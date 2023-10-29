Oregon's rise, Oklahoma's fall shake up Week 10's AP Top 25 rankings

It's time for the final AP poll before the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Let's take a look at some of the notable movements in Week 10's AP Top 25.
|1
|Georgia (48)
|1553
|1
|8-0
|2
|Michigan (9)
|1494
|2
|8-0
|3
|Ohio State (3)
|1446
|3
|8-0
|4
|Florida State (3)
|1421
|4
|8-0
|5
|Washington
|1327
|5
|8-0
|6
|Oregon
|1235
|8
|7-1
|7
|Texas
|1189
|7
|7-1
|8
|Alabama
|1114
|9
|7-1
|9
|Penn State
|1044
|10
|7-1
|10
|Oklahoma
|1010
|6
|7-1
|11
|Ole Miss
|990
|12
|7-1
|12
|Notre Dame
|847
|14
|7-2
|13
|LSU
|816
|15
|6-2
|14
|Missouri
|714
|16
|7-1
|15
|Louisville
|666
|18
|7-1
|16
|Oregon State
|557
|11
|6-2
|17
|Air Force
|526
|19
|8-0
|18
|Utah
|510
|13
|6-2
|19
|Tennessee
|473
|21
|6-2
|20
|UCLA
|331
|23
|6-2
|21
|Tulane
|303
|22
|7-1
|22
|Kansas
|250
|NR
|6-2
|23
|James Madison
|192
|25
|8-0
|24
|Southern Cal
|139
|24
|7-2
|25
|Kansas State
|112
|NR
|6-2
Oregon rises, but Pac-12 counterparts drop
No. 6 Oregon rose two spots in this week's AP poll after defeating then-No. 13 Utah on the road. The Ducks were the first team with a new ranking after the top five ranked teams remained the same this week. Oregon remains behind No. 5 Washington as the Huskies hold the head-to-head win.
The Pac-12's other ranked teams all fell in the rankings this week after less-than-stellar showings. After losses, No. 16 Oregon State and No. 18 Utah fell five spots — the most of any team still in the poll.
Oklahoma falls below Texas
How much do AP Top 25 voters value head-to-head wins? That's a question at the forefront after the rankings of No. 7 Texas. No. 8 Alabama and No. 10 Oklahoma. After Oklahoma's loss to Kansas, it fell four spots. That's behind Texas, who the Sooners beat 34-30 earlier this year, and behind Alabama, who lost to the same Texas team Oklahoma beat. Only 179 points separate No. 7 and No. 10 in the AP poll this week. With the margin so close, it's interesting to see how the head-to-head matchups have impacted this week's rankings.
Kansas schools replace the North Carolina schools
After North Carolina lost to its second straight unranked opponent and Duke lost to its second straight game to a ranked opponent, the two rivals are out of the AP poll. Replacing the duo is another pair of rivals, No. 22 Kansas and No. 25 Kansas State. Both enter with a 6-2 record on the year. Kansas didn't receive any votes last week, but enter the poll at No. 22 after a top-10 win. Meanwhile, Kansas State enters off of a shut out win with a top-10 opponent up next.
Looking ahead
There are three ranked vs. ranked matchups in Week 10:
- No. 25 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas
- No. 14 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
- No. 5 Washington at No. 24 Southern California
- No. 13 LSU at No. 8 Alabama
Conference breakdown
The Pac-12 leads all conferences with six teams in Week 10's AP poll. Here's a breakdown of the poll by conference.
|No. of Teams
|Conference
|Teams
|6
|Pac-12
|Washington, Oregon, Oregon State,
Utah, UCLA, Southern California
|5
|SEC
|Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee
|4
|Big 12
|Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Kansas State
|3
|Big Ten
|Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State
|2
|ACC
|Florida State, Louisville
|1
|Independent
|Notre Dame
|1
|American
|Tulane
|1
|Mountain West
|Air Force
|1
|Sun Belt
|James Madison