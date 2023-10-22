TRENDING 📈

😤 Caitlin Clark leads Iowa WBB over Virginia Tech

🏐 No. 4 Stanford downs No. 6 Oregon

DI women's soccer first round

🏃‍♀️ DI XC regionals schedule
football-d2 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 22, 2023

Tyson Bagent: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Back-to-back last-second TDs have Shepherd, miraculously, in DII football semis

Tyson Bagent had a prolific career as the quarterback at Shepherd, a Division II football powerhouse. After taking over as a starter his freshman year, Bagent lit up the field, making the DII semifinals twice, and winning the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy — DII's equivalent to the Heisman.

Here's what you need to know about Tyson Bagent's college career.

The vitals on Tyson Bagent

School: Shepherd
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 210 pounds
Years active: 2018-2022

Here are Tyson Bagent’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD
2018 10 253 387 .65 3,029 29 13 61 6 3
2019 12 343 483 .71 4,349 36 13 37 36 1
2020-21 1 13 19 .68 76 0 1 1 -10 0
2021 15 391 579 .68 5,000 53 13 46 75 3
2022 15 400 572 .70 4,580 41 8 79 71 5
Career 53 1,400 2,040 .69 17,034 159 48 224 179 12

Where did Tyson Bagent go to college?

Tyson Bagent, a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia, attended Shepherd. Per ESPN, Bagent signed with Shepherd over offers from UAlbany and Robert Morris after minimal interest from West Virginia and Maryland.

What kind of prospect was Tyson Bagent in high school?

Bagent was an unranked quarterback at Martinsburg High School. Bagent played football and basketball, leading Martinsburg to the 2016 and 2017 West Virginia football state championships. He finished his career with 7,800 passing yards and 112 touchdowns.

👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS

2023 NFL Draft QBs: Bryce Young | C.J. Stroud Will Levis | Anthony Richardson | Hendon Hooker
2023 NFL Draft Off. Skill: Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Jordan Addison | Quentin Johnston | Zay Flowers | Bijan Robinson
2023 NFL Draft DL: Jalen Carter | Will Anderson Jr. | Myles Murphy | Tyree Wilson
2023 NFL Draft FCS: Tucker Kraft | Andrei Iosivas | Hunter Luepke
2022 NFL Draft: Christian WatsonBrock Purdy | Bailey Zappe | Skylar Thompson | Isiah Pacheco
2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Ja'Marr Chase | Justin Fields | Mac Jones | DeVonta Smith
2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Tee Higgins | Jalen Hurts
2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray | Deebo Samuel | Gardner Minshew II | Miles Sanders | A.J. Brown
2018 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen | Darius Leonard
2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes | Deshaun Watson | Cooper Kupp |
Juju Smith-Schuster | Haason Reddick
2016 NFL Draft:  Carson Wentz | Jalen Ramsey | Chris Jones
2014 NFL Draft: Aaron Donald | Odell Beckham Jr. | Khalil Mack | Jerick McKinnon
FCS alums: Jimmy Garoppolo | Taylor Heinicke
Legends: Tom BradyJackie Robinson | Deion Sanders | Cam Newton
More: Matthew Stafford | Travis Kelce

What was Tyson Bagent's record in college?

In the five years games Bagent played at Shepherd, the Rams won 44 games. Bagent led his team to the DII football semifinals in 2021 and 2022.

Records set by Tyson Bagent

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Shepherd in college:

Shepherd records

  • Most completions in a game 42, vs. Kutztown (9-25-21)
  • Most completions in a season 400, 2022)
  • Most completions in a career (1,400, 2018-22)
  • Most pass attempts in a game (56, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1-18)
  • Most pass attempts in a season (579, 2021)
  • Most pass attempts in a career (2,400, 2018-22)
  • Most passing yards in a game (518, vs. NDC, 9-1-18)
  • Most passing yards in a season (5,000, 2021)
  • Most passing yards in a career (17,034, 2018-22)
  • Most TD Passes in a game (7, vs. WVW, 10-27-18)
  • Most TD Passes in a season (53, 2021)
  • Most TD Passes in a career (159, 2018-22 - NCAA all-divisions mark)
  • Most TDs responsible for in a game - 7 (twice) vs. Glenville St. (9-15-18) and WV Wesleyan (10-27-18)
  • Most TDs responsible for in a season  (56, 2021)
  • Most TDs responsible for in a career  (171, 2018-22)
  • Most Attempts of total offense in a game (66, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1-18)
  • Most Attempts of total offense in a season (625, 2021)
  • Most Attempts of total offense in a career (2,264, 2018-22)
  • Most Yards of total offense in a season (5,075, 2021)
  • Most Yards of total offense in a career (17,213, 2018-22)
  • Most TDs Responsible For in a season (56, 2021)
  • Most TDs Responsible For in a career (171, 2018-22)
  • Highest Completion Percentage in a season (71.01, 2021)
  • Most Games with 300-Yards Passing or more in a season (11, 2021)
  • Most Games with 300-Yards Passing or more in a career (32, 2018-22)
  • Most Games with 400-Yards Passing or more in a season (3, 2019, 2021, 2022)
  • Most Games with 400-Yards Passing or more in a career (10, 2018-22)

What awards did Tyson Bagent win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Bagent won in college:

  • 2022 Harlon Hill finalist
  • 2022 Don Hansen All-American Second Team
  • 2022 D2Football.com Elite 100 Second Team
  • 2022 D2CCA All-American Second Team
  • 2022 AP Division II All-American Second Team
  • 2022 AFCA Division II Coaches' All-American First Team
  • 2022 D2CCA Super Region One Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2022 D2CCA All-Super Region One First Team
  • 2022 PSAC East Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2022 All-PSAC East First Team
  • 2021 Harlon Hill winner
  • 2021 Hardman Award Winner (Top Amateur Athlete in West Virginia)
  • 2021 Don Hansen Division II Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2021 Don Hansen All-American First Team
  • 2021 D2Football.com Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2021 D2Football.com Elite 100 First Team
  • 2021 AP Division II All-American First Team
  • 2021 D2CCA Ron Lenz Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2021 D2CCA All-American First Team
  • 2021 AFCA Division II Coaches' All-American First Team
  • 2021 D2CCA All-Super Region One Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2021 D2CCA All-Super Region One First Team
  • 2021 PSAC East Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2021 All-PSAC East First Team
  • 2019 Harlon Hill Nominee
  • 2019 All-PSAC East Second Team
  • 2018 Third Team Don Hansen All-Super Region One Team
  • 2018 Harlon Hill Nominee
  • 2018 First Team All-MEC Team

College football's longest active regular-season win streaks entering 2023

Here are the longest active regular season win streaks in college football as we go into the 2023 seasons.
READ MORE

DII Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners