TRENDING 📈

🔮 FCS Award winner predictions

🏐 Top freshmen so far

🏀 Impactful transfers this men's season

🤼‍♀️ Women's wrestling one step closer to champ status
football-fbs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 14, 2023

Devon Achane: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Devon Achane had an electrifying career at Texas A&M, taking his speed from the track to the gridiron as one of college football's fastest player. His collegiate success made him one of the top running back prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. 

Here's more on Achane's college career.

The vitals on Devon Achane

School: Texas A&M
Position: Running back
Height: 5-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Devon Achane's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES Rush Att RUSH YDS RUSH TDS REC REC YDS REC TDS
2020 8 43 364 4 5 97 1
2021 12 130 910 9 24 261 1
2022 10 196 1,102 8 36 196 3
Career 30 369 2,376 22 65 554 5

Devon Achane, a native of Missouri City, Texas, signed with Texas A&M over a litany of offers that included Alabama, Georgia and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Devon Achane in high school?

Achane was a four-star running back at Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas. Achane was ranked the No. 4 overall all-purpose running back in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-25 player in Texas in the class of 2020. 

In 2019, Achane was named the Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 2,097 yards on 185 attempts (11.3 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns in his high school career, adding 32 receptions and 694 yards along with 10 touchdowns through the air.

What was Devon Achane's record in college?

Achane and Texas A&M finished a combined 22-12 across his three years as an Aggie, advancing to and winning the Orange Bowl his freshman year — a game that saw Achane take home MVP honors.

How did Devon Achane perform on the track?

Devon Achane was also a sprinter for Texas A&M's track team. He specialized in the 60 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 meter relay. Achane ran track during the 2021 and 2022 indoor and outdoor seasons Here's how he performed at NCAA Championships and where he ranks all time in Texas A&M history.

Devon Achane's top-10 times at Texas A&M all-time 

  • No. 3 Indoor 60m - 6.63 seconds (2/12/22)
  • No. 4 Outdoor 200m - 20.20 seconds (4/2/22)
  • No. 9 Outdoor 100m - 10.14 seconds (3/25/22)

Devon Achane's performances at NCAA track and field championships

  • 2022 Honorable Mention 100m - 10.48 (24th)
  • 2021 First Team All-American 4x100m - 39.13 (7th)
  • 2021 Second Team All-American 100m - 10.22 (11th)
  • 2021 Second Team All-American 200m - 20.73 (14th)

Click or tap here to see Achane's career races in track and field.

Which awards did Devon Achane win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Achane won in college:

  • 2022 All-SEC First-Team Running Back
  • 2022 All-SEC First-Team All-Purpose Player
  • 2022 AP All-SEC Second-Team Running Back
  • 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
  • 2022 Phill Steele First-Team SEC Running Back
  • 2022 Phill Steele Honorable Mention All-American

👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS

2023 NFL Draft QBs: Bryce Young | C.J. Stroud Will Levis | Anthony Richardson | Hendon Hooker
2023 NFL Draft Off. Skill: Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Jordan Addison | Quentin Johnston | Zay Flowers | Bijan Robinson
2023 NFL Draft DL: Jalen Carter | Will Anderson Jr. | Myles Murphy | Tyree Wilson
2023 NFL Draft FCS: Tucker Kraft | Andrei Iosivas | Hunter Luepke
2022 NFL Draft: Christian WatsonBrock Purdy | Bailey Zappe | Skylar Thompson | Isiah Pacheco
2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Ja'Marr Chase | Justin Fields | Mac Jones | DeVonta Smith
2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Tee Higgins | Jalen Hurts
2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray | Deebo Samuel | Gardner Minshew II | Miles Sanders | A.J. Brown
2018 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen | Darius Leonard
2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes | Deshaun Watson | Cooper Kupp |
Juju Smith-Schuster | Haason Reddick
2016 NFL Draft:  Carson Wentz | Jalen Ramsey | Chris Jones
2014 NFL Draft: Aaron Donald | Odell Beckham Jr. | Khalil Mack | Jerick McKinnon
FCS alums: Jimmy Garoppolo | Taylor Heinicke
Legends: Tom BradyJackie Robinson | Deion Sanders | Cam Newton
More: Matthew Stafford | Travis Kelce

2023 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history

Here's the quick guide to the 2023 SEC Championship Game, which will have the SEC East and SEC West champions face off.
READ MORE

The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

Here are the finalists for the 2023 Bowerman, highlighting some of the best athletes in DI track and field.
READ MORE

The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships

Here are the schools with the most NCAA softball championships, led by the UCLA Bruins.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners