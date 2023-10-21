5 top-25 upsets shake up the DII football landscape as the first regional rankings loom

And then there were 11. Just 11 undefeated teams remain in DII football after another weekend full of upsets that will shake up the Power 10 rankings and leave many question marks for the regional rankings. Four undefeated teams — Charleston (WV), Delta State, Minnesota State, and Virginia State — picked up their first losses... and all four were in dramatic or stunning fashion.

Even Colorado School of Mines had a brief scare — trailing at the half — but pulled away in another lopsided victory to keep its top spot in the rankings. Here's everything you missed from an action-packed Week 8.

No. 17 Augustana (SD) topples No. 3 Minnesota State

In a battle of undefeated, nationally ranked teams, the Vikings pretty much dominated throughout in a commanding 28-10 victory. Augustana stopped Shen Butler Lawson Jr. from scoring early in the game, setting the Mavericks up for a field goal with 10:46 to go in the first quarter. That was the last time the Mavericks would have the lead as back-to-back big scoring plays from running back Jarod Epperson (a rush of 86 yards and a reception for 35 yards) put the game out of reach. This was the first big test for the Vikings and it passed with flying colors.

"Really impressive effort by the Augustana defense, limiting the MSU offense to just three points until the game was out of reach," D2Football's Matt Witwicki — who was on hand in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — told me after the game. "I thought Augie could win, but not in the manner they did — stopping the Mankato ground and pound. It might be the biggest win for Coach OJ [Jerry Olszewski] in his time with the Vikings."

Elizabeth City State stuns No. 20 Virginia State

Another Vikings team pulled off a shocking upset as Elizabeth City State — which was 1-6 entering the game — downed undefeated Virginia State 17-16. Two big plays — a 50-yard touchdown pass and a 25-yard pick-six — put the Vikings up 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter. The Trojans made it exciting — they scored a field goal and then a touchdown with just 1:20 remaining on the clock, but a missed extra point and a failed attempt at an onside kick left the Trojans with their first loss of the season. The CIAA Northern Division is going to be a fun race down the stretch between Virginia Union and Virginia State.

No. 16 Central Missouri's offense goes absolutely bananas

The Mules hosted Emporia State in a nationally ranked battle that had major MIAA and Super Region Three implications. When the dust cleared, Central Missouri won 77-27 in a game that nearly rewrote some of the DII record books. Quarterback Zach Zebrowski threw for 615 yards and eight touchdowns in just three quarters. His 673 total yards fell 22 yards short of J.J. Harp's record set in 2009, and his eight scores were two shy of Bruce Swanson's 55-year-old record. Wide receivers Arkell Smith (144 yards, three touchdowns) and Zion Perry (119 yards, one touchdown) had monster days, but Marcellous Hawkins got it done on the ground as well, rushing for 183 yards and three scores. Emporia State's star quarterback Braden Gleason was impressive in defeat, throwing for 349 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for two more. The win boosts Central Missouri firmly in the top 15.

No. 18 West Florida takes down No. 5 Delta State, makes GSC a tight race

Like last year, West Florida has once again spoiled Delta State's chances at a perfect run through the Gulf South Conference. The Argos went into the second half trailing 21-10 but completely flipped the script in the second half. Peewee Jarrett and John Jiles connected for two scores — the second winding up to be the game-winner — as West Florida shut down the explosive Delta State offense for the final two quarters. Patrick Shegog did have another big game, throwing for all three first-half scores. The victory gives Benedict — the only remaining undefeated team in Super Region Two — a strong chance for its second-straight No. 1 seed in Super Region Two.

Harding drops 54 points on Southern Arkansas

This Harding offense just keeps rolling, as it took care of an extremely talented Muleriders' team 54-20. The top rushing offense in DII (and maybe the world) had not one, but two running backs rush for 200 yards (Braden Jay and Blake Delacruz) in a day that the Bison eclipsed 600 yards rushing. Five different running backs scored a touchdown. Kudos to Southern Arkansas for scoring the most points against the Bisons' defense this season (tied with Southern Nazarene who also scored 20 on opening day). That makes two huge victories for Harding in a row after taking down nationally-ranked Ouachita Baptist last week. None of the remaining three teams on Harding's schedule are above .500, so an undefeated season is highly possible.

Texas-Permian Basin stakes its claim in the Lone Star Conference

UTPB — which cracked the D2Football top 25 last week — sent a message last night: The Falcons want the Lone Star and winning the conference goes through them. The Falcons overcame a 20-14 halftime deficit and essentially shut down Angelo State in the second half to down the Rams, which has been the LSC team to beat the past two seasons. They held Angelo State to just 122 yards passing — nearly 120 yards below their season average while Falcons' quarterback Kenny Hrncir had a big day throwing for four touchdowns. Right now, UTPB and Central Washington are on a collision course for the LSC title... and they meet on the last day of the season.

Elsewhere around DII

There was a thriller in the MEC as Fairmont State eked by Charleston (WV) on a touchdown pass from Michael Floria to Carter Giacomo with just 10 seconds remaining. Charleston — one of the four undefeated teams that fell Saturday — had taken the lead with less than three minutes remaining, so this was quite the entertaining finish. Charleston running back Chavon Wright had another big day with 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Post got its first win as a DII program, defeating Franklin Pierce 16-13. Isaiah Emmanuel had 154 yards rushing and a touchdown. Allen fell to Miles, but man, this offense has proven it can play. Quarterback David Wright had another big game, throwing for 315 yards and a touchdown while rushing another in, while running back Beau Herrington had 159 total yards with a rushing and receiving touchdown.

The DII Football Power 10 Rankings: Week 8

No. 1 Colorado School of Mines| Previous: 1

The Orediggers trailed for the first time all season in RMAC play, heading into the half down 17-14. Of course, when you have John Matocha under center, there is rarely ever a reason to panic. Matocha threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns as the Orediggers rolled to a 42-17 victory. Max McLeod (pictured above) had three touchdowns, his second game in a row with as many scores. The Orediggers have a huge test next week with top-15 Western Colorado.

No. 2 Grand Valley State | Previous: 2

The Lakers celebrated their ascension to No. 2 last week by dropping their highest point total of the season in a 73-14 victory. As always — and what makes the Lakers so dangerous — it was a balanced attack with everyone chipping in for the victory. While Grand Valley State has navigated one of the toughest schedules in DII very well, it isn't out of the woods just yet. Undefeated Davenport awaits in three weeks, so the next two weeks are very important.

No. 3 Pittsburg State | Previous: 3

It was another big win for the Gorillas, downing Northwest Missouri State 28-7. Their conference winning streak is now at a DII-best 20 games, but there are some tricky opponents on the schedule that remain. As always, there was nothing flashy in the Gorillas' victory as a balanced attack — and three Ty Pennington rushing touchdowns — sealed the deal. Bryce Johnson had a monster day on defense with a fumble recovery, an interception, and two broken-up passes.

No. 4 Harding | Previous: 7

Harding has the top scoring offense in DII football (50.7 points per game), the third-best scoring defense in DII football (10.7 points per game) and is rushing for 387.6 yards per game. The Bison have disposed of Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, and Southern Arkansas — not simply the top teams in its conference, but three teams that have flirted with the top 25 all season long. This Harding team is for real and seems to be getting better each week.

No. 5 Ferris State | Previous: 4

I may still have the Bulldogs too high, but they do drop a spot this week, simply because Harding's charge elevated the Bison a bit more. Ferris State got past Michigan Tech 35-21 in a game that was never really as close as the score may indicate. Carson Gulker ran for five touchdowns and now has 42 in his career — which is just 22 games in so far. The Bulldogs go out of conference next week in preparation for undefeated Davenport in what will be a must-win situation.

No. 6 Slippery Rock | Previous: 8

The Rock was in a close battle at the half, leading 14-13 over Cal (PA)'s top-PSAC defense. A 21-0 third quarter changed the tide of the game and The Rock rolled to another huge victory, winning 42-21. There was a little of everything in this game, including The Rock's longest rushing touchdown of the season (a 63-yard scamper from Khalid Dorsey) and their first pick-six since September 2021. Clarion awaits.

No. 7 Benedict | Previous: 10

Let's get crazy. Metrics suggest I have Benedict a tad too high, being that the Tigers' strength of schedule isn't so, well, strong. But this is a team that hasn't lost a regular-season game since Oct. 23, 2021. They have the best statistical defense in the land, and it's not particularly close. The Tigers' jump is enhanced by several key losses this week, and it will be interesting to see how this defense holds against crazy offenses like West Florida and Delta State in the playoffs, but for now, they get their due. Savannah State is up next.

Note: Here is where it gets absolutely bonkers. The next EIGHT teams are separated by fractions of a point. Instead of having Nos. 8-10 and the "first five out" this week, the following eight teams were all considered for the Power 10. The list is in alphabetical order. The Power 10 has never been this close since its inception in 2019.

Bemidji State: We will find out how good Bemidji State really is the next few weeks. For the Beavers, the playoffs have essentially begun with must-win matchups against nationally ranked Minnesota Duluth and Augustana over the next three weeks.

We will find out how good Bemidji State really is the next few weeks. For the Beavers, the playoffs have essentially begun with must-win matchups against nationally ranked Minnesota Duluth and Augustana over the next three weeks. Central Missouri: May I remind you that the Mules' lone loss was by one point to Pittsburg State, when they decided to go for two and win it instead of kicking the extra point and going to overtime. The Mules racked up the most points since 2019 on the Gorillas' defense that day. This team can score on anyone.

May I remind you that the Mules' lone loss was by one point to Pittsburg State, when they decided to go for two and win it instead of kicking the extra point and going to overtime. The Mules racked up the most points since 2019 on the Gorillas' defense that day. This team can score on anyone. Delta State: The Statesmen have to figure out West Florida, but this team is still loaded with talent. There is still West Georgia to contend with on the schedule, but Delta State should still have a home seed in the playoffs which will be huge for them.

The Statesmen have to figure out West Florida, but this team is still loaded with talent. There is still West Georgia to contend with on the schedule, but Delta State should still have a home seed in the playoffs which will be huge for them. UIndy: No one left on the Greyhounds schedule has a winning record. They have handled the top teams in the GLVC with relative ease, so this team is tournament-ready. They should have plenty of momentum heading into the selection show and barring a major upset, should finish the regular season undefeated.

No one left on the Greyhounds schedule has a winning record. They have handled the top teams in the GLVC with relative ease, so this team is tournament-ready. They should have plenty of momentum heading into the selection show and barring a major upset, should finish the regular season undefeated. Lenoir-Rhyne: The Bears appear to be SAC championship-bound, but a tricky matchup with Wingate — a rival that can present a challenge no matter its record — awaits. It has been a strong — but expected — turnaround season for Lenoir-Rhyne as the young team from 2022 has really figured it out. Right now, the Bears look unbeatable as they keep winning in dominant fashion.

The Bears appear to be SAC championship-bound, but a tricky matchup with Wingate — a rival that can present a challenge no matter its record — awaits. It has been a strong — but expected — turnaround season for Lenoir-Rhyne as the young team from 2022 has really figured it out. Right now, the Bears look unbeatable as they keep winning in dominant fashion. Minnesota State: That was a big loss for the Mavericks, but they still have signature wins against Wayne State (Neb) and Bemidji State. The final game against Minnesota Duluth looks like it will essentially be the first round of the playoffs for both. The Mavs need to find their rhythm in the rushing game again, because when Shen Butler Lawson Jr. is rolling, so are the Mavs.

That was a big loss for the Mavericks, but they still have signature wins against Wayne State (Neb) and Bemidji State. The final game against Minnesota Duluth looks like it will essentially be the first round of the playoffs for both. The Mavs need to find their rhythm in the rushing game again, because when Shen Butler Lawson Jr. is rolling, so are the Mavs. Western Colorado: The Mountaineers are racking up wins and winning big in the process. They'll need all their firepower this coming weekend against Colorado School of Mines. I don't think a loss against the Orediggers hurts them too much, as long as they keep it competitive. They have weapons all over the field that should make it a fun game next week.

The Mountaineers are racking up wins and winning big in the process. They'll need all their firepower this coming weekend against Colorado School of Mines. I don't think a loss against the Orediggers hurts them too much, as long as they keep it competitive. They have weapons all over the field that should make it a fun game next week. West Florida: The Argos have had quite the season under the new regime, but that was a big win against Delta State, and it made a statement that after a stunning upset, this team can put things behind it and win the big one. A huge game against Valdosta State is on deck the Argos must win.

Week 8 box score stuffers: The DII football five-stars

Did you see the stats in that Central Missouri game? There should be no surprises here with the week Zebrowski had. I could very well give it to the entire Central Missouri offense as all were deserving. That gives us the first repeat player of the week for 2023, which has to put Zebrowski at the forefront of player of the year conversations. Quick shoutout to Tyler Flanagan from Central Washington (186 rushing yards and a touchdown) and Sydney Gibbs (Shaw) and Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri) who each rushed for 183 yards with multiple touchdowns but didn't crack the list behind several 200-yard performances. Enjoy the Week 8 DII football five stars.

