The top dogs boosted their resumes, while the SWAC West is in shambles in Week 7's HBCU football power rankings. Here's how the latest rankings look from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.

These will be done weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Check out the rankings below.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 7 HBCU football power rankings

1. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 5-1 (0-0) | Prev: 1

What a win from the Eagles! North Carolina Central sent a statement with their double-digit win over Elon. Davius Richard continues to prove that even if the air attack isn't extravagant, he can get the job done with his legs.

Highlights from NCCU Football's win over Elon.



See the full highlights here: https://t.co/tlpesUHT8U pic.twitter.com/hq2takMRoN — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) October 8, 2023

EVERYTHING HBCU FOOTBALL: Schedule, scores, rankings and updates for the 2023 season

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 5-1 (4-0) | Prev: 2

Florida A&M escaped Southern with a road win, thanks to a fourth-quarter drive from Jeremy Moussa. The Rattlers remain undefeated in the SWAC.

STRIKE AGAIN: Florida A&M football is primed for a Celebration Bowl run in 2023

3. Jackson State | SWAC | 4-2 (2-1) | Prev: 4

Jackson State exited its bye week motivated, putting on a show with a 45-30 win over Alabama A&M. If the Tigers have rediscovered their offensive prowess, the rest of the SWAC could be in trouble.

THEE TIGERS: 'Prime Time' is over as coach T.C. Taylor leads Jackson State into a new era

4. Tennessee State | Big South-OVC | 3-2 (1-1) | Prev: 5

Tennessee State took down Kennesaw State, a transitioning FCS team. Tennessee State's defense was flying around all game and should keep TSU in the Big South-OVC conference race.

5. Hampton | CAA | 3-2 (1-1) | Prev: 3

Hampton lost to Campbell by three points, falling to 1-1 in the CAA. The Pirates still have a 2-1 record against FCS HBCU opponents, so they stay in the top five.

6. Howard | MEAC | 2-3 (0-0) | Prev: 6

Howard fought tough against Big Ten opponent Northwestern and an FBS loss won't hurt the Bison in the rankings.

7. Southern | SWAC | 2-3 (2-1) | Prev: 11

Now it's time for SWAC West musical chairs. Four teams in the SWAC West have one conference loss, but I'll give Southern the highest spot of all the teams after a close loss to Florida A&M, the best team in the SWAC. The Jaguars won't play the rest of the SWAC West for three weeks.

8. Grambling State | SWAC | 3-3 (2-1) | Prev: 7

Things in the SWAC West get complicated here, as Grambling State, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M are all 1-1 against each other. Grambling State has the largest margin of victory among the three schools, so it gets the higher ranking.

9. Alcorn State | SWAC | 3-3 (2-1) | Prev: 10

Since Alcorn State has a -2 margin of victory among SWAC West schools, it slots in at No. 9 even though it lost head-to-head to Prairie View.

10. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 3-3 (3-1) | Prev: 9

A two-possession loss to Grambling State leaves Prairie View A&M as the fourth-highest-ranked team in the SWAC West.

PAST HBCU POWER RANKINGS: Preseason | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6

11. Morgan State | MEAC | 1-4 (0-0) | Prev: 12

Morgan State's game against Stony Brook got canceled last week.

12. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 3-3 (1-2) | Prev: 8

Alabama A&M allowed 45 points to Jackson State in a loss that almost guarantees it won't play in the SWAC Championship game. The Bulldogs fall out of the top 10.

13. North Carolina A&T | CAA | 1-4 (0-2) | Prev: 13

North Carolina A&T lost to Villanova, but a head-to-head win keeps it ranked over Norfolk State.

🐐: Here are the greatest individual seasons in HBCU football history

14. Norfolk State | MEAC | 2-3 (0-0) | Prev: 14

Norfolk State had a bye last week.

15. South Carolina State | MEAC | 2-3 (0-0) | Prev: 15

A win over Virginia Lynchburg isn't enough to move South Carolina State up the rankings.

16. Alabama State | SWAC | 2-3 (1-2) | Prev: 16

Alabama State picked up its second FCS win, but it'll need to do more to erase a DII loss from its resume.

MEAC VS. SWAC: 16 of the best MEAC/SWAC Challenge moments

17. Texas Southern | SWAC | 1-4 (0-2) | Prev: 17

Texas Southern had a bye last week.

18. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 1-4 (0-2) | Prev: 18

Bethune-Cookman couldn't spoil Alabama State's homecoming, but a close defeat keeps the Wildcats from falling in the rankings.

19. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 1-4 (0-2) | Prev: 19

Arkansas-Pine Bluff had a bye last week.

CAN'T MISS: 6 HBCU football game-day atmospheres that you need to experience

20. Delaware State | MEAC | 1-5 (0-0) | Prev: 20

Delaware State lost to Central Connecticut State and is still searching for its first FCS win.

21. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 0-5 (0-2) | Prev: 21

Mississippi Valley State remains at the bottom as the only winless FCS HBCU program.

🏆: HBCU football championship history

TLDR