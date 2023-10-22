Alabama rejoins the top 10 of Week 9's AP Top 25

Six ranked teams lost last week so there were bound to be changes in Week 9’s AP Poll. Here’s the full poll and a look at some of the notable movements in the rankings.

Rank School Points Previous Record 1 Georgia (38) 1536 1 7-0 2 Michigan (19) 1504 2 8-0 3 Ohio State (3) 1454 3 7-0 4 Florida State (3) 1408 4 7-0 5 Washington 1325 5 7-0 6 Oklahoma 1267 6 7-0 7 Texas 1150 8 6-1 8 Oregon 1133 9 6-1 9 Alabama 1071 11 7-1 10 Penn State 999 7 6-1 11 Oregon State 922 12 6-1 12 Ole Miss 889 13 6-1 13 Utah 868 14 6-1 14 Notre Dame 718 15 6-2 15 LSU 687 19 6-2 16 Missouri 594 20 7-1 17 North Carolina 506 10 6-1 18 Louisville 420 21 6-1 19 Air Force 395 22 7-0 20 Duke 371 16 5-2 21 Tennessee 306 17 5-2 22 Tulane 248 23 6-1 23 UCLA 243 25 5-2 24 Southern California 193 18 6-2 25 James Madison 167 NR 7-0

Top of the poll remains the same as Alabama rejoins the top 10

The top six teams of Week 9’s AP Poll remained the same, with No. 1 Georgia staying atop the bunch. In the bottom half of the top 10, No. 9 Alabama rose two spots after defeating then-No. 17 Tennessee. No other team joined the top 10, although No. 10 Penn State nearly dropped out after falling three spots.

MORE: Marvin Harrison Jr. masterclass powers Ohio State past Penn State 20-12

Star quarterback’s teams fall

The biggest fallers in this week’s AP Poll were No. 17 North Carolina, dropping seven spots, and No. 24 Southern California, dropping six. The Tar Heels and star quarterback Drake Maye lost to an unranked Virginia team that hadn’t won an FBS game all season while the Trojans and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams lost to a then-No. 14 Utah team led by a Pig Farmer at quarterback.

This quote from @Utah_Football's Kyle Whittingham is a classic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uYzesN3jKi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

James Madison makes season debut

Just two undefeated teams were unranked entering last week, James Madison and Liberty. The Dukes and Flames both won in Week 8 to remain unbeaten, but No. 25 James Madison was rewarded with a spot in the AP Top 25. It’s the second-ever appearance in the AP Poll all-time for the Dukes since moving up to the FBS level.

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Here's a look at all of the undefeated FBS teams

Conference breakdown

The Pac-12 leads all conferences with six teams in Week 9’s AP Poll. Here’s a breakdown of the poll by conference.

No. of Teams Conference Teams 6 Pac-12 Washington, Oregon, Oregon State,

Utah, UCLA, Southern California 5 SEC Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee 4 ACC Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Duke 3 Big Ten Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State 2 Big 12 Oklahoma, Texas 1 Independent Notre Dame 1 American Tulane 1 Mountain West Air Force 1 Sun Belt James Madison

Looking ahead

There are just two ranked vs. ranked matchups in Week 9: