Tyson Bagent: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Tyson Bagent had a prolific career as the quarterback at Shepherd, a Division II football powerhouse. After taking over as a starter his freshman year, Bagent lit up the field, making the DII semifinals twice, and winning the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy — DII's equivalent to the Heisman.
Here's what you need to know about Tyson Bagent's college career.
The vitals on Tyson Bagent
School: Shepherd
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 210 pounds
Years active: 2018-2022
Here are Tyson Bagent’s career stats in college.
|YEAR
|GAMES
|COMP
|ATT
|COMP. %
|PASS YDS
|PASS TD
|INT
|RUSH ATT
|RUSH YDS
|RUSH TD
|2018
|10
|253
|387
|.65
|3,029
|29
|13
|61
|6
|3
|2019
|12
|343
|483
|.71
|4,349
|36
|13
|37
|36
|1
|2020-21
|1
|13
|19
|.68
|76
|0
|1
|1
|-10
|0
|2021
|15
|391
|579
|.68
|5,000
|53
|13
|46
|75
|3
|2022
|15
|400
|572
|.70
|4,580
|41
|8
|79
|71
|5
|Career
|53
|1,400
|2,040
|.69
|17,034
|159
|48
|224
|179
|12
Where did Tyson Bagent go to college?
Tyson Bagent, a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia, attended Shepherd. Per ESPN, Bagent signed with Shepherd over offers from UAlbany and Robert Morris after minimal interest from West Virginia and Maryland.
What kind of prospect was Tyson Bagent in high school?
Bagent was an unranked quarterback at Martinsburg High School. Bagent played football and basketball, leading Martinsburg to the 2016 and 2017 West Virginia football state championships. He finished his career with 7,800 passing yards and 112 touchdowns.
Just like that, Martinsburg is ahead two scores. A 16-yard strike from Tyson Bagent to Issac Brown has extended the Bulldogs' lead to 21-7. pic.twitter.com/2RvUlGaeVo— WVSSAC (@wvssac) December 3, 2016
What was Tyson Bagent's record in college?
In the five years games Bagent played at Shepherd, the Rams won 44 games. Bagent led his team to the DII football semifinals in 2021 and 2022.
Records set by Tyson Bagent
Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Shepherd in college:
Shepherd records
- Most completions in a game 42, vs. Kutztown (9-25-21)
- Most completions in a season 400, 2022)
- Most completions in a career (1,400, 2018-22)
- Most pass attempts in a game (56, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1-18)
- Most pass attempts in a season (579, 2021)
- Most pass attempts in a career (2,400, 2018-22)
- Most passing yards in a game (518, vs. NDC, 9-1-18)
- Most passing yards in a season (5,000, 2021)
- Most passing yards in a career (17,034, 2018-22)
- Most TD Passes in a game (7, vs. WVW, 10-27-18)
- Most TD Passes in a season (53, 2021)
- Most TD Passes in a career (159, 2018-22 - NCAA all-divisions mark)
- Most TDs responsible for in a game - 7 (twice) vs. Glenville St. (9-15-18) and WV Wesleyan (10-27-18)
- Most TDs responsible for in a season (56, 2021)
- Most TDs responsible for in a career (171, 2018-22)
- Most Attempts of total offense in a game (66, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1-18)
- Most Attempts of total offense in a season (625, 2021)
- Most Attempts of total offense in a career (2,264, 2018-22)
- Most Yards of total offense in a season (5,075, 2021)
- Most Yards of total offense in a career (17,213, 2018-22)
- Most TDs Responsible For in a season (56, 2021)
- Most TDs Responsible For in a career (171, 2018-22)
- Highest Completion Percentage in a season (71.01, 2021)
- Most Games with 300-Yards Passing or more in a season (11, 2021)
- Most Games with 300-Yards Passing or more in a career (32, 2018-22)
- Most Games with 400-Yards Passing or more in a season (3, 2019, 2021, 2022)
- Most Games with 400-Yards Passing or more in a career (10, 2018-22)
HISTORY MADE! Shepherd (and @seniorbowl Watchlist) QB Tyson Bagent’s 147th career TD, breaking all-time D2 record. Cool twist is previous record-holder, current East Stroudsburg HC Jimmy Terwilliger, was coaching on opposite sideline today. #NFLDraft fans, remember Bagent’s name. pic.twitter.com/ZGiQSfVoO8— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 5, 2022
What awards did Tyson Bagent win in college?
Here are the awards and honors Bagent won in college:
- 2022 Harlon Hill finalist
- 2022 Don Hansen All-American Second Team
- 2022 D2Football.com Elite 100 Second Team
- 2022 D2CCA All-American Second Team
- 2022 AP Division II All-American Second Team
- 2022 AFCA Division II Coaches' All-American First Team
- 2022 D2CCA Super Region One Offensive Player of the Year
- 2022 D2CCA All-Super Region One First Team
- 2022 PSAC East Offensive Player of the Year
- 2022 All-PSAC East First Team
- 2021 Harlon Hill winner
- 2021 Hardman Award Winner (Top Amateur Athlete in West Virginia)
- 2021 Don Hansen Division II Offensive Player of the Year
- 2021 Don Hansen All-American First Team
- 2021 D2Football.com Offensive Player of the Year
- 2021 D2Football.com Elite 100 First Team
- 2021 AP Division II All-American First Team
- 2021 D2CCA Ron Lenz Offensive Player of the Year
- 2021 D2CCA All-American First Team
- 2021 AFCA Division II Coaches' All-American First Team
- 2021 D2CCA All-Super Region One Offensive Player of the Year
- 2021 D2CCA All-Super Region One First Team
- 2021 PSAC East Offensive Player of the Year
- 2021 All-PSAC East First Team
- 2019 Harlon Hill Nominee
- 2019 All-PSAC East Second Team
- 2018 Third Team Don Hansen All-Super Region One Team
- 2018 Harlon Hill Nominee
- 2018 First Team All-MEC Team