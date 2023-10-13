TRENDING 📈

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 14, 2023

Puka Nacua: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

When Puka Nacua transferred to BYU from Washington for his final year two years of college in 2021, he broke out as a top receiver in the country. Nacua earned multiple accolades across his final two seasons.

Here's more on Nacua's college career.

The vitals on Puka Nacua

School: Washington & BYU
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-2
Weight: 205 pounds
Years active: 2019-2022

Here are Puka Nacua's career stats in college.

School YEAR GAMES REc Rec Yds YPC Rec TD
Washington 2019 8 7 168 24.0 2
Washington 2020 3 9 151 16.8 1
BYU 2021 12 43 805 18.7 6
BYU 2022 9 48 625 13 5
  Career 32 107 1,749 16.3 14

Where did Puka Nacua go to college?

Puka Nacua, a native of Orem, Utah, attended Washington and BYU. Out of high school, he signed with Washington over a litany of offers that included Oregon, Southern California and more, per 247Sports.

In 2021, Nacua transfered to BYU where his older brothers Isaiah, Kai and Samson Nacua played prior.

What kind of prospect was Puka Nacua in high school?

Nacua was a four-star wide receiver at Orem High School in Orem, Utah. He was a top-10 wide receiver in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and No. 1 overall player in Utah in the class of 2019.

Nacua was 2018's Utah Gatorade Player of the Year en route to MaxPreps.com and USA Today First-Team All-American honors. He broke Utah state records for career receptions (260), yards (5,226) and receiving touchdowns (58) and set single-season state records as a senior with 103 catches for 2,336 yards and 26 touchdowns. He led Orem to the 2018 Utah 4A state championship and after the season won the offensive MVP of the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

Which awards did Puka Nacua win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Nacua won in college:

  • Phil Steele All-Independent First Team (2021, 2022)
  • College Football Network All-Independent Wide Receiver of the Year (2022)
  • College Football Network All-Independent First Team (2022)
  • Pro Football Network Independent Wide Receiver of the Year (2021)
  • Pro Football Network First Team All-Independent Offense (2021)
  • Pro Football Network Independent Newcomer of the Year (2021).

