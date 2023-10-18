Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2023

We start with 133 teams without a loss and quickly go down from there. An undefeated season is the college football dream, but only a special group have found perfection. Last season, Georgia went 15-0 to win its second consecutive national championship. Will we see another unbeaten run in 2023?

Only 11 undefeated teams remain in the FBS following Week 7 action with Louisville, Oregon and USC all suffering their first losses of the 2023 season. Follow along as we keep track of the remaining undefeated teams. Schools are listed by AP Top 25 rankings, then by alphabetical order if they're not ranked.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0)

Next game: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville) on Saturday, Oct. 28

Last undefeated season: 2022 (15-0, won CFP national title)

Can the Bulldogs do it again? Georgia has won two titles in a row and even went 15-0 a year ago. Nebraska was the last to post back-to-back perfect seasons, doing so in 1994 and 1995.

No. 2 Michigan (7-0)

Next game: at Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, finished No. 1 in AP poll)

The Wolverines made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons, thanks to wins against rival Ohio State and Big Ten titles. Michigan has been ranked No. 2 each week in the AP poll.

No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

Next game: vs. Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP poll)

The Buckeyes never felt threatened at Purdue, scoring the first 34 points in a 41-7 romp. We'll know a lot more about Ohio State — and especially Penn State — when the two Big Ten East foes meet.

No. 4 Florida State (6-0)

Next game: vs. Duke on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: 2013 (14-0, won BCS national championship)

Florida State never encountered trouble against Syracuse, as Jordan Travis accounted for three touchdowns and the defense kept the Orange out of the end zone in a 41-3 rout.

No. 5 Washington (6-0)

Next game: vs. Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: 1991 (12-0, finished No. 1 in Coaches Poll)

In one of the biggest matchups of the season so far, Washington snuck away with a win against rival and top-10 opponent No. 8 Oregon to hand the Ducks their first loss of the season.

No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0)

Next game: vs. UCF on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: 2000 (13-0, won BCS national championship)

QB Dillon Gabriel led the Sooners on an impressive drive to rally OU past No. 3 Texas late, 34-30. Oklahoma stunned their rivals as Gabriel had 285 passing yards and 113 rushing yards in the rivalry win.

No. 7 Penn State (6-0)

Next game: at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: 1994 (12-0, finished No. 2 in AP poll)

The defense continued to roll for Penn State, allowing zero points in a 62-0 rout of UMass.

No. 10 North Carolina (6-0)

Next game: vs. Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: Never

UNC quarterback Drake Maye threw for 273 yards and 4 TDs in North Carolina's 41-31 win over Miami. The offense totaled over 500 yards on the night to help the Tar Heels stay undefeated.

No. 22 Air Force (6-0)

Next game: at Navy on Saturday, Oct. 21

Last undefeated season: 1958 (9-0-2, finished No. 6 in AP poll)

The Falcons used 356 yards rushing to take down Wyoming and continue to average almost 330 yards per game on the ground.

James Madison (6-0)

Next game: at Marshall on Thursday, Oct. 19

Last undefeated season: 1975 (9-0-1 in DII)

Though JMU is new to the FBS, the Dukes have been here before. Last year, James Madison started 5-0 and was No. 25 in the AP poll before falling to Georgia Southern.

Liberty (7-0)

Next game: vs. Western Kentucky on Tuesday, Oct. 24

Last undefeated season: Never

QB Kaidon Salter has 1,493 passing yards and 497 rushing yards through seven games as the Flames lead the CUSA contenders.