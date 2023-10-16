Southern, Alabama A&M on the rise in Week 8's HBCU football power rankings

MEAC play starts this week, but before it gets underway, let's dive into Week 8's HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.

These will be done weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Check out the rankings below.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 8 HBCU football power rankings

1. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 5-1 (0-0) | Prev: 1

North Carolina Central had a bye week before MEAC play starts this week.

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 5-1 (4-0) | Prev: 2

Florida A&M had a bye week, and the Rattlers got a leg up on the SWAC East as everyone in the division now has two losses. Florida A&M can clinch a SWAC title berth by Halloween.

3. Tennessee State | Big South-OVC | 4-2 (1-1) | Prev: 4

Tennessee State beat Norfolk State to go undefeated against HBCUs this year. The Tigers are off to their best start since 2017.

4. Southern | SWAC | 3-3 (2-1) | Prev: 7

Southern moves into the top five after winning three of its last four games. The Jaguars are rolling on defense at the right time.

5. Jackson State | SWAC | 4-3 (2-2) | Prev: 3

Jackson State lost its homecoming game to Alabama State. Yet, without any other teams taking a step up as a top-five team, the Tigers hang on at No. 5.

6. Hampton | CAA | 3-3 (1-2) | Prev: 5

Hampton has lost two straight games, but wins over Grambling State, Howard and Richmond keep the Pirates in the top ten for now.

7. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 4-3 (2-2) | Prev: 12

When Alabama A&M's offense is clicking like it was Saturday, they can hang with anyone. Now the Bulldogs just need to find consistency.

8. Alcorn State | SWAC | 3-3 (2-1) | Prev: 9

Alcorn State had a bye last week.

9. Howard | MEAC | 2-3 (0-0) | Prev: 6

Howard got blasted by an FCS-ranked Harvard team. The Bison only have one DI win against Robert Morris, so they'll have to prove a lot entering conference play.

10. Grambling State | SWAC | 3-4 (2-2) | Prev: 8

Grambling State has lost two straight games since a surprising start in the SWAC. It now sits fourth in the SWAC West division.

11. Alabama State | SWAC | 3-3 (2-2) | Prev: 16

Alabama State took down Jackson State, but losses to Alcorn State and Miles keep the Hornets out of the top 10.

12. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 3-4 (3-1) | Prev: 10

Prairie View A&M couldn't score a point against Houston Christian. That's not a good sign for the Panthers in their final nonconference game of the year.

13. Morgan State | MEAC | 1-4 (0-0) | Prev: 11

Morgan State hasn't played in two weeks and should be well-rested entering MEAC play. The Bears dropped two spots with lower-ranked teams last week winning.

14. Texas Southern | SWAC | 2-4 (1-2) | Prev: 17

Texas Southern spoiled Bethune-Cookman's homecoming with a 34-31 win. It was a good win for a Tigers team that has now won two straight games.

15. South Carolina State | MEAC | 2-4 (0-0) | Prev: 15

When South Carolina State loses, it loses big. The Bulldogs lost by three touchdowns to Tennessee Tech, their fourth loss by that margin or greater.

16. North Carolina A&T | CAA | 1-5 (0-3) | Prev: 13

North Carolina A&T's only win over Norfolk State is the only thing that keeps the Aggies from dropping lower in the rankings. North Carolina A&T's biggest problem: a passing game that has only surpassed 65 yards in a game once.

17. Norfolk State | MEAC | 2-3 (0-0) | Prev: 14

Norfolk State lost to Tennessee State, falling below the .500 mark. The Spartans can get a fresh start on the season MEAC opponents up next.

18. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 1-5 (0-3) | Prev: 18

Bethune-Cookman checks in at No. 18, having one DII win but 0 DII losses.

19. Delaware State | MEAC | 1-5 (0-0) | Prev: 20

Delaware State had a bye last week.

20. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 1-5 (1-2) | Prev: 21

Mississippi Valley State picked up its first win of the season with a dominant 42-17 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. However, two DII losses prevent the Delta Devils from rising higher.

21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 1-5 (0-3) | Prev: 19

After losing to the previously lowest-ranked team, Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes the bottom spot. Even though the Golden Lions don't have a DII loss, they also don't have a DI win.

