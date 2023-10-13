Ranking the top 20 HBCU offensive stars in the 2023 season — so far

HBCU football is just about halfway between the season-opening MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the season-ending Celebration Bowl. Let's take a look at the top offensive players at the skill positions in 2023.

The top 20 HBCU offensive stars in the 2023 season

1. QB Davius Richard | North Carolina Central

The top quarterback on the top team in HBCU football, Richard has devastated FCS defenses with his dual-threat ability, averaging 200 yards through the air and another 85 on the ground en route to 15 total touchdowns.

2. QB Jeremy Moussa | Florida A&M

Ranked seventh in the FCS in passing yards, Moussa wowed with a near 400-yard performance against FBS South Florida and has the Rattler offense humming like it's 1978.

3. RB Latrell Collier | North Carolina Central

Latrell Collier has built off of his iconic Celebration Bowl stiff arm with 462 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 145 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

4. RB Irv Mulligan | Jackson State

Irv Mulligan has been a force in Jackson State's backfield, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. His 108 attempts and 611 yards lead HBCU football.

5. WR Lyndon Rash | Grambling State

No HBCU wide receiver has more receiving touchdowns than Lyndon Rash's six.

6. WR Marcus Riley | Florida A&M

The Bethune-Cookman transfer has been explosive for Florida A&M this fall. He impacts the game at wide receiver, averaging nearly 17 yards per reception, and who can forget his season-opening kickoff return for a touchdown against Jackson State?

7. QB Myles Crawley | Grambling State

Myles Crawley has an 11:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his first year at Grambling State after transferring in from Alabama State.

8. RB Darren Butts | Hampton

Darren Butts gets the edge over his backfield teammate because he scored a touchdown — three of his four on the year — in each of Hampton's games against HBCU opponents.

9. RB Elijah Burris | Hampton

Elijah Burris forms a 1-2 punch in Hampton's backfield, and his 569 rushing yards are the second-most in HBCU football.

10. QB Quinton Williams | Howard

Quinton Williams has protected the ball this year, only throwing one interception. He surpassed the 1,000-yard passing mark (1,011) in his most recent game.

11. WR Kisean Johnson | Alabama State

Kisean Johnson has three 100-yard receiving games this year and was one yard away from his fourth such performance against Bethune-Cookman.

12. RB Kasey Hawthorne | Howard

Which running back has been Howard's best among its four-headed monster? I'll go with Hawthorne, who's combined for six touchdowns this year, four rushing, two receiving and one passing.

13. RB Floyd Chalk IV | Grambling State

Floyd Chalk IV has six touchdowns this year, finding the endzone against every opponent not named LSU.

14. QB Marqui Adams | Delaware State

Marqui Adams has quietly had an impressive season at Delaware State. The redshirt freshman leads the MEAC in passing yards and passing efficiency.

15. WR Rico Powers | Jackson State

Rico Powers has been Jackson State's best wide receiver, shining brightest against Florida A&M with 119 yards and an explosive 66-yard touchdown grab.

16. RB Jarrett Hunter | Howard

Jarrett Hunter leads Howard in carries (48) and has combined for 289 total yards and four touchdowns.

17. WR Terrell Gardner | Alabama A&M

Terrell Gardner has been a weapon for Alabama A&M, scoring two receiving touchdowns and returning a punt for a score.

18. WR Joaquin Davis| North Carolina Central

Joaquin Davis leads North Carolina Central with 22 catches and three receiving touchdowns.

19. WR Devin Smith | North Carolina Central

Devin Smith hasn't found the endzone as much as his teammate, but his 236 receiving yards on 19 catches show that he still has big-play capability.

20. WR Jah'Marae Sheread | Florida A&M

Jah'Marae Sheread has calmed down since his electrifying performance against Jackson State, but he still has 25 catches on the year.