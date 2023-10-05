An undefeated GSC showdown highlights the DII football games of the week

Five weeks are in the books, and DII football championship resumes are quickly building. There are 19 remaining undefeated teams in DII football, and we know for sure there will be at least one fewer with a battle of 5-0 Gulf South teams highlighting the slate of big games this weekend.

We are in the heart of conference play where every game matters. Here are five big ones (and a few extras) to watch this weekend.

POWER 10: A Missouri Western upset shakes up Power 10 and everything else you missed in Week 5

DII football games to watch: Week 6 (all games Saturday, Oct. 7)

Lenoir-Rhyne at Limestone, noon ET | WATCH ($)

This is a big South Atlantic Conference matchup, especially in the Piedmont Division. Both the Bears and the Saints have begun conference play a perfect 3-0 and are tied atop the division. The winner will have sole possession of first place.

Two of DII football's better running backs will be the focal points in this one. The Bears' Dwayne McGee is coming off a monster week where he rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns — and he has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game he's played this year. The Saints' Tre Stewart has been getting it done in all facets of the game, leading Limestone in rushing and currently second on the team in receiving. Both of these teams can move the ball — Lenoir-Rhyne leads the SAC in scoring offense and Limestone is second in yards per game. The advantage may be with the Bears' defense, which has the second-best scoring defense in DII right now, allowing right around 6 points per game.

Cal (PA) at Indiana (PA), 2 p.m. ET | WATCH

It's the 14th annual Coal Bowl pitting these two PSAC powers together. The Vulcans lead the series with an 8-5 record, but the road team has won the last two Coal Bowls. Last year, IUP rallied using a 12-0 fourth quarter in a thrilling come-from-behind 22-21 victory.

The Crimson Hawks are in a must-win position to keep their postseason hopes alive. The PSAC preseason favorites have losses to a 4-1 East Stroudsburg team and nationally ranked Slippery Rock. Losing a third game, especially to West Division co-leaders Cal (PA), could end those playoff aspirations. It will be an interesting matchup: Cal (PA) has the fourth-best offense in the PSAC, scoring 33.3 points per game, and IUP has the fourth-best scoring defense in the conference, allowing 19.8 points per game. The Vulcans' Davis Black — who leads the PSAC in quarterback efficiency at 169.2 — and Eric Willis III — who leads the PSAC in receiving yards per game — are an under-the-radar combo that could be the difference makers in this pivotal PSAC matchup.

Delta State at Valdosta State, 2 p.m. ET | WATCH ($)

This is one of the two nationally ranked matchups this weekend. This is the 42nd meeting between these two Gulf South powers, and Valdosta State is trying to get back on the winning side after seeing its six-year winning streak come to an end in 2022.

That's been the story for the Blazers all season. After finishing as national runners-up in 2021, Valdosta State struggled to a 5-6 record last year. This season has been a different tune as the Blazers are now 5-0 and quarterback Slingin' Sammy Edwards is putting up big numbers with 1,591 yards passing and 15 touchdowns. That 5-0 record does include a pair of NAIA teams, and Delta State is hands down the stiffest competition the Blazers have faced yet. The Statesmen own the best scoring offense (45.6 points per game) and the best scoring defense (16.4 points per game) in the GSC and also happen to have a Harlon Hill Award candidate in Patrick Shegog. Shegog is not only a big-time passer, he also leads the team in rushing yards and already has amassed 21 total scores this season. If the Blazers want to win, they'll have to do something not many in DII football have: stop Shegog.

WATCHLIST: 22 players that could be the DII football player of the year

Minnesota Duluth at Wayne State (Neb), 2 p.m. ET | WATCH

The Bulldogs have come out of the gates red hot in 2023, a perfect 5-0 while making scoring 40 points a week look easy. Wayne State (Neb) is 4-1 and staring down the first of two nationally ranked matchups with hopes of improving tournament chances.

Minnesota Duluth is one of the more balanced teams in DII, second in its own conference in both scoring offense (40.2 points per game) and scoring defense (15.8 points per game). Quarterback Kyle Walljasper has been tough for opposing defenses to handle, throwing for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns, while leading the Bulldogs in rushing with 548 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, Drew Hennessey has been a nightmare on quarterbacks, already posting seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss. Enter Nick Bohn. The Wildcats' quarterback has had a solid season — second in the NSIC in passing with 1,346 yards and 12 touchdowns so far. That Hennessey vs. Bohn matchup could be where the battle is won.

Emporia State at Pittsburg State, 3 p.m. ET | WATCH ($)

The second nationally ranked matchup of the weekend is a battle between two long-time foes. Pittsburg State and Emporia State have one of the most-played rivalries in DII football, meeting for the 101st time in a series that dates back to 1915. Pitt State won last year's showdown — and Emporia State is looking to settle the score.

HISTORIC BATTLES: Most-played rivalries in DII football

The Gorillas extended their MIAA winning streak to 17 games last week, last losing in the conference in November 2021. This week, Pittsburg State faces a team that, on paper, is very equally matched. Both teams can score, with Emporia State putting up 39.2 points per game and the Gorillas with 37.4. Defensively, they are equally stingy as Pittsburg State allows just 15.8 points per game and the Hornets allow 16.8. Braden Gleason has been a model of consistency under center for Emporia State, but these Gorillas can come at you in so many different ways it makes it tough to defend. This should be a well-fought battle right to the end. If it is anywhere as close to entertaining as the Central Missouri vs. Pittsburg State game a few weeks back (and it very well should be), we are all in for a treat.

3 more to watch