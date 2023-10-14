Devon Achane: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Devon Achane had an electrifying career at Texas A&M, taking his speed from the track to the gridiron as one of college football's fastest player. His collegiate success made him one of the top running back prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's more on Achane's college career.

The vitals on Devon Achane

School: Texas A&M

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Devon Achane's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES Rush Att RUSH YDS RUSH TDS REC REC YDS REC TDS 2020 8 43 364 4 5 97 1 2021 12 130 910 9 24 261 1 2022 10 196 1,102 8 36 196 3 Career 30 369 2,376 22 65 554 5

Devon Achane, a native of Missouri City, Texas, signed with Texas A&M over a litany of offers that included Alabama, Georgia and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Devon Achane in high school?

Achane was a four-star running back at Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas. Achane was ranked the No. 4 overall all-purpose running back in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-25 player in Texas in the class of 2020.

In 2019, Achane was named the Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 2,097 yards on 185 attempts (11.3 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns in his high school career, adding 32 receptions and 694 yards along with 10 touchdowns through the air.

Texan_Live : "Unbelievable" - this one you have to see - Fort Bend Marshall (MarshallBuffs) Devon Achane with this 52 yd carry



Rewatch the game in its entirety here: https://t.co/XcRvBGZNnn

HoustonChronHS 0hThatscjayy_ _AHELM22 coachjameswill KKeNar… pic.twitter.com/nQiMojQWhx pic.twitter.com/BZcx2x84bT — TracytheAgent (@Tracy_theAgent) September 22, 2018

What was Devon Achane's record in college?

Achane and Texas A&M finished a combined 22-12 across his three years as an Aggie, advancing to and winning the Orange Bowl his freshman year — a game that saw Achane take home MVP honors.

76 days until the first Saturday of SEC football!



Devon Achane is one of the biggest breakout candidates in the SEC after closing last season strong, which included this 76-yard touchdown run to give Texas A&M the lead over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl pic.twitter.com/iG9MYaUqJ7 — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) June 20, 2021

How did Devon Achane perform on the track?

Devon Achane was also a sprinter for Texas A&M's track team. He specialized in the 60 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 meter relay. Achane ran track during the 2021 and 2022 indoor and outdoor seasons Here's how he performed at NCAA Championships and where he ranks all time in Texas A&M history.

Devon Achane's top-10 times at Texas A&M all-time

No. 3 Indoor 60m - 6.63 seconds (2/12/22)

No. 4 Outdoor 200m - 20.20 seconds (4/2/22)

No. 9 Outdoor 100m - 10.14 seconds (3/25/22)

Devon Achane's performances at NCAA track and field championships

2022 Honorable Mention 100m - 10.48 (24th)

2021 First Team All-American 4x100m - 39.13 (7th)

2021 Second Team All-American 100m - 10.22 (11th)

2021 Second Team All-American 200m - 20.73 (14th)

Click or tap here to see Achane's career races in track and field.

Which awards did Devon Achane win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Achane won in college:

2022 All-SEC First-Team Running Back

2022 All-SEC First-Team All-Purpose Player

2022 AP All-SEC Second-Team Running Back

2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist

2022 Phill Steele First-Team SEC Running Back

2022 Phill Steele Honorable Mention All-American