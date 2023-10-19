6 must-watch DII football games that will impact next week's first regional rankings

Last week was the most bonkers week of the DII football season to date. With several Power 10 matchups and major top-25 upsets, the results of Week 7 led to a new No. 1 in the DII football rankings.

There are 15 undefeated teams remaining, but two face off this week. There are also three top-25 matchups that won't only affect the polls but will have a huge impact on their respective conferences. With next Wednesday, Oct. 23 being the release of the first official regional rankings, every one of these games matter. Buckle up, there is another wild week ahead in DII football.

DII football games to watch: Week 8 (all games Saturday, Oct. 21)

California (PA) at Slippery Rock, 1 p.m. ET | WATCH

This is a massive showdown with PSAC Championship game implications. Though Cal (PA) has one loss this season to nationally ranked Shepherd, the Vulcans — just like their opponents this Saturday — are undefeated in PSAC West Division play. This is a battle between offense and defense, as Slippery Rock brings its high-fueled passing attack against one of the PSAC's stingiest defenses.

One thing Cal will have to do is get pressure on The Rock's quarterback Brayden Long because pretty much no one else has this season. Long — who has passed for 1,817 yards and 22 touchdowns this season — has been sacked just seven times through seven games, giving him have plenty of time to find Kyle Sheets, who has become one of the premier weapons in DII football. Cal's Ibrahim Sanogo could have a big impact on this game, coming into the contest tied for the PSAC lead with 6.5 sacks. Conversely, the Vulcans' quarterback Davis Black will have to be wise in his attempts as The Rock leads the PSAC in interceptions.

Minnesota State at Augustana (SD), 2 p.m. ET | WATCH

Both Minnesota State and Augustana (SD) are nationally ranked and undefeated. While Minnesota State has big wins against Wayne State (Neb) and nationally ranked Bemidji State on its resume, Augustana has yet to be tested, with six of its wins coming against sub-.500 teams. Simply put, this is the first of several upcoming season-defining games for the Vikings.

If you follow DII football, you know the key for Augustana is to maintain Shen Butler Lawson Jr. DII football's leader in rushing yards (1,026) and scoring machine (12 touchdowns) has been a handful for defenses to stop, but Hayden Ekern showed he is more than capable of spreading the ball around when Lawson has a somewhat human game. If the Vikings — who have the NSIC's third-best scoring defense — can find the equation that slows the NSIC's top-scoring offense, they will have a chance to stun the DII football landscape. Another big game from Vikings' running back Jarod Epperson (144 yards and three touchdowns last week) will help Augie run up the points, but more importantly, keep the ball away from that Mavericks' steamroller of an offense.

Emporia State at Central Missouri, 2:30 p.m. ET | WATCH ($)

With how ridiculously deep Super Region Three is, the playoffs have started for Emporia State. The Hornets already have two losses and a third will be detrimental to their DII football championship aspirations. The Mules have one loss — and it was a one-point thriller to No. 3 Pittsburg State — and are looking to improve their strength of schedule to sneak into the bottom half of the quadrant.

There's no secret what to watch in this one. This pivotal MIAA showdown is a showcase of two likely Harlon Hill Trophy candidates and two of the elite passers in DII football. Central Missouri's Zach Zebrowski enters the game second in DII football with 2,644 yards passing and 30 touchdowns, the most of any DII football quarterback. Right behind him is Braden Gleason, the Hornets' star quarterback who is third in DII football with 2,315 yards passing and 24 touchdown passes. While Emporia State has the slight edge in scoring defense, both are allowing 20 or more points per game, so expect a thrilling shootout in Warrensburg, Missouri, on Saturday.

Pittsburg State at Northwest Missouri State, 3 p.m. ET | WATCH ($)

Historically speaking, this is always one of the best DII football matchups of the year. The Gorillas have the most wins in DII football history and Northwest Missouri State has the most national championships. There is no love lost in this classic MIAA rivalry.

Now, the Bearcats' chances to make the DII football championship are slim, but they can certainly win out and play spoiler along the way. Back above .500, the Bearcats are coming off a signature win against then-nationally ranked Missouri Western. Running back Jay Harris will be the focal point for the Gorillas defense — Harris has rushed for over 100 yards in every game this season and also has nine touchdowns on the ground. Pittsburg State, thus far one of the most balanced teams in DII, is looking to extend its DII football-best conference winning streak to 20 games. Pittsburg State still has a shot at the No. 1 seed in Super Region Three, but any loss will severely hurt those chances, so expect the Gorillas to be giving 200 percent from here on out.

Harding at Southern Arkansas, 3 p.m. ET | WATCH

Each of these GAC powers are rolling into this monster showdown with a lot of momentum. Harding just dominated then-top-10 Ouachita Baptist 41-10, and Southern Arkansas is coming in hot on the heels of an upset win over then-nationally ranked Henderson State. For Southern Arkansas to keep its bracket hopes alive, this is a must-win game.

With first place in the GAC on the line, the Muleriders will have to somehow slow down this Harding triple-option attack. The Bisons lead DII football in rushing yards (a ridiculous 387.6 per game) and scoring, putting up nearly 51 points per game. Each week, a different Harding running back seems to be the focus, so game planning is an extra-tough task. Now, the Muleriders are right behind Harding, and their 281.7 yards rushing per game are second in DII football. The problem there is that Harding has both the third-best scoring and total defense in all DII football. The No. 1 seed in this part of the bracket is still very much alive, and if Harding can complete the sweep of Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas, the GAC is theirs and the No. 1 seed in Super Region Three is not out of the question.

West Florida at Delta State, 4 p.m. ET | WATCH ($)

After last week's stunning loss to West Alabama, it is essentially a do-or-die situation for West Florida. Last year, Delta State was looking to make a perfect run through the Gulf South Conference when West Florida stunned the Statesmen on their home turf to end the regular season. You can be sure that revenge is on the mind.

The Argos need to bounce back quickly after being on the wrong side of an upset last week. One of the most explosive offenses in DII football was held to just 10 points and 214 total yards last week. Delta State does have the second-best scoring defense in the GSC, but it is allowing nearly 20 points per game, which means Peewee Jarrett and John Jiles can do some damage. West Florida's defense — which leads the GSC in sacks and is tied for the lead in interceptions — will have to get after the Statesmen's Patrick Shegog, who can beat you with his arm and legs as one of the most explosive players in the division. There has never been fewer than 51 total points in the seven previous matchups between these two, so expect some fireworks Saturday evening.