The top 1-loss College Football Playoff contenders, broken down by conference

We're about halfway through the 2023 college football season, and there are already some clear frontrunners looking to make a run in the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff.

Of course, you have the current undefeated contenders like Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, Oklahoma and Penn State, but what about those AP Top 25 teams with one blemish on their records?

Find out below how these teams — and their respective conferences — stand at this point in the season.

Pac-12 | Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Southern California

We’ll start with the most obvious conference that has saturated the AP Top 25 this season. Of the six ranked Pac-12 teams this week, four have one loss: No. 9 Oregon (5-1), No. 12 Oregon State (6-1), No. 14 Utah (5-1) and No. 18 Southern California (6-1).

A classic Oregon-Washington rivalry game showed off premiere Pac-12 talent this week; the champion was decided by a faulty Oregon field goal with no time left on the clock. With a 36-33 win over Oregon, No. 5 Washington appears to be in the driver’s seat of the conference.

However, because the Pac-12 lacks divisions, the chances of these two teams meeting again this season are slim. That leads us to this point: the Pac-12 championship will feature, simply, the best two teams in the bunch.

And these teams have long roads ahead of them before reaching Las Vegas. Oregon has Utah, Southern Cal and Oregon State left to face. The Utes have one of the best defenses in the league forcing seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries this season. They will be a challenge for Bo Nix and the Oregon offense, who have allowed only one turnover in 2023's campaign.

Utah beat ranked UCLA in Week 4 but lost to a ranked Oregon State squad by a two-score margin the next Friday. Oregon State, on the other hand, has only fallen to unranked Washington State. The Beavers have been perfect from fourth down during the past two games and shine in the red zone, scoring on 25/25 of their attempts this season, and are looking to continue their onslaught at Arizona and Colorado over the next two weeks.

And don’t count out USC — they top the Pac-12 with a 4-0 conference record right now — but it’s judgment day for the Trojans soon. This week is a limbo between an embarrassing loss to Notre Dame — which bumped the Trojans down eight spots in the AP poll — and a daunting Utah matchup. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier with Washington, Oregon and rival UCLA on deck. Last season's Heisman winner Caleb Williams leads the nation in passing touchdowns (23 total) but fell victim to three interceptions and tallied negative rushing yards with six sacks against the Fighting Irish. The Trojan offensive line will need to protect Williams and Southern Cal’s reputation if it hopes to rout the rest of its 2023 docket to the CFP.

SEC | Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Missouri

Here's where things differ in this conference: the SEC still has divisions, which drastically alters the season outcomes for these one-loss teams.

No. 11 Alabama (6-1) and No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1) are up first in the SEC West, which has been long dominated by the Crimson Tide (though not in 2022). The Tide must first finish off Tennessee before facing the other top dog in the division, LSU, in Week 9. Alabama hasn't been as dominant this year — five teams have trailed the Tide within a touchdown in the fourth quarter despite their 6-1 record — so although Alabama isn’t quite out of the running yet, it still has some work to do.

Ole Miss is a stride behind the Tide with their 10-24 loss to them in Week 4, but look to a relatively easy schedule in the coming weeks... with the exception of Georgia. The Rebs have an efficient scoring offense, averaging 41.7 PPG, and are defined by their 55-49 victory over No. 12 LSU. They'll have to hang tight with the Bulldogs and hope that something goes awry in Tuscaloosa to be division favorites this season.

Second, we have the SEC East with contenders No. 17 Tennessee (5-1) and No. 20 Missouri (6-1). These teams are tasked with the near-impossible feat of upsetting No. 1 Georgia to win their division and go anywhere except a mediocre bowl game in the post-season. The aforementioned Tennessee-Alabama game will be a huge road test for the Vols — given Alabama's recent struggle in quarterback protection, the Tennessee defense might have a field day pressuring QB Jalen Milroe. Tennessee currently ranks third nationally in team sacks, averaging 4.00 per game, even having choreographed celebrations following every QB bag.

Ah, then there's Mizzou. Funny how the Tigers have as many wins halfway through this season as they did at the end of 2022 (they went 6-7). With Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky coming up, though, it's unclear if Missouri will continue to headline the division.

The only one-loss SEC team that has missed the College Football Playoff is Texas A&M in the 2020-21 season (the Aggies were 8-1 during selections due to scheduling issues with the COVID-19 pandemic). Thus, if one of these schools can mitigate their losses for the rest of 2023 — which will likely include toppling the three-peat-hungry Bulldogs — they could be playoff contenders.

ACC | Duke, Louisville

Next, we’ll pop over to the ACC, where North Carolina’s Drake Maye is averaging over 317 yards in the air per contest and Florida State’s Keon Coleman is nabbing balls out of thin air with one hand. Though UNC and FSU have a clear upper hand in the conference, No. 16 Duke (5-1) and No. 21 Louisville (6-1) could also be early conference title contenders.

Since its Week 1 upset over Dabo Swinney’s Tigers, Duke has exceeded expectations this season, though posting its first loss after falling victim to Notre Dame’s late 31-yard touchdown rush under the College GameDay spotlight.

An ankle injury might bench QB Riley Leonard for the second consecutive week, which might doom the Blue Devils in their Week 8 trip to Tallahassee — their toughest challenge yet. Stops at Louisville, Chapel Hill and Charlottesville are most notable for the tail-end of Duke’s lineup; with the way this schedule looks, it’ll take beating one of the top-2 teams in the conference to get a stab at the title game (would be their first appearance since 2013).

As for Louisville, the Cards shocked Notre Dame in Week 6 but showed their hand against a 1-4 Pitt squad, which ended their six-game win streak in 2023. They’ve got a bye this week to fix the bugs on offense before facing Duke at the end of October. Louisville will need to finish off the Blue Devils and rival Kentucky to stay afloat in the ACC and CFP race.

Again, because the ACC lacks divisions, it’s every team for themself. The Tar Heels and Seminoles aren’t pitted against each other this regular season, so another conference opponent must take care of one of these teams to gain ACC frontrunner status.

Big 12 | Texas

No. 8 Texas (5-1), might be back. Despite its loss to Oklahoma, the Longhorns still inhabit one of the top spots in the conference... They also have the Week 2 win over then-No. 3 Alabama to bolster their resume. The backend of their schedule isn't what Pac-12 and SEC foes have to face (at least, not until next year), so the Longhorns should have a fighting chance in appearing in the Big 12 title game and likely rematching with the Sooners. With Quinn Ewers slinging 284 passing yards per game and a top-30 all-around defense, Texas may approach the postseason with double-digit wins.