Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2023

We start with 133 teams without a loss and quickly go down from there. An undefeated season is the college football dream, but only a special group have found perfection. Last season, Georgia went 15-0 to win its second consecutive national championship. Will we see another unbeaten run in 2023?

After six weeks, 14 teams were still perfect. Follow along as we keep track of the remaining undefeated teams. Schools are listed by AP Top 25 rankings, then by alphabetical order if they're not ranked.

No. 1 Georgia (6-0)

Next game: at Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 2022 (15-0, won CFP national title)

Can the Bulldogs do it again? Georgia has won two titles in a row and even went 15-0 a year ago. Nebraska was the last to post back-to-back perfect seasons, doing so in 1994 and 1995.

No. 2 Michigan (6-0)

Next game: vs. Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, finished No. 1 in AP poll)

The Wolverines made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons, thanks to wins against rival Ohio State and Big Ten titles. Michigan has been ranked No. 2 each week in the AP poll.

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0)

Next game: at Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP poll)

The Buckeyes trailed by 7 in the third quarter but then took over to roll by previously undefeated Maryland, 37-17. QB Kyle McCord threw two touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter.

No. 4 Florida State (5-0)

Next game: vs. Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 2013 (14-0, won BCS national championship)

Florida State allowed Virginia Tech to claw within 5 to start the third quarter but ultimately pulled away from the Hokies 39-17.

No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0)

Next game: vs. UCF on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: 2000 (13-0, won BCS national championship)

QB Dillon Gabriel led the Sooners on an impressive drive to rally OU past No. 3 Texas late, 34-30. Oklahoma stunned their rivals as Gabriel had 285 passing yards and 113 rushing yards in the rivalry win.

No. 6 Penn State (5-0)

Next game: vs. UMass on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 1994 (12-0, finished No. 2 in AP poll)

The defense has been stellar, allowing 48 points going into the sixth game. The season will likely depend on how the offense does against Ohio State and Michigan.

No. 7 Washington (5-0)

Next game: vs. No. 8 Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 1991 (12-0, finished No. 1 in Coaches Poll)

The offense has been on fire, scoring at least 40 points in four games. QB Michael Penix Jr. has 16 touchdown passes in only five games.

No. 8 Oregon (5-0)

Next game: at No. 7 Washington on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 1916 (7-0-1)

The Ducks made a statement with a 42-6 crushing of Colorado and have been dominant almost every moment (save for the Texas Tech game).

No. 10 USC (6-0)

Next game: at No. 21 Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 2004 (13-0, won BCS national championship) — vacated

USC faced near disaster in the Coliseum Saturday night as a missed 25-yard field goal try sent the Trojans into overtime vs. Arizona. After four overtimes, USC finally managed a decisive two-point conversion stand to down the Wildcats and remain unbeaten.

No. 12 North Carolina (5-0)

Next game: vs. No. 25 Miami on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: Never

UNC quarterback Drake Maye threw for close to 500 yards and three touchdowns as the Heels battered Syracuse 40-7 to improve to 2-0 in ACC play.

No. 14 Louisville (6-0)

Next game: at Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: Never

In Louisville's biggest win so far this season, the Cardinals' defense held then-No. 10 Notre Dame to 44 yards on the ground and forced five turnovers to keep their perfect season alive.

Air Force (5-0)

Next game: vs. Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 1958 (9-0-2, finished No. 6 in AP poll)

The Falcons are running over teams, averaging almost 330 yards per game on the ground.

James Madison (5-0)

Next game: vs. Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 14

Last undefeated season: 1975 (9-0-1 in DII)

Though JMU is new to the FBS, the Dukes have been here before. Last year, James Madison started 5-0 and was No. 25 in the AP poll before falling to Georgia Southern.

Liberty (6-0)

Next game: vs. Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 17

Last undefeated season: Never

QB Kaidon Salter has 1,353 passing yards and 337 rushing yards through six games as the Flames lead the CUSA contenders.