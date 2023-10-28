Kansas shakes up Big 12 standings, beats No. 6 Oklahoma for first time since 1997

With Jalon Daniels' intermittent injury woes sidelining the star Kansas quarterback, Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold once again exploited a rare luxury and turned the reins over to experienced back up gunslinger Jason Bean to end an 18-game winless streak in the series and alter the Big 12 picture, as Bean and Kansas scored late to top No. 6 Oklahoma 38-33 — the Jayhawks' first win in the series since 1997. It was also Kansas' first home win against an AP top-10 team since 1984.

Earlier, the sixth-year senior played mistake-free football for 53 minutes, a minor miracle on a near-freezing afternoon in Lawrence that was delayed by poor weather, and had positioned Kansas to pull off a generational upset over Oklahoma.

Leading by 5 and once again taking over possession, however, a disastrous four-minute stretch for Bean saw him through two interceptions, the latter of which helped Oklahoma take possession leading by one and needing just a single first down to halt Kansas' hopes. The Jayhawk defense mustered one more stand, returning the ball to Bean in just 24 seconds, and the deputy turned hero on a crucial 4th-and-6 conversion that headlined a seven-play, 80-yard go-ahead touchdown drive.

The Kansas secondary stopped Oklahoma's last-ditch Hail Mary attempt, securing its upset victory 38-33 and introducing bedlam to the Big 12 title race — the conference now has no remaining undefeated teams and a mix of one- and two-loss teams.

It was Kansas benefitting from interceptions early, as Dillon Gabriel threw just his third interception straight to Mello Dotson lurking in the flat, surging untouched along the left sideline for a 37-yard return touchdown that gave Kansas an early 7-0 lead. The Jayhawks doubled their lead early in the second quarter with a dominant ground drive — KU rushed on all six of its snaps across midfield en route to the end zone — and Oklahoma responded with a touchdown drive of its own heading into the aforementioned weather delay.

Oklahoma's momentum only grew after returning from the early intermission, as Tawee Walker capped off a dominant personal drive with a two-yard rushing score and Kansas' fumbled the ensuing kickoff, allowing the Sooners to capitalize on a short field and take their first lead of the game. With Gabriel limited to just 19 attempts by the elements, Walker was excellent in an increased role, taking 23 carries for 146 yards and a score.

Kansas lurked within striking distance courtesy of two Seth Keller field goals, and after the Jayhawk defense forced a fumble with another immense play, Bean took immediate advantage by keeping the read option and finding pay dirt with a 38-yard scamper. Bean added a few crucial carries, totaling 62 yards on four rushes, that paired with over 200 passing yards.

The teams traded seven-play touchdown drives that preceded Bean's aforementioned interception woes and courageous response.