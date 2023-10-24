8 reasons Utah is the most intriguing team in a loaded Pac-12

Yes, there’s a most entertaining Pac-12 story echoing from the mountains this college football season.

Yes, it’s led by a coach with a flair for the memorable quote.

No, it’s not the Deion Sanders Prime Time Traveling Show at Colorado.

Think further west. Think Utah, where GameDay will set up shop and stage this weekend for the Oregon game. “It’s great for the team knowing that we’re the center of the college football universe this week,” coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It’s a positive thing for them and reward of sorts.”

Why should the world be paying such attention to the Utes, and admiring their persistence? Let us count the ways.

They are a Mountain time zone MASH unit. The star quarterback will miss the entire season with a knee injury. So will the all-league tight end and Pac-12 freshman-defender-of-the-year linebacker. Five other players also have had year-ending injuries, Utah is 6-1 anyway. The present quarterback is a former walk-on and Eagle Scout. The running back who rushed for 68 yards and caught passes for 149 more against USC last Saturday is also the safety. Of two linebackers needing to step up big, one was a Stanford team captain in 2022 and the other is a married former walk-on.

The Utes’ coach is as Utah as the Bonneville Salt Flats. Whittingham grew up in Provo, played in the first four Holiday Bowls mostly as a BYU linebacker, has six grandkids, and now has worked the sideline at Utah for 361 games, the last 235 as head coach. Only Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz has been at his current post longer in the FBS. Whittingham, in his 19th season, has groomed Utah into a Pac-12 power, even if the league as we know it is about to go the way of the pay telephone. The Utes were 25-29 in their first six seasons in the conference, and 38-16 since. Whittingham also reeled off maybe the quote of the season after Utah stunned USC and Caleb Williams at the wire Saturday night:

“They have a Heisman winner at quarterback . . . but we have ourselves a pig farmer at quarterback so we’re proud of that guy.”

This quote from @Utah_Football's Kyle Whittingham is a classic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uYzesN3jKi

— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Yeah, the former third-string quarterback who beat USC, Bryson Barnes, helped raise 12,000 pigs on the family farm in southern Utah. Also, Sione Vaki is the running back/receiver/safety. His 158 rushing yards against California were the most for a defensive back in Pac-12 history. Levani Damuni is a linebacker transfer from Palo Alto with 233 career tackles while Karene Reid is the married man who turned the first play from scrimmage in the UCLA game into a 21-yard pick-six.

The Utes have a defense that held UCLA to nine rushing yards, and Florida to 13. They have committed only four turnovers all season and lead the nation by possessing the ball 34:20 a game. They’ve beaten USC four times in a row, owning the Trojans lock, stock and Traveler.

They have a defensive end, Jonah Elliss, whose father and three brothers have worn NFL uniforms. An offensive tackle, Spencer Fano, has had four uncles play in the NFL. The injured Barton comes from an entire family of past Utes. His father played football and baseball, his mother was an All-American basketball player, two brothers were all-conference in football and his sister was a volleyball All-American.

The leading running back, Ja’Quinden Jackson, used to be a quarterback. The man whose walkoff field goal beat USC, Cole Becker, was kicking for Colorado last season. He has four career field goals of 50-plus yards.

They have a tackle, Falcon Kaumatule, whose parents must have been huge fans of Star Wars. He’s named after the Millennium Falcon. They have a receiver with the first name of Money. Money Parks has caught a pass in 18 straight games. They have an offensive lineman, Jaren Kump, who went on a Mormon mission to Brazil and now speaks fluent Portuguese.

They have 19 graduate students on the roster and five Utah alums on the coaching staff. They played in none of the first 107 Rose Bowl games but both of the past two.

Plucky bunch, ain’t they?

They’re also one of the five teams within a game of the top of the Pac-12. Saturday will be the latest defining moment when Oregon drops by to play Utah, the loser really killing the mood with a second loss. “So both our backs are against the wall,” Whittingham said. In two weeks, the Utes will be at Washington. After that, we should know much more about Utah’s national case.

Consider the current state of the other power leagues.

The SEC appears headed for the inevitable showdown between mighty Georgia and that feisty upstart, Alabama. The Tide pulled yet another game out of the bonfire in the fourth quarter against Tennessee. Remember when Nick Saban used to complain about the Alabama fans leaving the weekly routs early? Not a problem this season.

The Big Ten evokes the memory of that old sitcom, "Two and a Half Men." Michigan and Ohio State are the rulers of the room, Penn State the determined but still not-quite-there wannabe. Then everyone else. Six of the seven West Division teams took the field the past weekend and combined for nine total touchdowns. Only three of the TDs were longer than four yards. Michigan, meanwhile, breezes along 8-0, having just scored more points against Michigan State (49) than it has allowed all eight opponents combined (47). Well, breezes might not be the right word with this sign-stealing business getting noisier.

Oklahoma might be taking charge in its farewell tour in the Big 12, where the newcomers are going through painful orientation. The four new recruits – Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU – are a combined 3-13 in league play so far.

Florida State is back to its league-leading ways in the ACC, proving the Seminoles’ head coach doesn’t have to be named Bobby or Jimbo to have a good time. The really striking ACC feature is the fact that at this moment, Clemson is in eighth place.

But the Pac-12 might well be the race to watch, with its raucous going-out-of-business sale. And especially the team with the pig farmer.