Oklahoma crashes top 5, Louisville soars in Week 7's AP Top 25

Seven AP-ranked teams lost last week, making changes to Week 7's AP poll inevitable. Let's take a look at some of the most notable movement.

Red River Rivalry shakes up the top 10

When the No. 12 team in the country beats the No. 3 team in the country, there’s bound to be changes in the top of the AP Top 25. That’s why No. 5 Oklahoma rose seven spots and No. 9 Texas dropped six spots this week.

Oklahoma leapfrogged undefeated teams like No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Washington, and No. 8 Oregon after the trio of schools had a bye last week. The Sooners also moved in front of No. 10 Southern California, after the Trojans narrowly escaped Arizona State in triple-overtime.

As for Texas, its fall had an automatic stop button in the form of Alabama, a team the Longhorns beat head-to-head back in September. Texas remained in the top 10, two spots above the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide.

Below you can see the full Ap Top 25 for this week.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREV RECORD 1 Georgia (50) 1,599 1 6-0 2 Michigan (11) 1,489 2 6-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,408 4 5-0 4 Florida State (1) 1,389 5 5-0 5 Oklahoma 1,278 12 6-0 6 Penn State 1,273 6 5-0 7 Washington 1,239 7 5-0 8 Oregon 1,150 8 5-0 9 Texas 1,052 3 5-1 10 Southern Cal 999 9 6-0 11 Alabama 971 11 5-1 12 North Carolina 894 14 5-0 13 Ole Miss 748 16 5-1 14 Louisville 731 25 6-0 15 Oregon State 725 15 5-1 16 Utah 567 18 4-1 17 Duke 479 19 4-1 18 UCLA 438 NR 4-1 19-T Washington State 412 13 4-1 19-T Tennessee 412 22 4-1 21 Notre Dame 374 10 5-2 22 LSU 321 23 4-2 23 Kansas 103 NR 5-1 24 Kentucky 99 20 5-1 25 Miami (FL) 74 17 4-1

Others receiving votes: Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Air Force 41, Wisconsin 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5

Louisville flies up the rankings

Louisville took a first-class flight 11 spots up the rankings to No. 14 after defeating then-No. 10 Notre Dame. The Cardinals showed the Fighting Irish what’s poppin, leading by as many as 20 points. Louisville’s now one of 14 undefeated teams after ending Notre Dame’s 30-game ACC regular-season win streak in front of a star-studded crowd that saw NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow in attendance.

UCLA adds another Pac-12 team to the rankings

UCLA knocked off then-No. 13 Washington State from its undefeated perch last week, shutting down a typically dynamic offense led by Cougar quarterback Cameron Ward. Now, the Bruins are back in the rankings at No. 18, ending a two-week absence. In total, the Pac-12 now has seven teams in the AP poll, more than any other conference.

No. of AP Ranked Teams Conference Teams 7 Pac-12 Washington, Oregon, Southern California,

Oregon State, Utah, UCLA, Washington State 6 SEC Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss,

Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky 5 ACC Florida State, North Carolina,

Louisville, Duke, Miami (FL) 3 Big Ten Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State 3 Big 12 Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas 1 Independent Notre Dame

Looking ahead

Week 7’s AP Poll sets up some interesting ranked matchups:

Oregon at Washington is the premier game of the week, featuring two top-10 teams and two Heisman-contending quarterbacks in Bo Nix and Michael Penix, respectively. The Pac-12 has another ranked matchup on its slate with UCLA facing Oregon State.

While losses from Notre Dame and Miami take some of the luster off of its matchups, each game remains entertaining as all four teams involved look to make statements with a possible win.