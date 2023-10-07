Oklahoma vs. Texas: Series history, scores, all-time games

The Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is one of college football's best. In the 2023 game, No. 12 Oklahoma scored late as the Sooners topped No. 3 Texas 34-30. Dillon Gabriel had 285 passing yards, 113 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in the win.
The most recent result meant OU regrouped following Texas rocking Oklahoma 49-0 in 2022 to post its largest winning margin in series history.
Check out the series history below, including scores and all-time games.
Oklahoma vs. Texas: Series history
Texas leads the series all-time at 63-51-5. However, OU has been better than .500 since the end of World War II and is 17-8 since 2000. The teams met twice in the 2018 season, the second matchup for the Big 12 title — Oklahoma won, 39-27.
Here are some famous games:
1958
Oklahoma had won six in a row against the Longhorns and nine of the past 10 going into 1958. In Texas' head coach Darrell Royal's second season, the former Oklahoma QB ended the losing stretch with a 15-14 upset of the No. 2 Sooners.
1963
For the first time in the series, Oklahoma and Texas met in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. Texas won 28-7 and didn't lose the rest of the season, which ended with consensus national championship and a win against Heisman winner Roger Staubach and No. 2 Navy in the Cotton Bowl.
1976
Texas coach Darrell Royal accused OU and coach Barry Switzer of spying on practices. As reported by ESPN, Royal challenged Switzer, assistant coach Larry Lacewell and the alleged spy (Lonnie Williams) to take a lie-detector test and that he would donate $10,000 apiece to the charity of each man's choice if they passed.
It eventually came out that Oklahoma was spying — four years earlier (when Chuck Fairbanks was the head coach).
Before the 1976 game, President Gerald Ford was with both Royal and Switzer. There wasn't much conversation. In the end, it finished in a 6-6 tie in Royal's final Red River game.
1984
UT was No. 1; OU was No. 3.
Oklahoma coach Switzer wore a "Beat Texas" cap and eventual longtime Texas coach Mack Brown was the Sooners' offensive coordinator. OU led 15-12 late and appeared to possibly make the game-clinching interception in the end zone, but it was ruled incomplete. The Longhorns then kicked a field goal to secure the 15-15 tie.
Didn't know I was wearing "Beat Texas" hat; given to me in downpour. I'd wear today! Wish Bob would! #coachescabana pic.twitter.com/QpLIweB9qe— Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) October 8, 2014
2000
OU's surprising march to a national championship included a shocking 63-14 drubbing of the Longhorns. Sooners RB Quentin Griffin tied the NCAA record with six rushing touchdowns.
Oklahoma totaled 534 yards to Texas' 154. That started a string of five consecutive wins in the series. It took Vince Young to beat the Sooners 45-12 in 2005 en route to the national title.
2021
One season after OU topped Texas in a 4OT game, the rivals had even more drama. Texas led by 21 points before the No. 6 Sooners scored 25 points in the final quarter to escape with a 55-48 win and remain undefeated. Caleb Williams took over for QB for Spencer Rattler and had 212 passing yards, while Kennedy Brooks rushed for 217 yards and two scores — including the 33-yard touchdown with only seconds remaining.
Oklahoma vs. Texas: Score, all-time games
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Loser
|Location
|1900
|Texas
|28-2
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1901
|Texas
|12-6
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1901
|Texas
|11-0
|Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|1902
|Texas
|22-6
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1903
|Tie
|6-6
|Tie
|Austin, TX
|1903
|Texas
|11-5
|Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|1904
|Texas
|40-10
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1905
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|Texas
|Oklahoma City, OK
|1906
|Texas
|10-9
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City, OK
|1907
|Texas
|29-10
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1908
|Oklahoma
|50-0
|Texas
|Norman, OK
|1909
|Texas
|30-0
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1910
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|Texas
|Austin, TX
|1911
|Oklahoma
|6-3
|Texas
|Austin, TX
|1912
|Oklahoma
|21-6
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1913
|Texas
|14-6
|Oklahoma
|Houston, TX
|1914
|Texas
|32-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1915
|Oklahoma
|14-13
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1916
|Texas
|21-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1917
|Oklahoma
|14-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1919
|Oklahoma
|12-7
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1922
|Texas
|32-7
|Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|1923
|Texas
|26-14
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1929
|Texas
|21-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1930
|Texas
|17-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1931
|Texas
|3-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1932
|Texas
|17-10
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1933
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1934
|Texas
|19-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1935
|Texas
|12-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1936
|Texas
|6-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1937
|Tie
|7-7
|Tie
|Dallas, TX
|1938
|No. 14 Oklahoma
|13-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1939
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|24-12
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1940
|Texas
|19-16
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1941
|Texas
|40-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1942
|Texas
|7-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1943
|Texas
|13-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1944
|Texas
|20-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1945
|No. 10 Texas
|12-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1946
|No. 1 Texas
|20-13
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1947
|No. 3 Texas
|34-14
|No. 15 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1948
|No. 16 Oklahoma
|20-14
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1949
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|20-14
|No. 12 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1950
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|14-13
|No. 4 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1951
|No. 6 Texas
|9-7
|No. 11 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1952
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|49-20
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1953
|No. 16 Oklahoma
|19-14
|No. 15 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1954
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|14-7
|No. 15 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1955
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|20-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1956
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|45-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1957
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|21-7
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1958
|No. 16 Texas
|15-14
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1959
|No. 4 Texas
|19-12
|No. 13 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1960
|No. 15 Texas
|24-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1961
|No. 4 Texas
|28-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1962
|No. 2 Texas
|9-6
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1963
|No. 2 Texas
|28-7
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1964
|No. 1 Texas
|28-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1965
|No. 1 Texas
|19-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1966
|Oklahoma
|18-9
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1967
|Texas
|9-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1968
|Texas
|26-20
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1969
|No. 2 Texas
|27-17
|No. 8 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1970
|No. 2 Texas
|41-9
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1971
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|48-27
|No. 3 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1972
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|27-0
|No. 10 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1973
|No. 6 Oklahoma
|52-13
|No. 13 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1974
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|16-13
|No. 17 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1975
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|24-17
|No. 5 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1976
|Tie
|6-6
|Tie
|Dallas, TX
|1977
|No. 5 Texas
|13-6
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1978
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|31-10
|No. 6 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1979
|No. 4 Texas
|16-7
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1980
|No. 3 Texas
|20-13
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1981
|No. 3 Texas
|34-14
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1982
|Oklahoma
|28-22
|No. 13 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1983
|No. 2 Texas
|28-16
|No. 8 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1984
|Tie
|15-15
|Tie
|Dallas, TX
|1985
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|14-7
|No. 7 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1986
|No. 6 Oklahoma
|47-12
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1987
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|44-9
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1988
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|28-13
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1989
|Texas
|28-14
|No. 15 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1990
|Texas
|14-13
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1991
|Texas
|10-7
|No. 6 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1992
|Texas
|34-24
|No. 16 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1993
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|38-17
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1994
|No. 15 Texas
|17-10
|No. 16 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1995
|Tie
|24-24
|Tie
|Dallas, TX
|1996
|Oklahoma
|30-27 (OT)
|No. 25 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1997
|Texas
|27-24
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1998
|Texas
|34-3
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1999
|No. 23 Texas
|38-28
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2000
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|63-14
|No. 11 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2001
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|14-3
|No. 5 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2002
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|35-24
|No. 3 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2003
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|65-13
|No. 11 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2004
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|12-0
|No. 5 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2005
|No. 2 Texas
|45-12
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2006
|No. 7 Texas
|28-10
|No. 14 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2007
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|28-21
|No. 19 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2008
|No. 5 Texas
|45-35
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2009
|No. 3 Texas
|16-13
|No. 20 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2010
|No. 8 Oklahoma
|28-20
|No. 21 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2011
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|55-17
|No. 11 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2012
|No. 13 Oklahoma
|63-21
|No. 15 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2013
|Texas
|36-20
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2014
|No. 11 Oklahoma
|31-26
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2015
|Texas
|24-17
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2016
|No. 20 Oklahoma
|45-40
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2017
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|29-24
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2018
|No. 19 Texas
|48-45
|No. 7 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2018*
|No. 5 Oklahoma
|39-27
|No. 14 Texas
|Arlington, TX
|2019
|No. 6 Oklahoma
|34-27
|No. 11 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2020
|Oklahoma
|53-45 (4OT)
|No. 22 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2021
|No. 6 Oklahoma
|55-48
|No. 21 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2022
|Texas
|49-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2023
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|34-30
|No. 3 Texas
|Dallas, TX
*2018 Big 12 Championship Game