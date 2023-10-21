Jaleel McLaughlin: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

When Jaleel McLaughlin transferred to Youngstown State from Notre Dame (OH) for his final year two years of college in 2021, he continued his success as one of the top NCAA running backs ever. McLaughlin finished his career as the NCAA's all-time leading rusher.

Here's more on McLaughlin's college career.

The vitals on Jaleel McLaughlin

School: Notre Dame (OH) & Youngstown State

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 183 pounds

Years active: 2018-2022

Here are Jaleel McLaughlin's career stats in college.

School YEAR GAMES Rush Att RUSH YDS RUSH TDS REC REC YDS REC TDS Notre Dame (OH) 2018 14 378 2,421 18 12 79 1 Notre Dame (OH) 2019 14 345 2,316 30 10 64 3 Youngstown State 2020 7 134 697 5 5 24 0 Youngstown State 2021 10 175 1,139 12 20 176 0 Youngstown State 2022 11 227 1,588 13 19 300 2 Career 56 1,250 8,166 79 66 643 6

Where did Jaleel McLaughlin go to college?

Jaleel McLaughlin, a native of Marshville, North Carolina, attended Notre Dame (OH) and Youngstown State. Out of high school, he signed with Notre Dame as one of his only running back offers, per Andscape and Profootballnetwork. After COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, McLaughlin transferred to Youngstown State.

What kind of prospect was Jaleel McLaughlin in high school?

McLaughlin was an unheralded prospect at Forest Hills High School in Marshville, NC. In high school, McLaughlin played football and basketball while also running track. He won one state championship in basketball and two state championships in track and field. On the gridiron, he wasn't highly recruited as most schools looked at him as a defensive back. However, DII program Notre Dame (OH) gave McLaughlin an opportunity to play running back and he signed.

What records did Jaleel McLaughlin set in college?

Here are the records set by McLaughlin in college:

NCAA records set

NCAA All-Division career rushing yardage leader with 8,166 yards

DII records set

First player at any NCAA level to rush for over 2,000 yards in both freshman and sophomore seasons.

2,316 Rushing Yards ranks sixth in DII history, his second season in which he has recorded a top-ten finish in the category.

Third player at DII level to gain over 2,500 yards in back-to-back seasons.

2019 records set

Became the second player in DII history to rush for over 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons

2018 records set

Broke NCAA DII record for Most Rushing Yards Gained in First Game of Career (302 vs. Shepherd - 9/1)

Broke NCAA DII record for Most Single-Season Rushing Yards Gained by a Freshman (2,421)

Broke NCAA DII record for Most Single-Season All-Purpose Yards Gained by a Freshman (2,699)

Broke NCAA DII record for Most Single-Season All-Purpose Yards Gained by Two Players on the Same Team (with Marvelle Ross, 4,630)

Tied NCAA DII record for Most Games Gaining 100 Yards or More by a Freshman (12)

Ranks fourth in NCAA DII Single-Season Rushing Yards (2,421)

Ranks seventh in NCAA DII Single-Season All-Purpose Yards (2,699)

Broke NDC Single-Game Rushing record (340 vs. West Liberty - 9/29)

Broke NDC Longest Rush record (89 vs. West Liberty - 9/29)

Youngstown State All-America running back Jaleel McLaughlin opened the season with 20 carries for 203 yards and three TDs in a 31-14 win over Duquesne.



pic.twitter.com/uGUiXYVThf — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) September 3, 2022

Which awards did Jaleel McLaughlin win in college?

Here are the awards and honors McLaughlin won in college:

First-team All-America by The Associated Press, Athlon Sports, FCS Stats Perform and HERO Sports (2022)

Second-team All-American recipient by the AFCA (2022)

2022 MVFC Offensive Player of the Year (2022)

Walter Payton Award finalist (2022)

Third-team All-America selection by The Associated Press and HERO Sports (Fall 2021)

First-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (Fall 2021)

Second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (Spring 2021)

MVFC All-Newcomer Team (Spring 2021)

Finished second in Harlon Hill voting (2019)

D2Football.Com's National Offensive Player of the Year (2019)

Named All-American by the AP, AFCA, D2CCA, D2Football.Com, an Don Hansen Gazette (2019)

MEC Offensive Player of the Year (2019)

MEC Athlete of the Year (2019)

First-Team All-Region by D2CCA and Don Hansen Football Gazette (2019)

First Team All-MEC (2019)

Harlon Hill Award Finalist - Finished third in final voting (2018)

AFCA First Team All-American (2018)

AP First Team All-American (2018)

D2CCA First Team All-American (2018)

Don Hansen FB Gazette All-American (2018)

Don Hansen FB Gazette Freshman of the Year (2018)

D2CCA Super Region 1 Offensive Player of the Year (2018)

Don Hansen FB Gazette Super Region 1 Offensive Player of the Year/Freshman of the Year (2018)

D2CCA First Team All-Super Region 1 (2018)

Don Hansen First Team All-Super Region 1 (2018)

MEC Offensive Player of the Year (2018)

MEC Freshman Offensive Player of the Year (2018)

First Team All-MEC (2018)