Trending

🏀 Women's attendance record on watch this weekend

🔥 Top impact freshmen so far this volleyball season

😴 Why Albany is a sleeper in the FCS playoff race
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | October 7, 2023

Louisville upsets No. 10 Notre Dame, stays undefeated after shocking win

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

Five turnovers (three interceptions) and a slew of defensive stops have No. 25 Louisville 6-0 on the season, after upsetting No. 10 Notre Dame 33-20.

Louisville delivered the gut punch once Devin Neal intercepted Sam Hartman for 34 yards with 7:20 left to play, leading to Brock Travelstead's 32-yard field goal and a 30-13 lead. It was a full-circle moment. On the game's first drive, Quincy Riley intercepted Hartman at Louisville's 30-yard line. Jack Plummer drove the Cards 70 yards for the touchdown to go up 7-0. 

The Cardinals kept Notre Dame unbalanced. The defense sacked Hartman five times, forced three interceptions and limited the run game to 44 yards. 

This loss for Notre Dame comes after two-straight hard-fought games against ranked opponents — a 17-14 loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State and a 21-14 win over then-No. 17 Duke. 

According to ESPN, this is the first time Louisville has ever beaten a top-10 team in consecutive seasons, both coming against Sam Hartman.

5 Week 7 matchups that will cause chaos in the DII football Power 10 rankings

There are two DII football Power 10 matchups, plus a few other key nation al top-25 matchups that are sure to affect how the rankings look come Sunday. Here's what you need to watch.
READ MORE

The best FCS players at every position halfway through the season

Here's an all-star roster with the best players in the FCS, halfway through the 2023 season.
READ MORE

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 7

Get college football scores for Week 7, including TV schedules and stats for all top 25 games.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners