home stadiums, as of now, after Tennessee State played all four of its home games in 2021-22 at the multi-purpose stadium, with on-campus Hale Stadium under renovation. Tennessee State will return to Hale Stadium for its 2022 home opener, but has not determined how many other games will be played there this upcoming season. TSU will play at least two of its other four home games at Nissan Stadium.

MORE STADIUM HISTORY: The 25 biggest FBS college football stadiums in the nation | 10 oldest venues

Below are the 25 biggest stadiums that serve as primary settings for FCS football teams in the 2023-24 season. Capacity numbers were taken here from NCAA.org.

The 25 largest FCS football stadiums by capacity: RANK SCHOOL STADIUM CAPACITY 1 Tennessee State^ Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) 68,798 2 Yale Yale Bowl (New Haven, Conn.) 61,446 3 Jackson State^ Mississippi Memorial Stadium (Jackson, Miss.) 60,492 4 Pennsylvania Franklin Field (Philadelphia, Pa.) 52,953 5 Harvard Harvard Stadium (Boston, Mass.) 30,323 6 Norfolk State William Dick Price Stadium (Norfolk, Va.) 30,000 7 Southern U. A.W. Mumford Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) 28,500 8 Princeton Powers Field at Princeton Stadium (Princeton, N.J.) 27,800 9 Alabama State New ASU Stadium (Montgomery, Ala.) 26,500 10 Montana Washington-Grizzly Stadium (Missoula, Mont.) 25,200 11 Florida A&M Bragg Memorial Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.) 25,500 12 Tarleton State Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, Texas) 25,200 13 Holy Cross Fitton Field (Worcester, Mass.) 23,500 14 Alcorn State Jack Spinks Field (Lorman, Miss.) 22,500 15 Texas Southern Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas) 22,039 16 South Carolina State Oliver C. Dawson Stadium (Orangeburg, S.C.) 22,000 T-17 Cornell Schoellkopf Field (Ithaca, N.Y.) 21,500 T-17 North Carolina A&T Truist Stadium (Greensboro, N.C.) 21,500 19 Sacramento State Hornet Stadium (Sacramento, Calif.) 21,195 T-20 Alabama A&M Louis Crews Stadium (Normal, Ala.) 21,000 21 Montana State Bobcat Stadium (Bozeman, Mont.) 20,767 22 Chattanooga Finley Stadium-Davenport Field (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 20,668 23 Youngstown State Stambaugh Stadium (Youngstown, Ohio) 20,650 T-24 Brown Brown Stadium (Providence, RI) 20,000 T-24 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd Stadium (Richmond, Kentucky) 20,000

^Off-campus stadiums

4 FCS stadium facts worth knowing: