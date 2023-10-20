Aidan O'Connell: College football career, stats, highlights, records

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

Aidan O'Connell had a storybook career at Purdue, going from a walk-on to one of the best quarterbacks in Boilermaker history.

Here's what you need to know about Aidan O'Connell's college career.

The vitals on Aidan O'Connell

School: Purdue

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210 pounds

Years active: 2017-2022

Here are Aidan O'Connell’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD 2019 6 103 164 .63 1,101 8 4 15 -9 0 2020 3 88 136 .65 916 7 2 12 -64 0 2021 12 315 439 .72 3,712 28 11 25 -120 1 2022 12 320 499 .64 3,490 22 13 43 -81 1 Career 33 826 1,239 .67 9,219 65 30 95 -274 2

Aidan O'Connell absolutely showed out tonight for @BoilerFootball.



Most Pass Yards by Big Ten Player in Bowl Game All-Time



546 << Curtis Painter (Purdue) Little Caesars 2007



534 << Aidan O’Connell (Purdue) Music City 2021



532 << Mike Kafka (NU) Outback 2010 pic.twitter.com/biHQe5S3F6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 31, 2021

Where did Aidan O'Connell go to college?

Aidan O'Connell, a native of Long Grove, Illinois, attended Purdue as a walk-on player.

MORE: 17 of the best walk-ons in college football history

What kind of prospect was Aidan O'Connell in high school?

O'Connell was an unranked recruit after only starting one season at Adlai Stevenson High School. In his senior year, he completed 61.6 percent of his passes for a school-record 2,741 yards and a school-record 26 touchdowns. He chose to walk on at Purdue after only receiving a DII scholarship offer from Davenport University.

Records set by Aidan O'Connell

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by O'Connell in college:

Purdue Records

1st in career completion percentage (66.7%)

1st in career passing efficiency (141.8)

1st in career 500-yard passing games (2)

1st in single-season completion percentage (71.8 percent, 2021)

1st in single-season passing efficiency (158.8, 2021)

2nd in career 400-yard passing games (5)

2nd in career 300-yard passing games (14)

4th in career completions (826)

5th in career touchdown passes (65)

6th in career passing yards (9,219)

What awards did Aidan O'Connell win in college?

Here are the awards and honors O'Connell won in college: