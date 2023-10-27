Welcome to Upset City: 5 DII football upsets rock the top-25 rankings

Well, this has escalated quickly. The DII football season chugged along smoothly without much change in the Power 10 rankings. Then Week 7 hit and the DII football chaos went from 0 to 100 miles per hour in seemingly 60 seconds and has yet to come to a halt.

It was another thrilling weekend of DII football that saw several outcomes that will wreak havoc on this week's regional rankings. Reigning Harlon Hill winner John Matocha broke Tyson Bagent's DII football career touchdown record. Three more undefeated teams fell, and we are left with just eight with two weeks to go. The top 25 was again not safe as five upsets will shake things up both in the national rankings and the first projected bracket of the season. There's a lot to digest, so let's get to it.

(NOTE: Remember, all Super Region projected seeding references are strictly my own and do not reflect what the committee will put out this week.)

Wayne State (Neb) upsets No. 12 Augustana (SD)

Hear me now: Wayne State (Neb) — which has three losses — will be the best team not in the tournament this year and the rest of Super Region Four should be grateful. On a cold, slippery and snowy day, the Wildcats came out and controlled the tempo from the get-go, defeating previously undefeated Augustana (SD) 14-12. Throwing the ball was no easy task, but Wayne State really made it hard for Casey Bauman to get anything going. The Wildcats forced three interceptions, including a big one from Tanner Cooper with just 47 seconds remaining. It was a big day for Cooper who put the Wildcats up 14-2 in the first half with a pick-six. A tournament bid is likely out of the question — with three losses they need some serious collapsing in the super region — but this team has two signature wins against Minnesota Duluth and Augustana this year and proved it can play with anyone.

No. 24 Valdosta State downs No. 18 West Florida

It came down to another fantastic finish in this rivalry, but the Blazers picked up their first big win of the season and really shook things up in Super Region Two. Valdosta State trailed 28-24 with just 42 seconds remaining but slingin' Sammy Edwards found Ted Hurst for a 28-yard touchdown to complete the come-from-behind upset. The Blazers had no answer for the Argos' John Jiles — let's be real, no one has — who had another monster day with 92 yards receiving and two scores. There were enough losses that West Florida may be okay, but this loss may put them out of a host seed... for now.

No. 16 (tied) Bemidji State ekes by No. 25 Minnesota Duluth in top-25 showdown

In another NSIC battle with major Super Region Four implications, the Beavers moved to 7-1, surviving a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Bulldogs. Bemidji, led by a Brandon Alt 271-yard, two-touchdown day, jumped out to a 38-17 lead with just 15 minutes left, but Minnesota Duluth fired back, ending the game with 14 unanswered points, but ultimately falling just short. The Beavers had no answer for the Bulldogs' elusive quarterback Kyle Walljasper, who amassed 266 total yards and four total touchdowns on the ground and through the air. Bemidji's hopes for an NSIC title and spot in Super Region Four are alive and well while Minnesota Duluth may need some help for a postseason opportunity.

Wingate stuns No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne in SAC rivalry

In this week's preview, I said it didn't matter these two teams' records — Wingate a mere 5-3 entering the game while Lenoir-Rhyne was undefeated — this rivalry has become too intense to think it's a walk in the park. This was back and forth the whole way including the utter chaos of the final minute. Lenoir-Rhyne recaptured the lead with 1:01 remaining on a Jalen Ferguson to Songa Yates touchdown but seconds later, Wingate's Brooks Bentley found Evan McCray for the game-winning 75-yard touchdown pass. Super Region Two was completely blown up this weekend... which will make things fun for the selection committee this week.

Charleston (WV) boosts its tournament resume with tight win over Frostburg State

Super Region One is very tightly contested and every win matters right now. In a battle of two regionally ranked teams, it was the Golden Eagles who came out ahead winning 28-25. Running back Chavon Wright had another big game for Charleston, rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown — his fifth-straight game with a touchdown — and even throwing what amounted to the game-winning touchdown. The victory should get Charleston in the top seven in this week's regional rankings, while Frostburg State will need to win out and get some help to make it.

Nationally ranked Shepherd and Truman fall to unranked teams

Both of these upsets have major implications in their respective Super Regions. Truman was likely the No. 5 or 6 seed with a win, but a loss to then-3-5 Southwest Baptist in a stacked Super Region Three may have them on the outside looking in. And it was a heartbreaker as the Bearcats Logan Turner hit a 31-yard field goal as time expired to seal the deal. With Davenport winning, the Panthers may bump Truman from the mix.

Super Region One is no easier to project, but with a Frostburg State loss, Shepherd should remain in the mix. It was just the second win for the Huskies, but the 14-10 outcome was definitely a shocker. Shepherd took a 10-7 lead deep into the fourth quarter, but Ty Pringle put the game out of reach with the go-ahead score.

Elsewhere in DII

Tyson Bagent is making headlines in the NFL, but now one of his many career records is no more. Colorado School of Mines John Matocha had another huge day in the snow, and with his third touchdown of the day — and the 172nd on his career — he took down Bagent's touchdown mark. Davenport survived a real scare against Saginaw Valley State. Trailing 21-16 with just under two minutes remaining, quarterback Jason Whittaker capped a 92-yard drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead and avoid the upset. Fighting for a spot in Super Region Three, the Panthers keep hopes alive heading into matchups against Grand Valley State and Ferris State. Wayne State (MI) pummeled Northern Michigan 41-17 to get to 3-6 on the season. While that win-loss record won't get national attention, it is worth pointing out that the Warriors matched their win total from the last two years combined. Kudos to first-year head coach Tyrone Wheatley for what needs to be seen as a successful first year.

The DII Football Power 10 Rankings: Week 9

No. 1 Colorado School of Mines| Previous: 1

It's not even close, folks. The Orediggers are now 9-0 and have wins against nationally and regionally ranked Grand Valley State, Angelo State, and Western Colorado. Yes, the weather was brutal, but they completely dismantled an undefeated, top-10 Mountaineers' team. This team is unstoppable.

No. 2 Grand Valley State | Previous: 2

Speaking of unstoppable, since that opening night, a three-point loss to those No. 1 Orediggers, the Lakers are steamrolling everyone... and that includes Ferris State. I just don't know how you game plan against this team with the depth of weapons they have. This week, for example, starting quarterback Cade Peterson had three touchdowns, while 1B quarterback Avery Moore had two. How do you stop that?

No. 3 Pittsburg State | Previous: 3

Well, the Gorillas went out of conference so didn't get the chance to extend their 20-game MIAA winning streak. That said, they did stomp Sioux Falls in a 55-6 victory. This is another team that has a bevy of weapons, but stud tight end Devon Garrison found the end zone once again. Missouri Western will pose a tough matchup next week, but the Gorillas should finish perfect in the MIAA once again.

No. 4 Harding | Previous: 4

Harding is on an absurd run right now. The Bisons won 55-0 this weekend and now have three shutouts this year — 64-0, 62-0, and 55-0. Talk about a complete team on both sides of the ball. Four running backs and rush-first quarterback Cole Keylon all found the end zone while each contributed more than 40 yards on the ground to total a 436-yard rushing day. That's 295 more yards than the defense allowed.

No. 5 Ferris State | Previous: 5

This may have been the Bulldogs' easiest game of the season as they went out of conference and pummeled American International 56-0. The offense is rolling, which is good since they have nationally ranked Davenport on deck. Fun fact: Trinidad Chambliss threw for three touchdowns (each one over 39 yards), rushed for 31 yards, and even had a 47-yard punt that he pinned inside the 20. The Bulldogs also scored in every facet of the game with a pick-six and punt return for a score.

No. 6 Slippery Rock | Previous: 6

Slippery Rock is rolling, having scored at least 42 points in five straight games (and exactly 42 points in three of those, oddly enough). The Rock is without a doubt the team to beat in Super Region One. With four rushing touchdowns this week from a normally pass-heavy attack, they just made things tougher on its opponents, showing they can win on the ground.

No. 7 Benedict | Previous: 7

The Tigers took a bit to clear out the cobwebs and actually trailed 2-6 Savannah State 17-10 in the second quarter. Benedict then scored the next 28 points in the game and romped its way to another victory. With all the big losses in Super Region Two — and Delta State on a bye — Benedict is now the clear-cut No. 1 seed.

No. 8 Central Missouri | Previous: Also considered

The Mules are too good to ignore at this point. Zach Zebrowski is DII football's leading passer, and this offense is racking up points — its 50 per game is third in the division. Let's not forget, their one loss is a one-point loss to Pittsburg State on a play they went for the win and could have tied it up and possibly won. This team will need to tighten up its defense in the playoffs, but it may not matter much if its opponents can't slow down the offense.

No. 9 UIndy| Previous: First out

The Greyhounds make their Power 10 debut after being securely nuzzled in the "first five out" for most of the season. Taking advantage of all the upsets, UIndy improved to 8-0 with a lopsided non-conference victory. Gavin Sukup has been great at quarterback all season and this team seems to just get it done every week. The Greyhounds have two winnable games remaining and should finish undefeated.

No. 10 Bemidji State, Minnesota State| Previous: First out

Mavericks fans are going to be disappointed that I have these teams tied with Minnesota State's victory over Bemidji State. But it was a tightly contested three-point win that could have gone either way. The Mavericks did a great job bouncing back this week after last week's upset to Augustana (SD) and jump back into the Power 10. Bemidji State picked up a huge win against nationally ranked Minnesota Duluth that wasn't as close as the score may indicate. These teams are going to be very tough in Super Region Four

First five out (in alphabetical order)

Davenport: This was the second time I watched the Panthers have to come from behind against a team they should beat. The Panthers are undefeated, but close against Ferris and Grand Valley State, so need to make a statement.

This was the second time I watched the Panthers have to come from behind against a team they should beat. The Panthers are undefeated, but close against Ferris and Grand Valley State, so need to make a statement. Delta State: Not much to report. The Statesmen had a bye and benefited from a ton of upsets. Just keep winning.

Not much to report. The Statesmen had a bye and benefited from a ton of upsets. Just keep winning. Ouachita Baptist: I may be higher on the Tigers than others, but all the losses keep them up here for now. Henderson State is a must-win in two weeks.

I may be higher on the Tigers than others, but all the losses keep them up here for now. Henderson State is a must-win in two weeks. UTPB: Texas-Permian Basin is one of the best teams in DII football that no one is talking about. Full stop.

Texas-Permian Basin is one of the best teams in DII football that no one is talking about. Full stop. West Florida: Again, thanks to the many upsets, with their strength of schedule and last-second loss, the Argos still sit at what would be my No. 16 (because of the above tie) this week but have no room for error in the final two weeks of the season.

Week 9 box score stuffers: The DII football five-stars

Apologies to those who put up huge statistical Saturdays, but this week's player of the week, well, let's just look at the bigger picture. He's the fifth leading passer in DII football, has thrown for multiple touchdowns in eight straight games, is the reigning Harlon Hill winner, leader of the best team in DII football, and now the all-time touchdown leader in DII football history. Colorado School of Mines' John Matocha, because of his record-setting performance — a major DII football record, mind you — is your Week 9 player of the week.

Week 1: Braden Gleason, Emporia State

Braden Gleason, Emporia State Week 2: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri Week 3: Jordan Terrell, Barton

Jordan Terrell, Barton Week 4: Patrick Shegog, Delta State

Patrick Shegog, Delta State Week 5: Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., Minnesota State; John Jiles, West Florida

Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., Minnesota State; John Jiles, West Florida Week 6: Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Kymani Clarke, Virginia State

Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Kymani Clarke, Virginia State Week 7: Camden Dean, Sioux Falls

Camden Dean, Sioux Falls Week 8: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri Week 9: John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines

Take note, running backs went completely bonkers this weekend. This list doesn't even include Hillsdale's Michael Herzog (156 rush, 3 TD), Mars Hill's Jon Gullettee (106 receiving yards, 45 rushing and three total scores) or Northwest Missouri State's Jay Harris (123 rush, 3 TD) because 10 running backs went for more than 170 yards this week. So, enjoy an expanded list for Week 9.