Top-five teams steady in Week 9's HBCU football power rankings

For the first time this season, we saw conference play from the MEAC and SWAC during the same weekend. Here's how that impacted Week 9's HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.

These will be done weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Check out the rankings below.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 9 HBCU football power rankings

1. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 6-1 (1-0) | Prev: 1

North Carolina Central opened MEAC play with a hard-fought win over Morgan State. The Eagles play another Thursday night game against South Carolina State this week.

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 6-1 (5-0) | Prev: 2

Florida A&M fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter to Texas Southern before going on a 31-0 run to secure its fifth SWAC win of the year. The Rattlers remain the best team in the SWAC, this time after fighting through early adversity.

3. Tennessee State | Big South-OVC | 5-2 (1-1) | Prev: 3

It's time we put Tennessee State on the FCS playoff bubble after the Tigers landed their first shutout since 2021. While the game was against the lowly program at Lincoln (CA), the dominant performance is exactly what should be expected from a team with postseason aspirations. A look ahead shows that Tennessee State plays just one team with a winning record the rest of the year — Eastern Illinois in Week 10 — and the Tigers have just one FCS loss on the year. The playoffs are in reach.

4. Southern | SWAC | 4-3 (3-1) | Prev: 4

Southern pulled away from Bethune-Cookman with a strong start to the second half. The Jaguar run defense only allowed 1.3 yards per carry in the win.

5. Jackson State | SWAC | 5-3 (3-2) | Prev: 5

Jackson State beat Mississippi Valley State 21-6. The offense wasn't spectacular by any means, but the defense found a way to create turnovers in the win.

Cadillac of Jackson Presents: PLAY OF THE GAME@thebjwashington made a diving 3rd Quarter INT!#GuardTheeYard #TheeILove pic.twitter.com/UdLWAvbDHP — Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb) October 23, 2023

6. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 4-3 (2-2) | Prev: 7

Alabama A&M had a bye last week ahead of the Magic City Classic. When we last saw the Bulldogs in action, they defeated Grambling State.

7. Alcorn State | SWAC | 4-3 (3-1) | Prev: 8

Alcorn State controlled its game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff from start to finish, never trailing in a 31-7 win.

8. Hampton | CAA | 3-4 (1-3) | Prev: 6

Hampton lost its third straight game, this time falling to top-10 FCS-ranked Delaware. The Pirates have lost their last two games by an average of 47.5 points.

9. Howard | MEAC | 3-4 (1-0) | Prev: 9

Howard won its second FCS game of the year thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback against Norfolk State. The Bison head to Delaware State next.

10. Grambling State | SWAC | 3-4 (2-2) | Prev: 10

Grambling State had a bye last week looking to bounce back from consecutive losses.

11. Alabama State | SWAC | 3-3 (2-2) | Prev: 11

Alabama State had a bye last week ahead of the Magic City Classic. When we last saw the Hornets in action, they defeated Jackson State.

12. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 3-4 (3-1) | Prev: 12

Prairie View A&M had a bye last week after a shutout loss to Houston Christian. The Panthers still lead the SWAC West and will visit SWAC East leader Florida A&M for its homecoming next in what could be a SWAC Championship preview.

13. South Carolina State | MEAC | 3-4 (1-0) | Prev: 15

MEAC play has started and South Carolina State is always a threat. Head coach Buddy Pough kicked off his final MEAC campaign with a dominant win over Delaware State.

14. Texas Southern | SWAC | 2-5 (1-3) | Prev: 14

Texas Southern couldn't hold on after taking a 14-0 lead against Florida A&M, yet the Tigers continue to show that they will be a tough out for any team.

15. Norfolk State | MEAC | 2-5 (0-1) | Prev: 17

Norfolk State lost a close game to Howard after leading by as many as 11 points. Norfolk State has to figure out how to close games after allowing 15 fourth-quarter points.

16. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 1-6 (0-4) | Prev: 18

Bethune-Cookman fell 28-18 to Southern, but Omari-Hill Robinson continues to show why he's one of the best cornerbacks in HBCU football.

17. Morgan State | MEAC | 1-5 (0-1) | Prev: 13

Morgan State has now lost five straight games. The Bears quarterback problem continues to hold them back.

18. North Carolina A&T | CAA | 1-6 (0-4) | Prev: 16

Speaking of quarterback problems, North Carolina A&T only passed for 37 yards in a loss to Richmond. The Aggies haven't passed for over 100 yards in any of their seven games and have only passed for 359 yards on the season.

North Carolina A&T Passing Yards Opponent 16 WK 1: UAB 51 WK 2: North Carolina Central 62 WK 3: Elon 98 WK 5: Norfolk State 64 WK 6: Villanova 31 WK 7: Delaware 37 WK 8: Richmond

19. Delaware State | MEAC | 1-6 (0-1) | Prev: 19

Delaware State got blasted by South Carolina State 35-7.

20. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 1-6 (1-3) | Prev: 20

Mississippi Valley State's defense impressed against Jackson State in a loss, but the Delta Devils need a win to move up the rankings.

21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 1-6 (0-4) | Prev: 21

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's struggles on third downs (2 of 13) kept the Golden Lions from establishing any momentum in a loss to Alcorn State.

