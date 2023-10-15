Washington, Notre Dame rise in latest AP poll after top-10 wins

Spoiled by the sunshine of southern California, USC learned just how grim an October in Indiana can be on Saturday. Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams crumbled with three first-half interceptions, culminating in a 48-20 Notre Dame beatdown that wreaked havoc upon Sunday's Week 8 AP Poll.

A turbulent Irish campaign reaches another peak in the polls, rising six spaces to 15th and surpassing the Trojans, whose first loss of the season sends them tumbling down to 18th.

And while the top 4 remains intact — Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State spent the weekend battering overmatched conference foes — No. 5 Washington is now college football's highest riser after Michael Penix Jr.'s late touchdown toss pushed the Huskies past then-No. 8 Oregon.

Check out Sunday's entire Top 25 release below:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (43) 1,541 1 7-0 2 Michigan (16) 1,492 2 7-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,393 3 6-0 4 Florida State (1) 1,388 4 6-0 5 Washington (2) 1,355 7 7-0 6 Oklahoma 1,277 5 6-0 7 Penn State 1,253 6 6-0 8 Texas 1,098 9 5-1 9 Oregon 1,034 8 5-1 10 North Carolina 1,011 12 6-0 11 Alabama 987 11 6-1 12 Oregon State 834 15 6-1 13 Ole Miss 825 13 5-1 14 Utah 695 16 5-1 15 Notre Dame 664 21 6-2 16 Duke 593 17 5-1 17 Tennessee 557 19 5-1 18 Southern Cal 530 10 6-1 19 LSU 493 22 5-2 20 Missouri 365 20 6-1 21 Louisville 309 13 6-1 22 Air Force 245 NR 6-0 23 Tulane 137 NR 5-1 24 Iowa 125 NR 6-1 25 UCLA 122 18 4-2

USC is hardly alone in entering Week 8 with a few bruises from tumbling down the AP Poll, as three teams dropped out of the rankings completely following disappointing conference losses.

Proving last week's triple-overtime thriller against USC was no fluke, Arizona continued its remarkable rebuild with a 44-6 drubbing of then-No.19 Washington State in Pullman to boot the Cougars out of the rankings. Meanwhile, previously ranked squads Kentucky and Kansas exit the polls after both collapsing in the fourth quarter against Missouri and Oklahoma State respectively.

Other notable moves:

Louisville's narrow playoff aspirations crumbled along the Ohio River as the Cardinals lost by three scores to 1-4 Pitt, falling seven spaces down to 22nd in the AP Poll,

Good returns for the Beaver State as Oregon falls just one space after losing a nail-biter to Washington while Oregon State rises three spaces to 12th, its highest perch since 2012.

Air Force returns to the AP Poll for the first time since 2019, joined by Tulane and Iowa

Top matchups for Week 8

Saturday, October 21:

Most weeks ranked No. 1

Here are the 10 FBS programs that have spent the most weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since 1936, according to www.collegepollarchive.com.