Louisville upsets No. 10 Notre Dame, stays undefeated after shocking win

Five turnovers (three interceptions) and a slew of defensive stops have No. 25 Louisville 6-0 on the season, after upsetting No. 10 Notre Dame 33-20.

Louisville delivered the gut punch once Devin Neal intercepted Sam Hartman for 34 yards with 7:20 left to play, leading to Brock Travelstead's 32-yard field goal and a 30-13 lead. It was a full-circle moment. On the game's first drive, Quincy Riley intercepted Hartman at Louisville's 30-yard line. Jack Plummer drove the Cards 70 yards for the touchdown to go up 7-0.

The Cardinals kept Notre Dame unbalanced. The defense sacked Hartman five times, forced three interceptions and limited the run game to 44 yards.

This loss for Notre Dame comes after two-straight hard-fought games against ranked opponents — a 17-14 loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State and a 21-14 win over then-No. 17 Duke.

According to ESPN, this is the first time Louisville has ever beaten a top-10 team in consecutive seasons, both coming against Sam Hartman.