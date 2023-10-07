Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today?

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Burt Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN's College GameDay, where he makes his "headgear picks" each week on location during College Football Saturday.

We're tracking all of Corso's 2023 season picks right here.

Below, we've also included a history of all of Corso's picks from 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Catch up on Corso's 2023 picks:

Week 6: Texas vs. Oklahoma

Corso picked Texas to beat the Sooners in Dallas.

"Lee knows better than that." 😭@bakermayfield wasn't feeling Coach's pick of the Longhorns 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kgBO8zaeMx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 7, 2023

Week 5: Duke vs. Notre Dame

Covering a Notre Dame game for the second week in a row, this time Corso picked the Irish.

Week 4: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Corso picked the visiting Buckeyes in a huge top-10 game.

You know Corso wasn't going to pick against Brutus‼️ pic.twitter.com/A2IVlquElt — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 23, 2023

Week 3: Colorado vs. Colorado State

For his 400th headgear pick, Corso picked Colorado.

Corso takes @CUBuffsFootball as his 400th career headgear pick 🦬 pic.twitter.com/AEuw72ye7f — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

Week 2: Alabama vs. Texas

Corso picked the Longhorns to win at Alabama.

Coach had 'em fooled in the first half, but he's going with the Longhorns‼️ pic.twitter.com/7Z9awiG5ss — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 9, 2023

Week 1: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

In the first trip of the 2023 season, Corso went with the Tar Heels.

CORSO IS PICKING THE TAR HEELS WITH HIS FIRST PICK OF THE SEASON‼️ pic.twitter.com/UfYAkXP9m1 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

See all of Corso's 2022 picks below:

National Championship: Georgia vs. TCU

Lee Corso picked the Horned Frogs to top Georgia for the CFP national title.

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah

On the first College GameDay of 2023, Lee Corso picked Pac-12 champion Utah to knock off Penn State.

College Football Playoff semifinal: Georgia vs. Ohio State (Peach Bowl)

On New Year's Eve, Lee Corso picked the Ohio State Buckeyes to upset the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Coach is rockin' with @OhioStateFB to take down the defending national champs‼️ 😤 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/UtF8QDGZAO — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2022

Week 14: TCU vs. Kansas State (Big 12 Championship)

On Championship Saturday in Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship, Corso picked Kansas State to hand TCU its first loss of the season.

TCU may be undefeated this year ... BUT COACH IS PICKING KANSAS STATE! pic.twitter.com/5zbLL0qsEh — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 3, 2022

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Michigan



Corso picks Brutus and the Ohio State Buckeyes to triumph over Michigan.

No way Coach was picking against @Brutus_Buckeye‼️ pic.twitter.com/3fUnqfwkPf — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 26, 2022

Corso returned to the show and picked Montana State, donning the Bobcat head in frigid conditions.

Coach loves Bozeman and he's going with the Bobcats! pic.twitter.com/U93vzbLCHu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2022

Week 11: TCU vs. Texas

Corso missed Week 11's episode of College GameDay and did not make a pick.

Week 10: Tennessee vs. Georgia

Corso also missed Week 10 due to health issues.

Week 8: UCLA vs. Oregon

Corso believes in the Ducks, picking Oregon to beat UCLA.

You know Coach wasn't picking against the Ducks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/6gigGVYHoq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 22, 2022

Week 7: Tennessee vs. Alabama

Corso returned to the show this week and picked the Volunteers to take down Alabama

Coach is back and he's picking the Vols to beat Alabama! pic.twitter.com/MWH8bT2uGk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2022

Week 6: Kansas vs. TCU

Corso did not appear on College GameDay this Saturday, one week after waking up feeling ill.

Week 5: Clemson vs. NC State

Corso woke up feeling ill ahead of Week 5's episode of College GameDay. He did not take part in the show.

Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better now.



Thinking of you, Coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kc2mOxAVJU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022

Week 4: Tennessee vs. Florida

In Week 4, Corso picked the home Volunteers to pick up an SEC win against rival Florida.

Coach may live in Florida, but that's not stopping him from picking Tennessee to beat the Gators‼️ pic.twitter.com/3gWBtJIeAB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 24, 2022

Week 3: Appalachian State vs. Troy

In Week 3, the first College GameDay to take place in Boone, North Carolina, Corso picked the home team, App State, to win.

You know Coach was rockin' with Yosef and the Mountaineers in our first visit to App State 😤 pic.twitter.com/PeR6Ac9mjp — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2022

Week 2: Alabama vs. Texas

For Saturday's marquee game with the top-ranked Crimson Tide visiting Texas, Corso picked Alabama to come out on top.

COACH IS ROCKING WITH BAMA 🐘 pic.twitter.com/JdzZPgn1hq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2022

Week 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

GameDay made it back to Columbus for Ohio State's home game against Notre Dame in the teams' first regular season meeting since 1996. Corso picked the Buckeyes to beat the Irish.

Coach's first headgear pick of the year is in:



IT'S BRUTUS 🌰 pic.twitter.com/MhrXAqOPjW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2022

See all of Corso's 2021 picks below:

Week 15: Army vs. Navy

GameDay returned to the Army-Navy game this year, with this year's game in New Jersey. Lee Corso picked Navy to upset Army.

Never a doubt!



Coach is going with Navy 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Be0MKBmcBP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 11, 2021

Week 14: Georgia vs. Alabama

For the first time in 2021, Lee Corso has dawned the head of Alabama's Big Al. He picked the Crimson Tide to upset No. 1 Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship.

"Zac, how'd you like that song?"



Corso trolled @zacbrownband with "Sweet Home Alabama" and picked the Tide to win the SEC title game 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021

Week 13: Michigan vs. Ohio State

For the second straight week, Corso reached for the Brutus the Buckeye head. He picked Ohio State to beat Michigan for the ninth straight meeting.

They're playing in the Big House, but Coach is still picking the Buckeyes‼️ pic.twitter.com/OdFtruvXTr — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 27, 2021

Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

In a massive Big Ten East matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State, Corso picked the Buckeyes to come out on top.

“When in doubt, love conquers all.” 😂



Corso is going with Brutus and @OhioStateFB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cB7v1c72ZV — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2021

Week 11: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

No. 11 Texas A&M travels to Mississippi to take on No. 15 Ole Miss for a huge SEC matchup. College GameDay posted up there and Corso selected Ole Miss. To no one's surprise, celebrity picker and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin picked his squad to win.

Coach Corso is going with the Rebels against Texas A&M ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UjJOwFZQE9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2021

Week 10: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

College Gameday headed to Cincinnati this weekend, leading the big pick to be between Tulsa and Cincinnati. Corso selected Cincinnati, as the large crowd behind the set went crazy. Celebrity picker Nick Lachey also took the Bearcats.

In GameDay's first trip to Cincy, Coach takes the Bearcats‼️ pic.twitter.com/AbxHeNxItD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021

Week 9: Michigan vs. Michigan State

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines travel to battle the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans. The matchup is always must-see but with their rankings so high, it's one of the games of the year. Corso picked the Wolverines, while celebrity picker Ken Jeong selected Michigan State.

The Michigan State fans weren’t happy with this pick …



Coach takes the Wolverines! 🔵 🟡 pic.twitter.com/BlDMiI3nY9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 30, 2021

Week 8: Oregon vs. UCLA

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks travel to Los Angeles to battle UCLA. After praising the Ducks, Corso did a 180 and picked UCLA. To no one's surprise, celebrity picker Bill Walton selected the Bruins.

CORSO PICKS UCLA 🐻



And gets a kiss from Bill Walton 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSaD011jwT — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2021

Week 7: Georgia vs. Kentucky

Two undefeated SEC East teams meet in Athens, Georgia, in Week 7, where No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 11 Kentucky. Corso took the Bulldogs. The celebrity picker was Jeff Foxworthy.

Corso is picking Georgia for more than just today's game pic.twitter.com/hsPzhxpZDy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2021

Week 6: Oklahoma vs. Texas

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 21 Texas Longhorns meet at the Cotton Bowl for another chapter in the Red River Rivalry. Lee Corso picked Texas to get the upset win Saturday afternoon. Celebrity guest Mark Cuban also submitted the Longhorns as his choice to take the top-25 matchup.

HOOK ’EM 🤘



Coach is picking the Longhorns to win the Red River Showdown! pic.twitter.com/H5XzJrFTuH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 9, 2021

Week 5: Arkansas vs. Georgia

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks head to Athens to face No. 2 Georgia in a massive SEC battle. Lee Corso picked Georgia to win the top-10 matchup. Harris English joined the crew, picking Georgia to win as well.

CORSO IS TAKING THE DAWGS 🐶 pic.twitter.com/iZG0iUUt00 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2021

Week 4: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in Week 4 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Lee Corso picked Notre Dame to win the top-20 matchup. Corso was joined by the Notre Dame leprechaun as well as celebrity guest Danica Patrick who also opted for the Irish.

Corso’s trusting history today …



He takes Notre Dame over Wisconsin in Chicago! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/elrhIgE3wN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 25, 2021

Week 3: Penn State vs. Auburn

The Nittany Lions and Tigers have never met in the regular season, so Lee Corso picked the home team, 10th-ranked Penn State, to win the top-25 matchup. Corso joined the annual Penn State White Out to symbolize his pick, unveiling a white Penn State shirt beneath his coat.

There's nothing better than a White Out game ⚪️



Corso's taking Penn State tonight! pic.twitter.com/Pr96zniYvr — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2021

Week 2: Iowa vs. Iowa State

This is the first time in series history that both Iowa and Iowa State are ranked — and both are in the AP top 10. Lee Corso picked the No. 10 Hawkeyes to upset the No. 9 Cyclones.

CORSO PICKS IOWA TO TAKE DOWN THE CYCLONES ON THE ROAD 👀 pic.twitter.com/Go1ItG3voD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

Week 1: Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte

On a special edition of College GameDay in Charlotte, Lee Corso picked Georgia over Clemson in the first top-five showdown of the 2021 season. As Corso put on the bulldog head, he called 2021 "the year of the dog."

"You can see my pick is easy, Clemson! ... Not so fast my friends, THE YEAR OF THE DOG!"



Coach with the fake me out and he's taking Georgia! pic.twitter.com/bZMR76GXSN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2021

Week 0: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central (MEAC/SWAC Challenge) in Atlanta

Lee Corso is officially back on the College GameDay set. For the first installment of his 2021 GameDay picks, Corso went with Alcorn State defeating North Carolina Central in the HBCU clash that kicks off the 2021 college football season.

Coach's first pick of the 2021 season goes to ...@AlcornStateFB 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TelKAWLZtx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021

Track all of Corso's 2020 picks below:

CFP National Championship Game: Alabama vs. Ohio State

For the final game of the 2020-21 college football season, Corso predicted Ohio State to defeat top-ranked Alabama in Miami for its second CFP national championship.

It's Corso's final pick of the season ‼️



His first-ever headgear pick was Ohio State, and he's taking the Buckeyes again tonight! #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/0uznds5baM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 12, 2021

College Football Playoff semifinals: Alabama vs. Notre Dame — Clemson vs. Ohio State

The GameDay crew was on site at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, host to the nightcap of this year's College Football Playoff semifinals. Corso went with Alabama over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl Game and Clemson over Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl to set up yet another Alabama-Clemson national championship showdown.

Brutus may be his first love, but Corso's picking Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl!



His #CFBPlayoff picks: pic.twitter.com/p5AP9oM6Vv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2021

Week 16: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (ACC Championship)

Corso opted for the Tiger head and picked Clemson to get revenge on Notre Dame in their rematch for the 2020 ACC Championship.

Coach picked Notre Dame over Clemson earlier this season, but he's taking the Tigers to take home their sixth straight ACC title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tToSAmgJAu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2020

Week 15: Army vs. Navy

A former Navy defensive backs coach, Corso couldn't help but pick the Midshipmen for the seventh straight year to beat the Black Knights in the Army-Navy game.

No surprise here ...



For the 7th year in a row, Coach picks Navy over Army! pic.twitter.com/XIw8gJvRoW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020

Week 14: Coastal Carolina vs. BYU

Ahead of an impromptu meeting between two undefeated teams, Corso picked BYU to spoil Coastal Carolina's first time hosting College GameDay.

No. 13 BYU vs. No. 18 Coastal Carolina.



In a battle of unbeaten teams, Corso takes the Cougars!



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/tMYMMc1nOc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 5, 2020

Week 13: Alabama vs. Auburn

For the 85th Iron Bowl, Corso picked the top-ranked Crimson Tide to beat the No. 22 Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

BIG AL'S BACK 🐘



Corso picks the Tide in the Iron Bowl!



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/65iGFbd52Z — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 28, 2020

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Corso failed to predict the correct Masters winner last week, but he's still a perfect 9-0 in college football headgear picks this season. He'll look to get the streak up to 10 with his choice of Oklahoma over Oklahoma State.

Week 11: Augusta National Golf Club (Masters)

College GameDay was live at Augusta National Golf Club in Week 11 in honor of Masters Week. So, naturally, this week's headgear pick wasn't for a college football game, but for who would win the Masters. Corso took Brooks Koepka to take the Green Jacket.

You never know if it’s a good or bad thing when Coach Corso makes his first @TheMasters pick on @CollegeGameDay but I will say the muscles are a good look coach! pic.twitter.com/S2y9MZ4pWg — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) November 14, 2020

Week 10: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Corso pointed out that it's been 43 years since Notre Dame beat Clemson. That didn't lead him away from picking the Fighting Irish over the top-ranked Tigers in this top-4 matchup.

A reminder that Corso's been perfect with his picks this season ...



He picks Notre Dame to upset Clemson! ☘️



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/5Az0BKPo9l — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020

Week 9: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Corso picked No. 3 Ohio State to top No. 18 Penn State in a premiere Halloween night showdown. The coach hasn't lost a headgear pick yet, entering Week 9.

Coach is going with the Buckeyes in Happy (Halloween) Valley! 🎃



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/PG60HNlcsb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2020

Week 8: Minnesota vs. Michigan

With the Big Ten back in play, GameDay was in Minneapolis for Week 8 ahead of No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 21 Minnesota. Corso went with the Wolverines.

Corso’s going with the Wolverines and he has the numbers to back it up 🔵



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/QFf8GHZU03 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 24, 2020

Week 7: Alabama vs. Georgia

Corso not only donned an elephant head in his pick of Alabama over Georgia — he then stepped onto a giant (fake) elephant set up in his Orlando backyard.

Corso's headgear pick this week is NEXT LEVEL 🐘



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/bvE4NAaGil — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2020

Week 6: Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.)

No. 1 Clemson was Corso's choice in Week 6, marking the first time he went against Miami in three headgear pick opportunities this year.

CORSO CHANGES IT UP!



After picking Miami twice this season, he lets poor @UM_Sebastian down by taking No. 1 Clemson!



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/XFU7hx2mvU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2020

Week 5: Georgia vs. Auburn

Corso picked Georgia ahead of its 125th all-time meeting with SEC rival Auburn. Part of his rationale? Corso claimed that Auburn doesn't allow him to wear the school's mascot head. "I've got no other choice."

"GO BEAUTIFUL DAWGS!"



Coach Corso is taking No. 4 Georgia over No. 7 Auburn in Athens 🏈



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/vg0UNsoH7E — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2020

Week 4: Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State

Corso went with Miami for the second straight week, picking the Canes over rival Florida State.

For the second week in a row ...



COACH TAKES THE U!! 🙌



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/QxxwbQsvIK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2020

Week 3: Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.)

Ahead of the only ranked matchup of the weekend, Corso rocked the head of Sebastian the Ibis, picking Miami to beat host Louisville.

Corso has a soft spot for Louisville, but today it's ALL ABOUT THE U 🙌



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/OKH6Nt39F4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2020

Week 2: Wake Forest vs. Clemson

For his first headgear pick of the season, Corso went against host Wake Forest in favor of preseason No. 1 Clemson.

🚨 CORSO MAKES HIS FIRST HEADGEAR PICK OF THE SEASON 🚨



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/A385fYBcpu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2020

Week 1: Bristol, Connecticut (ESPN Studios)

The GameDay crew didn't hit the road for Week 1 of the 2020 season, but they still made their picks for Saturday's top games, as well as Monday night's BYU-Navy Labor Day matchup. There was no headgear pick this week, but Corso did reveal his CFP predictions: Alabama beating Clemson in the title game, with Notre Dame and Oklahoma also making the semifinals.

Track all of Corso's 2019 picks below:

College Football Playoff semifinals: LSU vs. Oklahoma — Ohio State vs. Clemson

Lee Corso and the College Gameday crew didn't have the usual crowd behind them but that didn't stop them from making their picks for the College Football Playoff semifinals. Corso went with LSU and put on the headgear of Ohio State to set up a projected LSU vs. Ohio State national championship.

For the first time ever, Corso is picking Ohio State to win as the underdog ‼️ pic.twitter.com/64stT8fxkh — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 28, 2019

Week 16: Army vs. Navy

Ahead of the 120th all-time meeting between Army and Navy, Corso chose the Midshipmen to snap a three-year losing streak against the Black Knights.

"That's an unfair question! You're the only person born then!" – Charles Barkley 😅



Corso gives a history lesson before picking Navy. pic.twitter.com/8ODVLYpssX — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 14, 2019

Week 15: LSU vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

The GameDay crew was in Atlanta ahead of the SEC Championship between LSU and Georgia. After a little hesitation, Corso asked for the Tiger head.

Lee Corseaux stays true to the brand 🐯



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/tVJhh8vCjk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 7, 2019

Week 14: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

GameDay was in Minneapolis this week and Corso went with the home team. Minnesota over Wisconsin.

There's room on the boat for Coach Corso 🛶 pic.twitter.com/UTw1PFHZ3Y — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2019

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Corso went with the Buckeyes for the noon game in Columbus.

📣OH-IO 📣



Coach Corso is backing the Buckeyes against Penn State! pic.twitter.com/f2ykEAVCZk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 23, 2019

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Corso faked out the Waco crowd before ultimately going with the Baylor Bears at home.

"Wait a minute. That's the wrong head."



Lee Corso pump-faked Baylor fans with his headgear pick 👀



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/tCm9ytcPVy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 16, 2019

Week 11: LSU vs. Alabama

Corso went against his preseason hunch and donned the Tiger head to the dismay of the Alabama faithful.

Week 10: SMU vs. Memphis

Corso had the home crowd going for a bit.... only to reverse course and pick the Mustangs, with Jerry "The King" Lawler by his side.

Corso really did that to the Memphis fans!



He's picking SMU to stay undefeated



(@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Week 9 - South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

Corso went with Corso the Bison, picking North Dakota State on the road against South Dakota State.

When in South Dakota ... Corso picks North Dakota State!



Pat McAfee is distraught 🤣



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/7ETA04Cfcc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 26, 2019

Week 8 - Penn State vs. Michigan

Corso excited the Happy Valley crowd, going with Penn State over visitor Michigan ahead of Saturday night's White Out game.

Week 7 - LSU vs. Florida

Florida made its second-straight appearance on GameDay, but Corso didn't go with the Gators twice in a row, donning a tiger head instead.

Week 6 - Auburn vs. Florida

Two top-10 teams square off in Gainesville, Florida as the Auburn Tigers visit the Gators. College GameDay was there, and Lee Corso picked the Gators.

⚠️ Lee Corso holding a live alligator ⚠️



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/2luaFphQS3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2019

Week 5 - Nebraska vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are in Lincoln, Nebraska this week to take on the Cornhuskers. Gameday is there, and so is Lee Corso, who went with Ohio State.

Lee Corso breaking Gabrielle Union and Nebraska fans' hearts 💔



(📍 @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/8vu5vjITKj — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 28, 2019

Week 4 - Georgia vs. Notre Dame

It was the second time Notre Dame and Georgia played in the past three years and Gameday was in Athens, Georgia, to highlight the matchup. Corso, once again, went with the home team. UGA is the pick.

Did Lee Corso's longstanding beef with Uga the dog affect his GameDay pick? 🤔



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/NZcJEh0V0X — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 21, 2019

Week 3 - Iowa vs. Iowa State

It was Gameday's first time in Ames, Iowa, and Corso went with the home team. Iowa State is the pick in this in-state rivalry game.

Corso had Ames on the ropes with his headgear pick 👀



(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/pozqUWVfWI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2019

Week 2 - Texas vs. LSU

With GameDay in Austin, TX, Corso went with the higher-ranked Tigers in the No. 6 vs. No. 9 matchup.

Geaux Tigers!



Corso is going with LSU, to Matthew McConaughey's dismay.



(📍 @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/pmarsuglH9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

Week 1 - Auburn vs Oregon

From Fort Worth, TX, Corso went with his favorite headgear and picked the Oregon Ducks.

QUACK! QUACK!



Corso is taking the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/DrMLdjZfSb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2019

Week 1- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

After sharing a Shakespeare quote, Corso picked No. 1 Clemson against fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech.

🚨HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨



Coach Corso picks the defending champs 🐅 pic.twitter.com/xziwKS5aYu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2019

Week 1 - Miami vs. Florida

Corso's first headgear pick of the year — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida.

🚨 HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨



Lee Corso makes his first pick of the season for Miami-Florida: pic.twitter.com/tcycfDmZZ5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2019

Here are all of Corso's picks for the 2018 season:

In 16 picks during the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 with his headgear picks. He started the season 3-0, and finished by correctly calling Clemson's championship win, but the middle of the year was a rough patch.

Here's every Corso pick from last year:

CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs. Clemson

In the final game of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Week 15 - Army vs. Navy

In Philadelphia for the 119th edition of the Army-Navy game, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.

📦A special delivery for Corso's Army-Navy pick 📦 pic.twitter.com/1sxicHB818 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018

Week 14 - Alabama vs. Georgia - SEC Championship

In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

Week 13 - Ohio State vs. Michigan

At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week.

It's time for THE GAME!



Lee Corso's rolling with ... pic.twitter.com/FMML9MgFum — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 24, 2018

Week 12 - UCF vs. Cincinnati

In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats.

Corso suited up for his UCF pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/tFaWKeoRr2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

Week 11- Boston College vs. Clemson

On a chilly Boston area morning, Corso picked Clemson.

Week 10 - LSU vs. Alabama

In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the crowd by playing the LSU fight song, but in the end he picked the Tide.

Corso made his Bama-LSU pick like only he can 😂 pic.twitter.com/4hXd9VXImy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018

Week 9 - Georgia vs. Florida

Rocking the Gator head, Corso chose Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

Corso's got the Gators chomping over the Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/3R4Vxl06BI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 27, 2018

Week 8 - Oregon vs. Washington State

In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Ducks.

A Corso headgear pick Wazzu fans have waited a lifetime for! pic.twitter.com/8a7gCAXukS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018

Week 7 - Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Corso's week 7 pick is in! pic.twitter.com/1TNRtFDlyA — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 13, 2018

In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come away with the upset in the Big House.

Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas

At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma.

Corso made his pick for the Texas-OU in a way only he could pic.twitter.com/wCFbBMnWj3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018

Week 5 - Penn State vs. Ohio State

At GameDay in Happy Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State.

CORSO FAKED THEM ALL OUT. pic.twitter.com/XHPeGuVLzU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 29, 2018

Week 4 - Stanford vs. Oregon

At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Ducks, and held a live duck.

Week 3 - Ohio State vs. TCU

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, picking Ohio State to defeat TCU.

Week 2 - Clemson vs. Texas A&M

In Week 2, Corso picked the road team Clemson, and put on a Tiger head.

Week 1 - Notre Dame vs. Michigan

In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)....and picked Notre Dame.