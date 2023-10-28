No. 8 Idaho knocks off No. 2 Montana State in pivotal Big Sky battle

Two matchups between two teams ranked in the FCS playoff committee's top 10 rankings highlighted a fun Halloweekend, but unlike Saturday's early game between South Dakota State and South Dakota, Idaho — the lower ranked team — pulled off the upset over Montana State, 24-21.

The Vandals entered the game ranked No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 7 in the Committee Rankings. The Bobcats were ranked No. 2 in both polls. However, rankings didn't matter as the game was to be played on the gridiron. For Idaho, it had the advantage of playing the top 10 battle in front of its home crowd in the Kibbie Dome.

TOP 10: See the FCS football committee's top 10 rankings

Idaho jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead to get the home crowd loud inside of the dome. The Vandals excelled in all three phases in the first half, highlighted by a standout blocked field goal from the special teams unit.

2Q 0:36 | Idaho 10, MSU 0



DENIED!!



Idaho gets a glove on it to keep the Bobcats off the board.#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/JYisPjTBUj — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) October 28, 2023

Yet, Montana State wouldn't go away easy. The Bobcats came out firing in the second half to take a 14-10 lead entering the fourth quarter. The final frame was a back-and-fourth affair with both teams trading scores until Idaho scored a go-ahead touchdown from one of the nation's top QB-WR duos Gevani McCoy and Hayden Hatten with 2:47 to play.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME! WHAT A THROW! WHAT A CATCH!



VANDALS BACK ON TOP!#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/wuAJisbqiW — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) October 28, 2023

🔮: 2023 FCS playoff bracket predictions less than 1 month from selections

The Vandals led 24-21, but Montana State wasn't going to go away without a fight. The Bobcats drove into Idaho territory to get in range for a game-tying 43-yard field goal. Enter Idaho's home-field advantage as the decibels inside the Kibbie Dome grew after Idaho head coach Jason Eck iced Montana State kicker Brendan Hall. Amid the echoing noise, Hall missed the game-tying field goal allowing Idaho to win the game.

Vandals force the FG attempt and it is no good!!#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/UhhtZ6UCSY — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) October 28, 2023

STATS: See complete stats from Idaho's win over Montana State

With the win, Idaho stays alive in the four-headed race for the Big Sky title. The Vandals, Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies all have one conference loss. Sacramento State, the other team ranked in the committee's top 10 has two Big Sky losses. If a close race for a conference title comes down to tiebreakers, Idaho's win over Montana State may carry weight into mid-November.