5 Week 7 matchups that will cause chaos in the DII football Power 10

If you've followed my rankings and predictions for any amount of time, you know I am like the Joker — chaos is my friend. Upsets and long-time rival nail-biters are what fuels not only DII football, but all NCAA DII sports. So, last week, when every one of the DII football Power 10 teams went out and handled business — most in utterly dominant fashion — it was a rather slow week.

That all changes in Week 7. This week should have a playoff atmosphere, and in fact, many of these games should be considered a playoff game. Several will affect the conference standings and could very well affect seedings when the selection show airs to fill the bracket.

It's not a stretch of the imagination to say this week's Anchor Bone Classic between No. 1 Ferris State and No. 3 (tied) Grand Valley State may very well be the game of the year. Grab the popcorn, DII football fans. This is a week like no other.

DII football games to watch: Week 7

Thursday night special: Fort Valley State vs. Benedict, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WATCH

This is a battle between the top two teams in the SIAC. If any program can end Benedict's run at the top of the conference, it's certainly the Wildcats.

Both teams enter the game perfect in conference play. This will be a battle of the SIAC's best defense (Benedict) and best offense (FVSU). Unfortunately for FVSU it doesn't end there — Benedict's defense is the best scoring defense in DII football, allowing a mere 6.2 points per game. Loobert Denelus leads DII football with nine sacks and is fourth with 14.5 tackles for a loss. His defensive cohort Jayden Broughton is second in DII football with 16 tackles for a loss and third with 7.5 sacks. Quarterback Kelvin Durham orchestrates the Wildcats' offense, but he has not faced pressure like he will Saturday. Both running backs — Brandon Marshall and Kentrelle Williams — will need to be at their best to take the pressure off the quarterback and allow him to make big plays. It will be a major statement about what this defense is capable of if Benedict has little problem with the Wildcats' offense.

(All remaining games are on Saturday, Oct. 14, all times ET)

UIndy at Truman State, 1 p.m. ET | WATCH ($)

These are two of the last remaining undefeated teams in DII football, and both come in nationally ranked in the top 20. Should Truman win this weekend — especially after surviving last weekend against Quincy's potent offensive attack — it would take a complete collapse for the Bulldogs to lose the GLVC.

UIndy has the best scoring defense in the GLVC, allowing 13.4 points per game. The Greyhounds also have one of the best offenses in the conference, especially on the ground, where they lead the way by a wide margin with 239.4 rushing yards per game. Truman enters allowing just 93 yards per game on the ground and will have to bottle up Jon Lewis, Jaden Schlabach, and Lenny Bennett — all of whom scored a rushing touchdown last week. Opposite the UIndy backfield, the Greyhounds' defense will have their hands full with Truman's Mason Huskey, who has scored at least once in each of the past five weeks with three two-touchdown games in that span. These two are evenly matched and this game should come down to the final quarter.

Bemidji State at Wayne State (Neb), 1 p.m. | WATCH

This is essentially a must-win for both teams to keep pace with undefeated Minnesota State and Augustana (SD) atop the NSIC. While it is by no means a death sentence with a loss — Bemidji State made the playoffs with two losses just a year ago — a victory will go a long way with the depth of strong teams atop the conference.

Both these teams have one thing in common: Their lone loss of the season came to Minnesota State. Bemidji State had this past week off after its loss to prepare while Wayne State (Neb) was busy pulling off an upset of nationally ranked Minnesota Duluth. While Bemidji State may appear to have a big advantage with a top-15 scoring defense in DII football, keep in mind Minnesota Duluth's defense was ranked third in the NSIC and that didn't slow down Wayne State much at all. The Wildcats have a nice balance in the offensive attack with Nick Bohn leading the aerial attack and Latravious Boyd leads the ground game, and everyone in DII football is aware of what the Beavers' Brandon Alt is capable of under center. It's hard to predict what this game will look like — a shootout or defensive stalwart — but either way it should be really good.

Ferris State at Grand Valley State, 3 p.m. | WATCH ($)

It's the Anchor Bone Classic. There are certainly older rivalries and more played rivalries, but this GLIAC battle is typically a showcase of two top-10 teams, and in its most recent history, it's been a battle of top-5 programs.

In the four full seasons since the conclusion of the 2017 season (minus the 2020 COVID-canceled season), Ferris State has been to three championship games and has lost in the GLIAC just once over that span. That loss came last year to Grand Valley State in a thrilling 22-21 victory for the Lakers, snapping a five-year run of Anchor Bone trophies for the Bulldogs. These two teams know each other so well and have not only played some thrilling regular season games lately but have met in the postseason in each of the last two seasons as well. Both are similar in that they use their depth as an advantage — it's so tough to game plan against one player or scheme when different quarterbacks and different running backs bring different styles to the table. This game has the potential to go down as the best game of the season... unless the two meet for a third straight year in the playoffs.

Ouachita Baptist at Harding, 7 p.m. | WATCH

How often do we get two Power 10 showdowns in the same week? This matchup has serious GAC implications and, with all the power in Super Region Three this year, every win counts.

These two programs are as evenly matched as it gets and a simple look at the history of this rivalry exemplifies that. Going back over the past 15 years, neither team has been able to establish anything resembling a long winning streak, with the two programs splitting the past two seasons. This year, as usual, both Harding and Ouachita Baptist are undefeated, and each have a top-10 scoring offense and top-10 scoring defense. Tigers running back Kendel Givens and wide receiver Connor Flannigan are two of the very best in DII football at their positions, while the rushing attack from Harding comes at you in so many different ways. Harding hasn't allowed a score in nine quarters, a span in which they've scored 133 unanswered points. These two defenses are either going to clamp down and we'll see a 10-7 ball game or both offenses will rise to the occasion and set off some fireworks, but either way, you won't want to miss this GAC battle.

What else to watch