The best FCS players at every position halfway through the season

We're just about halfway through the 2023 FCS football season, and some players have lived up to preseason expectations while other players have emerged as stars through the first half of the season.

After evaluating the season so far, I've determined the top players at every position in FCS football. Here's an all-star roster with the best players in the FCS, right now.

The offense

Quarterback - Matthew Sluka | Holy Cross

Eighteen of the last 19 Walter Payton Award winners have been quarterbacks, meaning the top quarterback halfway through the season is one of the front runners for the award. The best quarterback through six weeks of FCS football has been Sluka.

Sluka has been the best dual-threat quarterback in the country, completing 66 percent of his passes for 1,364 yards and 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing for 570 yards and four touchdowns. His contributions on the ground give him the nod over two of the nation's most efficient passers in Cole Gonzales (Western Carolina) and CJ Montes (Fordham), while his contributions through the air get him the nod over Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State) and Davius Richard (North Carolina Central).

My top #FCS quarterbacks as of Week 6



1. Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross

2. CJ Montes, Fordham

3. Cole Gonzales, WCU

4. Mark Gronowski, SDSU

5. Davius Richard, NCCU

6. Sean Chambers, Montana St

7. Max Brosmer, UNH

8. Kasim Hill, URI

9. Will McElvain, UCA

10. Zach Calzada, UIW — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) October 8, 2023

Running back - Desmond Reid | Western Carolina

Western Carolina has been the biggest surprise in FCS football this year, and Reid has powered its high-scoring offense. Reid leads the FCS with 847 rushing yards — even while exiting early against Chattanooga — and his 12 rushing touchdowns rank second in the country.

Desmond Reid records his second Touchdown of the day on an 11 yard carry 👊🏽#LOTE pic.twitter.com/bVgQ7dTJCY — Western Carolina Football (@CatamountsFB) September 23, 2023

Running back - Jordan Fuller | Holy Cross

Fuller has run for four touchdowns in a game on two occasions. His 13 total rushing touchdowns lead the country, and he's gained over 100 yards against four different opponents.

All Purpose - Dylan Laube | New Hampshire

No player in the FCS has been more dynamic with the ball in his hands than Laube. Whether it's rushing for 180 yards against Dartmouth, catching 12 passes for 295 yards against Central Michigan or returning a kickoff for a touchdown against Delaware, Laube can do it all.

If you haven’t gotten to watch Dylan Laube yet, make some time.



FCS’s Christian McCaffrey was winning after catch on screens, on out of backfield routes, and straight up against DBs as a vertical slot WR



Time to bring back the OW “Offensive Weapon” designation 👀 #ShrineBowl https://t.co/d0pGx5rdZx pic.twitter.com/y7tQwCrwlD — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) September 11, 2023

Wide Receiver - Jalen Coker | Holy Cross

Coker's 647 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns lead the FCS. No other FCS player has more than six receiving touchdowns.

Our Fuel America Play of the Game from Saturday: @jalencoker's second touchdown of the night!



Coker is now the program's all-time leader in career TD receptions, with 24 in his time on The Hill. #GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/mcuptAzyu1 — Holy Cross Football (@HCrossFB) October 2, 2023

Wide Receiver - Hayden Hatten | Idaho

Hatten "only" has 35 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns this year. However, his presence on the field has opened up lanes for an improved Idaho rushing attack when he's not getting the ball. Hatten has also thrown two touchdowns in Boobie Miles fashion, showing that one of the nation's best wideouts can still impact the game.

Wide Receiver - Ty James | Mercer

James caught 14 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns against ETSU, reminding everyone why he's an elite talent. James is second in the country in receiving yards and tied for seventh in touchdowns, and his 18.8 yards per catch show his big-play capability.

Touchdown Bears!!



Have yourself a first half @wr_james who has 165 yards and this 33-yd @TruistNews TD!



Q2 | 1:02

Mercer 17, ETSU 0#RaiseTheBar | #RoarTogether pic.twitter.com/2n8EJ894Yn — Mercer Football (@MercerFootball) October 7, 2023

Tight End — ​​Chaese Jackson | Robert Morris

No tight end in the FCS has more catches or touchdowns than Robert Morris’ Jackson. Jackson has caught 28 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns while throwing a touchdown, too. He’s been on a tear the last two weeks, catching seven passes against Howard and 10 passes against Gardner-Webb.

And that's a touchdown for the Colonials! #21 Chaese Jackson with the 13-yard TD catch making the score 7 - 7 midway through the 2nd pic.twitter.com/a80asd7ctv — RMU Football (@RMU_Football) September 30, 2023

Offensive Tackle - Garret Greenfield | South Dakota State

Greenfield has been a dominant force on the left side of South Dakota State's elite offensive line. Most recently, he earned MVFC offensive lineman of the week honors for Week 6. Greenfield and the rest of the Jackrabbits up front have helped the offense rank near the top of almost every category in the FCS, including No. 3 in rushing offense.

Left Guard 🤝 Left Tackle



We had @GoJacksFB's O-linemen @MasonLMcCormick and @greenfield_74 see how well they really know each other with the classic newlywed game.#FCS pic.twitter.com/HqYbU5np3C — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) September 28, 2023

Offensive Tackle - Jalen Sundell | North Dakota State

North Dakota State always produces quality offensive linemen, and Sundell is the latest in the long line of Bison. Sundell has impressed in his move to left tackle from center this year. North Dakota State has the No. 4 rushing offense in the FCS as Sundell anchors the left side.

Offensive Guard - Omar Aigbedion | Montana State

You can't always trust Pro Football Focus player ratings, but in the case of it listing Aigbedion as the best offensive guard in the FCS through Week 6, it's on the right track. Aigbedion has manned the middle of Montana State's offensive line that leads the nation's best rushing offense and third-best scoring offense. The right guard hasn't allowed a sack all season, and the Bobcats as a team have only allowed three.

Offensive Guard - Mason McCormick | South Dakota State

Like his teammate, McCormick plays on the left side of South Dakota State's offensive line. McCormick's standout game came against North Dakota, where he didn't allow a sack and made six finish blocks.

Center - Torricelli Simpkins III | North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central has one of the best offensive line units in the FCS, led by center Simpkins III. He won MEAC offensive lineman of the week honors twice this season and has helped North Carolina Central rank in the top 10 for sacks allowed this year.

O-line is definitely not the weak link some pundits were thinking.



See the full press conference here: https://t.co/h0rpCiyozi pic.twitter.com/oT9I8enf1U — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) October 9, 2023

The defense

Interior DL - Ckelby Givens | Southern

Givens leads all defensive tackles in tackles for loss (10), sacks (5) and forced fumbles (2). There hasn't been a defensive tackle more impactful in the first half of the season than Givens.

Interior DL - Nick Gaes | South Dakota

In four games, Gaes has six tackles for loss and four sacks as a defensive tackle. He also has three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble for the third-best scoring defense in the FCS at South Dakota. His best game of the year came against St. Thomas, where he had five tackles for loss and three sacks, dominating the opposition.

Interior DL - Gentle Hunt | Florida A&M

Hunt mans the interior of the Dark Cloud defense, grabbing eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and forcing a fumble in the first half of the season. More impressively, Hunt's presence inside has helped Florida A&M to the sixth-best run defense in the FCS.

Edge Rusher - Anton Juncaj | Albany

Juncaj has been the best edge defender in the FCS this season. He leads the FCS with nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Juncaj's teammate AJ Simon was considered on the edge, as Simon has made seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, but Juncaj has the better numbers.

Edge Rusher - Nate Lynn | William & Mary

Like Albany, William & Mary has a talented edge-rushing duo in John Pius and Lynn. Lynn gets the nod over Pius because his 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss combine for more than Pius' 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

💥 Nate Lynn doing what he does best#GoTribe pic.twitter.com/wLs7mON4PC — William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) September 30, 2023

Linebacker - Jacob Dobbs | Holy Cross

Dobbs is healthy this year and he's the best linebacker in the FCS. He leads the nation in tackles (total and solo) and forced fumbles.

Linebacker - Winston Reid | Weber State

Reid is fourth in the nation in total tackles, but he gets the nod at linebacker over the second- and third-best tacklers because he has more tackles behind the line of scrimmage with 7.5 tackles for loss. Reid has also added an interception that won Weber State a game against Northern Colorado.

PICK 6 for @winstonreid43‼️



The #BigSkyFB preseason MVP takes the INT to the house to seal the 28-21 win #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/xgydZOQIKR — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 30, 2023

Cornerback - Trevin Gradney | Montana

For all the early season concerns about Montana's offense, Gradney has done his part on defense to make sure the defense lives up to expectations. Gradney is the only FCS player with four interceptions in four different games, tied for the FCS lead in the stat. He's also added three pass breakups, making quarterbacks question throwing his way.

That’s ANOTHER pick for @tgradney7 👏👏👏



His 4th INT in 4 games 🤯#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/7WH6MQvy7v — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) September 23, 2023

Cornerback - Aamir Hall | Albany

One of the defining characteristics of a great cornerback is making plays on the football when it comes your way. Albany's Hall has done just that this season, notching three interceptions and eight pass breakups (the fifth-most in the FCS). He's part of the reason Albany has a top-20 FCS defensive pass efficiency this year. Hall's also not afraid to make tackles from his cornerback position, with 23 tackles and a forced fumble on the year.

Also of note: Standout corners from the Mount Rushmore State Dyshawn Gales (South Dakota State) and Myles Harden (South Dakota) have also been impressive, but their counting stats this year haven't measured up.

Safety - Cole Wisniewski | North Dakota State

No one has more interceptions this season than Wisniewski's four in the North Dakota State secondary. Add in his forced fumble against Central Arkansas, and you'll find that Wisniewski averages a turnover a game.

This is not a duplicate tweet.



Cole Wisniewski INT. His 3rd in two games. pic.twitter.com/VW0kFmCwzn — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) September 9, 2023

Safety - Rex Connors | UC Davis

Connors flies around UC Davis' defense as a do-it-all safety. He has 53 tackles (32 solo), six pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception. Connors stuffs the stat sheet, whether it's playing the run or the pass.

Defensive back - AJ Lopez | Harvard

It's hard for Ivy League players to stack up against other conferences at the midseason point since the Ivy starts play weeks later. However, Harvard cornerback Lopez has broken through as one of the FCS' best with his play thus far. He has six pass breakups in four games after a stellar game in primetime against Cornell with three pass breakups.

Against the top quarterback in the FCS Matthew Sluka, Lopez grabbed his first interception of the season and took it to the house while also forcing a fumble against a then top-5 Holy Cross. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games — and Lopez is big-time.

Specialists

While specialists like kicker, punter, long snapper and returners are important, I didn't add any specialists to the list. Why? I think it's best to wait for more high-stakes moments to come during conference play to allow specialists to separate themselves from the pack.