5 pivotal DII football games to watch that will shake up the regional rankings

The past two weeks of the DII football season were utter chaos. A new No. 1 was crowned and the top 25 has seemingly been in constant flux since Week 6. The alphabetical regional rankings dropped last week, but this coming week will be ranked and shed some light on what the bracket will look like in November.

There are No. 1 seeds at stake, and for teams that are ranked Nos. 8-10 in the regional rankings, every game is a must-win. Here are five that matter most this week.

DII football games to watch: Week 9 [all games Saturday, Oct. 28]

Frostburg State at Charleston (WV), 1 p.m. ET | WATCH

First place in the Mountain East Conference is on the line, and the winner likely gets a spot in the top seven of Super Region One. Frostburg State is rolling in winners of three in a row while Charleston (WV) is coming in fresh off its first loss of the season — a heartbreaker in the final seconds to Fairmont State.

This one will be a coaching chess match as Charleston has the best scoring offense in the MEC at 46.1 points per game and Frostburg State has the best scoring defense, allowing just 15.6 points per game. Charleston's Chavon Wright has been one of the best running backs in DII football and leads the MEC with 940 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Frostburg State's Jaylen Parks — who leads the Bobcats in sacks and tackles for a loss — will have to cause havoc in the backfield to try and slow this Golden Eagles' offense down. This should be a nail-biter and have a playoff atmosphere which will make for exciting football.

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. ET | WATCH

Two one-loss teams. Two teams in the first regional rankings. Two teams just one game out of first place in a loaded NSIC that has four of the 10 teams in Super Region Four. Yes indeed, there is another huge showdown in the NSIC with postseason implications once again in Week 9.

Both teams are coming in amid mini-winning streaks, having each won their last two in a row. This is a pretty tight matchup on paper: Minnesota Duluth has the best scoring offense (38.4 points per game ) and scoring defense (14.3 points per game) in the NSIC, but Bemidji State is right behind them offensively (36.4 points per game) and tied for the best scoring defense at 14.3 points per game. The key for each team will be shutting down the quarterback. The Beavers' Brandon Alt — a two-time Harlon Hill Trophy finalist — can sling it with the best of DII football and Kyle Walljasper is one of the most elusive quarterbacks with his feet in DII football, already amassing 805 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. I'd expect this one to go down to the final drive, but as we saw with Augustana (SD)'s dominating performance last week, be prepared to expect the unexpected.

Western Colorado at Colorado School of Mines, 2 p.m. ET | WATCH

The DII football game of the week comes from the RMAC in another pivotal Super Region Four matchup. Though the first regional rankings were alphabetical, Colorado School of Mines is the projected one seed (which gets the sought-after bye) and Western Colorado should be the No. 2. There is a lot riding on this game.

Both teams enter the game as two of the remaining 11 undefeated teams in DII football. Western Colorado has proven it can hang with the Orediggers — it took a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback last year for Colorado School of Mines to pull off the thrilling comeback over the Mountaineers. This one is fairly even: The Orediggers offense is dropping an RMAC-best 45.1 points per game and looks unstoppable, but now they face the Western Colorado defense allowing a stingy 13.9 points per game, also tops in the RMAC. Stopping John Matocha is priority No. 1, and there hasn't been many teams that has shown that it is possible over the past three seasons. As always, the Orediggers defense is among the best sack artists in all DII, but keep an eye on the Mountaineers' Ricky Freymond (seven sacks) and Kendall Lightfoot (four sacks). Both are in the top five in the RMAC in sacks, and if they can get pressure on Matocha, we will have ourselves a fun little ball game.

Valdosta State at West Florida, 5 p.m. ET | WATCH ($)

West Florida is coming in hot, fresh off a huge victory against previously undefeated Delta State. The Blazers are 7-1 overall, but just 5-1 against DII football competition and looking for that signature win. The Argos — who in my projections, would be the No. 2 seed in Super Region Two right now — would certainly be that season-defining win.

There is plenty of history here. Both of these teams are DII football powerhouses and Valdosta State owned the series, winning the first four games against West Florida after the program started in 2016. But the Argos have solved the puzzle that is the Blazers and have won the last three — two of which have come in exciting, one-score fashion. The key for both defenses will be to limit the damage that both quarterbacks (Valdosta's Sammy Edwards and West Florida's Peewee Jarrett) can do. Argos' defensive backs Ralph Ortiz, Quincy Milhomme and Virgil Lemons all have multiple interceptions this year and will look to create chaos against Edwards — who has thrown seven interceptions this year. Shutting down Argos' wide receiver John Jiles will be a top priority for the Blazers, but good luck: Jiles has five 100-yard games and four multi-touchdown games this season.

Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 8 p.m. ET | WATCH ($)

If Texas A&M-Kingsville wants to keep its postseason hopes alive, this is a must-win. Don't be fooled by Central Washington's 6-2 record — both losses came out of Division II, and the Wildcats are 6-0 in DII with a big signature win over then-top-10 Angelo State.

The Javelinas have an aggressive defense, leading the Lone Star Conference in points allowed (19.7 per game) and tied for first in sacks (18) and tied for second with 11 interceptions. They will be tasked with stopping LSC leading rusher Tyler Flanagan, who has totaled 819 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games. Central Washington still has a chance at the LSC title but its road to the championship is brutal — after facing the Javs this week, the Wildcats head to Midland, Texas for what essentially will be the Lone Star Conference championship game against UT Permian Basin. In short, the playoffs start this week for both of these teams.

