DII football Sunday: Upsets, new Power 10 rankings, and players of Week 6

Week 6 of the DII football season saw one top-25 upset and the Power 10 teams dominate as they have all season long. Two undefeated teams fell and a mere 17 remain. Ferris State continues to steamroll DII competition and next week's Anchor Bone Classic will have tremendous postseason implications when the Bulldogs head to Grand Valley State.

Here is your weekly dose of the games of the week, the latest Power 10 rankings, and the NCAA.com players of the week.

WEEK 6 STATS AND SCORES: The complete scoreboard

Delta State stakes claim in the Gulf South

The Statesmen headed to Valdosta State in an undefeated battle of top-25 teams. Delta State left Valdosta State with a still-perfect record after a commanding 49-25 victory. It was the ground game and defense that led the way as the Statesmen racked up 417 rushing yards on an average of 7.7 yards per carry while the defense forced three turnovers. Kelvin Smith (181 rush and three touchdowns) led the way, but Christian Malloy also broke the century mark on the ground and scored a touchdown of his own.

Pittsburg State extends MIAA winning streak and stays perfect

The Hornets came to town in a top-25 showdown, and we quickly learned that the MIAA is officially Gorilla Country. Pittsburg State rolled out to a comfortable 27-3 halftime lead and were able to hold off Braden Gleason's fourth-quarter onslaught in the 33-25 victory, extending its conference winning streak to 18 games, tied with Ouachita Baptist for the longest in DII football. Chad Dodson Jr. had a nice day under center and connected with his big man, tight end Devon Garrison, seven times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Gleason came alive in the fourth, throwing three touchdown passes — two to Tyler Kahmann in a roughly five-minute span — but it was simply too late to overcome the then-27-point deficit.

Wayne State (Neb) upsets Minnesota Duluth 28-18

The Wildcats led the biggest upset of the week, hosting undefeated and nationally ranked Minnesota Duluth and walking away with a 10-point victory. Both these quarterbacks played a huge role as the Bulldogs' Kyle Walljasper and Wildcats' Nick Bohn scored touchdowns through the air and with their feet. Ultimately, it was Latravious Boyd's 75-yard run touchdown run that put Wayne State ahead for good and iced the game. The Wildcats are now 1-1 against the NSIC's nationally ranked competition, but don't celebrate just yet, Wayne State fans — Bemidji State awaits next week.

Lenoir-Rhyne sneaks by Limestone in overtime

This was one of my games of the week and as I mentioned in the preview, it was in large part due to the elite running back matchup. Both delivered as Lenoir-Rhyne's Dwayne McGee ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Saints Tre Stewart average 15.5 yards per carry in a 217-yard day. The two teams — which entered play tied atop their division with perfect conference records — battled into overtime thanks to a blocked field goal, scoop-and-score by Lenoir-Rhyne to tie it. The Bears moved to 6-0 on the season with a 20-yard field goal from Jake Brown.

Elsewhere around DII

Northwood entered Saturday looking for its first win of the season against undefeated Findlay. A Jacob Barlage touchdown in the closing seconds made it happen, as the Wolves won 33-30 to move to 1-4 on the year. Cal (PA) won the 14th annual Coal Bowl, holding Indiana (PA) to just 209 yards of total offense in the 30-20 victory. The win makes the Vulcans real contenders in the PSAC now. Quincy put a scare into Truman State, but the undefeated Bulldogs were able to prevail 33-27 in overtime. If you were wondering how good the Hawks can be, we saw it in this loss against a top-20 team in DII. Henderson State prevailed in a box score bonanza. The Reddies running backs Jeremiah Davis and Fredrick O'Donald both rushed for more than 100 yards, while wide receiver Chris Hatzis caught four passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side, Southern Nazarene quarterback threw for 195 yards and ran for 170 more, totaling three scores, while Dalen Smith caught four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Southern Arkansas improved to 5-1 as three players and for more than 120 yards with touchdowns.

The DII football Power 10 Rankings: Week 6

No. 1 Ferris State | Previous: 1

The Bulldogs tallied 500 total yards and allowed just 256 yards in yet another commanding victory. The two-headed monster at quarterback both contributed heavily as Carson Gulker led all rushers in the game with 144 yards and Mylik Mitchell tossed five touchdowns. Next week's Anchor Bone Classic against Grand Valley State will decide the GLIAC.

No. 2 Colorado School of Mines | Previous: 2

The Orediggers utterly dominated Colorado Mesa 52-0 this weekend and are now outscoring RMAC competition 219-28 in four games. Noah Roper posted his second-straight 100-yard rushing day and has scored five touchdowns in the past two weeks, showing John Matocha doesn't need to do it all. Yeah, that's what this team needed... more weapons for one of the most potent offenses in the nation. South Dakota Mines is up next.

No. 3 (tied) Pittsburg State, Grand Valley State | Previous: 3 (tied)

Pitt State is now 6-0 in the MIAA and that includes two wins against nationally ranked teams. The Gorillas seem to be getting better each week on both sides of the ball, but it was the second time we saw them struggle against top-25 competition in closing out the game. That said, this team is playing as well as any in the country right now and it feels like they can run the remaining MIAA table.

The Lakers piled up 44 first-half points and put this one out of reach early, winning 65-7 and extending their winning streak to four games as they await Ferris State this coming weekend. This defense really got at it this week, allowing just 176 total yards including a net of -22 yards rushing and sacking the quarterback seven times. Next week will be the third time the Lakers have played in what should be one of the best games of the year.

No. 5 Minnesota State | Previous: 5

Kudos to MSU Moorhead. Jack Strand had another big game under center and took the Mavericks to the wire, but it was a Matthew Jaeger 34-yard field goal as time was running out that saw Minnesota State survive and remain undefeated. Shen Butler Lawson Jr. was held in check as well, but if he is healthy that doesn't seem like it will become a trend. The Mavericks have a midseason non-conference matchup against Western Oregon next week.

No. 6 Ouachita Baptist | Previous: 6

The Tigers are now 6-0 and improved their GAC winning streak to 18 games, tying Pitt State for the longest streak in DII football. Connor Flannigan had yet another big game, bringing in a season-high 11 catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and has now posted at least one touchdown in each of the past five weeks. Running back Kendel Givens scored both a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown again this week. This offense is clicking, which it will need to be in next week's clash against Harding.

No. 7 Delta State | Previous: 7

The Statesmen needed a signature win, and they certainly got it against top-25 Valdosta State. They also showed that Patrick Shegog could take a back seat and this team could still pound the ball on the ground and control the clock. Delta State has one more GSC battle against North Greenville before West Florida comes to town in a game that will likely decide the Gulf South.

No. 8 West Florida | Previous: 8

The Argos uncharacteristically won the day on the ground, as CJ Wilson ran for a career-best 153 yards and the Argos totaled a season-high 327 yards on the ground. West Florida is now undefeated in both DII and GSC play and start a brutal road trip against West Alabama this week before heading to Delta State in what could very well be the GSC title game. Thus far, the Argos look unbeatable against DII competition so that game will tell us a lot.

No. 9 Harding | Previous: 9

The Bisons are sending a message to the GAC and that message is one of complete domination. Harding posted its second-straight shutout this week and have scored 64 and 62 points in both of those contests. Per usual, the rushing attack was evenly dispersed as six different Harding players ran for a touchdown. Defensively, the Bisons recorded four interceptions, two of which they took to the house for scores in the fourth quarter. This Ouachita game next week will be a good one and could ultimately decide the GAC.

No. 10 Slippery Rock | Previous: 10

The Rock are now 6-0 and won another game by scoring a lot of points. Four different players scored a rushing touchdown, and four different players scored a receiving touchdown as Slippery Rock amassed 75 points in a very balanced attack. If the defense really starts clicking, there isn't a better team in Super Region One right now. Gannon is up next.

First five out (in alphabetical order)

Bemidji State: The Beavers were off this week as they await red-hot Wayne State (Neb). It is suddenly a must-win game for both.

The Beavers were off this week as they await red-hot Wayne State (Neb). It is suddenly a must-win game for both. Benedict: A shoutout to Miles who actually put up 24 points against this defense. In the end, three touchdowns from Zaire Scotland and a monster day from Nicholas Sowell kept the Tigers a perfect 6-0.

A shoutout to Miles who actually put up 24 points against this defense. In the end, three touchdowns from Zaire Scotland and a monster day from Nicholas Sowell kept the Tigers a perfect 6-0. Davenport: Running back Myren Harris (141 yards rushing, one touchdown) and Peyton Brown (136 yards receiving, one touchdown) led the way as the Panthers stay undefeated. To have a shot at the postseason, the Panthers will have to remain undefeated heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Running back Myren Harris (141 yards rushing, one touchdown) and Peyton Brown (136 yards receiving, one touchdown) led the way as the Panthers stay undefeated. To have a shot at the postseason, the Panthers will have to remain undefeated heading into the final two weeks of the season. Lenoir-Rhyne: The Bears passed a big test this past weekend and have a little separation in the SAC now. They have another big test in Barton next week as they look to improve to 7-0.

The Bears passed a big test this past weekend and have a little separation in the SAC now. They have another big test in Barton next week as they look to improve to 7-0. UIndy: Jon Lewis and Lenny Bennett combined for 203 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the Greyhounds improved to 5-0. A huge matchup against top-25 Truman State next week will be their biggest test of the season.

Week 6 box score stuffers: The DII football five stars

It appears Jada Byers is fully healthy. After getting dinged up earlier in the season, Byers had his first monster game of the season, piling up 246 yards and two touchdowns. Virginia State's Kymani Clark ran wild for 244 yards and four touchdowns, getting Virginia State to 6-0. Those performances earned Week 6 NCAA co-player of the week honors.

Week 1: Braden Gleason, Emporia State

Braden Gleason, Emporia State Week 2: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri Week 3: Jordan Terrell, Barton

Jordan Terrell, Barton Week 4: Patrick Shegog, Delta State

Patrick Shegog, Delta State Week 5: Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., Minnesota State; John Jiles, West Florida

Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., Minnesota State; John Jiles, West Florida Week 6: Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Kymani Clarke, Virginia State

Each week, I’ll pick five stars of the week for the passing, rushing and receiving performances that stood out. This week was very tough at the running back position as many had huge games, like Hillsdale's Michael Herzog who totaled 167 yards and three scores, Fort Valley State's Bran Marshall who ran for 187 yards and one touchdown, Concordia-St. Paul's Jaylin Richardson who ran for 162 yards and three scores, and Notre Dame (OH)'s Idris Lawrence who totaled 195 yards and two touchdowns... and didn't make the list. Here is the Week 6 team.