Tyson Bagent: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Tyson Bagent had a prolific career as the quarterback at Shepherd, a Division II football powerhouse. After taking over as a starter his freshman year, Bagent lit up the field, making the DII semifinals twice, and winning the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy — DII's equivalent to the Heisman.

Here's what you need to know about Tyson Bagent's college career.

The vitals on Tyson Bagent

School: Shepherd

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210 pounds

Years active: 2018-2022

Here are Tyson Bagent’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD 2018 10 253 387 .65 3,029 29 13 61 6 3 2019 12 343 483 .71 4,349 36 13 37 36 1 2020-21 1 13 19 .68 76 0 1 1 -10 0 2021 15 391 579 .68 5,000 53 13 46 75 3 2022 15 400 572 .70 4,580 41 8 79 71 5 Career 53 1,400 2,040 .69 17,034 159 48 224 179 12

Where did Tyson Bagent go to college?

Tyson Bagent, a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia, attended Shepherd. Per ESPN, Bagent signed with Shepherd over offers from UAlbany and Robert Morris after minimal interest from West Virginia and Maryland.

What kind of prospect was Tyson Bagent in high school?

Bagent was an unranked quarterback at Martinsburg High School. Bagent played football and basketball, leading Martinsburg to the 2016 and 2017 West Virginia football state championships. He finished his career with 7,800 passing yards and 112 touchdowns.

Just like that, Martinsburg is ahead two scores. A 16-yard strike from Tyson Bagent to Issac Brown has extended the Bulldogs' lead to 21-7. pic.twitter.com/2RvUlGaeVo — WVSSAC (@wvssac) December 3, 2016

What was Tyson Bagent's record in college?

In the five years games Bagent played at Shepherd, the Rams won 44 games. Bagent led his team to the DII football semifinals in 2021 and 2022.

Records set by Tyson Bagent

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Shepherd in college:

Shepherd records

Most completions in a game 42, vs. Kutztown (9-25-21)

Most completions in a season 400, 2022)

Most completions in a career (1,400, 2018-22)

Most pass attempts in a game (56, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1-18)

Most pass attempts in a season (579, 2021)

Most pass attempts in a career (2,400, 2018-22)

Most passing yards in a game (518, vs. NDC, 9-1-18)

Most passing yards in a season (5,000, 2021)

Most passing yards in a career (17,034, 2018-22)

Most TD Passes in a game (7, vs. WVW, 10-27-18)

Most TD Passes in a season (53, 2021)

Most TD Passes in a career (159, 2018-22 - NCAA all-divisions mark)

Most TDs responsible for in a game - 7 (twice) vs. Glenville St. (9-15-18) and WV Wesleyan (10-27-18)

Most TDs responsible for in a season (56, 2021)

Most TDs responsible for in a career (171, 2018-22)

Most Attempts of total offense in a game (66, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1-18)

Most Attempts of total offense in a season (625, 2021)

Most Attempts of total offense in a career (2,264, 2018-22)

Most Yards of total offense in a season (5,075, 2021)

Most Yards of total offense in a career (17,213, 2018-22)

Most TDs Responsible For in a season (56, 2021)

Most TDs Responsible For in a career (171, 2018-22)

Highest Completion Percentage in a season (71.01, 2021)

Most Games with 300-Yards Passing or more in a season (11, 2021)

Most Games with 300-Yards Passing or more in a career (32, 2018-22)

Most Games with 400-Yards Passing or more in a season (3, 2019, 2021, 2022)

Most Games with 400-Yards Passing or more in a career (10, 2018-22)

HISTORY MADE! Shepherd (and @seniorbowl Watchlist) QB Tyson Bagent’s 147th career TD, breaking all-time D2 record. Cool twist is previous record-holder, current East Stroudsburg HC Jimmy Terwilliger, was coaching on opposite sideline today. #NFLDraft fans, remember Bagent’s name. pic.twitter.com/ZGiQSfVoO8 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 5, 2022

What awards did Tyson Bagent win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Bagent won in college: