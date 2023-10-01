Trending

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | October 2, 2023

Kentucky, Louisville enter AP Top 25 after big weekend for Bluegrass State

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

An excellent weekend for the Bluegrass State finally caught the attention of the AP voters this week, with undefeated Kentucky and Louisville making long-awaited returns to the AP Poll. 

Powered by a nearly 300-yard performance from tailback Ray Davis, Kentucky battered then-No. 22 Florida 33-14 from Kroger Field, taking UF's spot in the AP Poll for the first time since last October. Meanwhile, a nip-and-tuck, 13-10 squeaker for Louisville over NC State saw the Cardinals make their first appearance since 2020, sneaking in at No. 22

Continue below for the entire Top 25 rankings:

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK RECORD POINTS
1 Georgia (35) 1 5-0 1501
2 Michigan (12) 2 5-0 1436
3 Texas (10) 3 5-0 1426
4 Ohio State (1) 4 4-0 1357
5 Florida State (4) 5 4-0 1336
6 Penn State 6 5-0 1227
7 Washington 7 5-0 1213
8 Oregon 9 5-0 1113
9 USC 8 5-0 1077
10 Notre Dame 11 5-1 975
11 Alabama 12 4-1 921
12 Oklahoma 14 5-0 840
13 Washington State 16 4-0 765
14 North Carolina 15 4-0 726
15 Oregon State 19 4-1 633
16 Ole Miss 20 4-1 616
17 Miami (FL) 18 4-0 589
18 Utah 10 4-1 454
19 Duke 17 4-1 384
20 Kentucky 20 5-0 344
21 Missouri 23 5-0 329
22 Tennessee 21 4-1 306
23 LSU 13 3-2 149
24 Fresno State 25 5-0 130
25 Louisville NR 5-0 90

Week 5 poll breakdown

Georgia's recent stretch of dominance in the Kirby Smart era has produced a flurry of remarkable records, many of which appeared to be in jeopardy Saturday as a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium roared behind their Tigers, who took a 17-10 third-quarter lead over the Bulldogs. A Brock Bowers masterclass preserved UGA's FBS-best 22-game winning streak, and the AP voters elected to keep Georgia in top spot for the 22nd consecutive week. 

Meanwhile, a pair of AP poll neighbors remain coupled in this week's release, with both Oregon State and Ole Miss rising four slots behind starkly different formulas. No. 15 OSU repurposed the Utes' own style perfectly, dominating on the ground and holding then-No. 10 Utah scoreless until the fourth quarter, while No. 16 Ole Miss outlasted then-No. 13 LSU 55-49 with a last-second touchdown. 

Other notable moves

  • No. 12 Oklahoma continues to edge its way near the top 10, rising two spaces after battering Iowa State 50-20, further raising the stakes for next Saturday's Red River Showdown
  • Right place, right time for No. 13 Washington State, who benefitted from the aforementioned mid-poll chaos and rose three spaces despite observing a bye week
  • Notre Dame returns to the top 10 after late-game heroics from Sam Hartman and Audric Estime pushed the Irish past No. 19 Duke 21-14

Top matchups for Week 6

Saturday, October 7:

🤩 COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Sites, history, all-time appearances

Most weeks ranked No. 1

Here are the 10 FBS programs that have spent the most weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since 1936, according to www.collegepollarchive.com. 

SCHOOL WEEKS RANKED NO. 1
Alabama 138
Ohio State 105
Oklahoma 101
Notre Dame 98
USC 91
Florida State 72
Nebraska 70
Miami (FL) 68
Texas 45
Florida 41
