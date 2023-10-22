Alabama rejoins the top 10 of Week 9's AP Top 25

Six ranked teams lost last week so there were bound to be changes in Week 9’s AP Poll. Here’s the full poll and a look at some of the notable movements in the rankings.
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Previous
|Record
|1
|Georgia (38)
|1536
|1
|7-0
|2
|Michigan (19)
|1504
|2
|8-0
|3
|Ohio State (3)
|1454
|3
|7-0
|4
|Florida State (3)
|1408
|4
|7-0
|5
|Washington
|1325
|5
|7-0
|6
|Oklahoma
|1267
|6
|7-0
|7
|Texas
|1150
|8
|6-1
|8
|Oregon
|1133
|9
|6-1
|9
|Alabama
|1071
|11
|7-1
|10
|Penn State
|999
|7
|6-1
|11
|Oregon State
|922
|12
|6-1
|12
|Ole Miss
|889
|13
|6-1
|13
|Utah
|868
|14
|6-1
|14
|Notre Dame
|718
|15
|6-2
|15
|LSU
|687
|19
|6-2
|16
|Missouri
|594
|20
|7-1
|17
|North Carolina
|506
|10
|6-1
|18
|Louisville
|420
|21
|6-1
|19
|Air Force
|395
|22
|7-0
|20
|Duke
|371
|16
|5-2
|21
|Tennessee
|306
|17
|5-2
|22
|Tulane
|248
|23
|6-1
|23
|UCLA
|243
|25
|5-2
|24
|Southern California
|193
|18
|6-2
|25
|James Madison
|167
|NR
|7-0
Top of the poll remains the same as Alabama rejoins the top 10
The top six teams of Week 9’s AP Poll remained the same, with No. 1 Georgia staying atop the bunch. In the bottom half of the top 10, No. 9 Alabama rose two spots after defeating then-No. 17 Tennessee. No other team joined the top 10, although No. 10 Penn State nearly dropped out after falling three spots.
MORE: Marvin Harrison Jr. masterclass powers Ohio State past Penn State 20-12
Star quarterback’s teams fall
The biggest fallers in this week’s AP Poll were No. 17 North Carolina, dropping seven spots, and No. 24 Southern California, dropping six. The Tar Heels and star quarterback Drake Maye lost to an unranked Virginia team that hadn’t won an FBS game all season while the Trojans and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams lost to a then-No. 14 Utah team led by a Pig Farmer at quarterback.
This quote from @Utah_Football's Kyle Whittingham is a classic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uYzesN3jKi— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023
James Madison makes season debut
Just two undefeated teams were unranked entering last week, James Madison and Liberty. The Dukes and Flames both won in Week 8 to remain unbeaten, but No. 25 James Madison was rewarded with a spot in the AP Top 25. It’s the second-ever appearance in the AP Poll all-time for the Dukes since moving up to the FBS level.
UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Here's a look at all of the undefeated FBS teams
Conference breakdown
The Pac-12 leads all conferences with six teams in Week 9’s AP Poll. Here’s a breakdown of the poll by conference.
|No. of Teams
|Conference
|Teams
|6
|Pac-12
|Washington, Oregon, Oregon State,
Utah, UCLA, Southern California
|5
|SEC
|Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee
|4
|ACC
|Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Duke
|3
|Big Ten
|Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State
|2
|Big 12
|Oklahoma, Texas
|1
|Independent
|Notre Dame
|1
|American
|Tulane
|1
|Mountain West
|Air Force
|1
|Sun Belt
|James Madison
Looking ahead
There are just two ranked vs. ranked matchups in Week 9: