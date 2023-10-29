TRENDING 📈

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 29, 2023

Oregon's rise, Oklahoma's fall shake up Week 10's AP Top 25 rankings

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

It's time for the final AP poll before the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Let's take a look at some of the notable movements in Week 10's AP Top 25.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD
1 Georgia (48) 1553 1 8-0
2 Michigan (9) 1494 2 8-0
3 Ohio State (3) 1446 3 8-0
4 Florida State (3) 1421 4 8-0
5 Washington 1327 5 8-0
6 Oregon 1235 8 7-1
7 Texas 1189 7 7-1
8 Alabama 1114 9 7-1
9 Penn State 1044 10 7-1
10 Oklahoma 1010 6 7-1
11 Ole Miss 990 12 7-1
12 Notre Dame 847 14 7-2
13 LSU 816 15 6-2
14 Missouri 714 16 7-1
15 Louisville 666 18 7-1
16 Oregon State 557 11 6-2
17 Air Force 526 19 8-0
18 Utah 510 13 6-2
19 Tennessee 473 21 6-2
20 UCLA 331 23 6-2
21 Tulane 303 22 7-1
22 Kansas 250 NR 6-2
23 James Madison 192 25 8-0
24 Southern Cal 139 24 7-2
25 Kansas State 112 NR 6-2

Oregon rises, but Pac-12 counterparts drop

No. 6 Oregon rose two spots in this week's AP poll after defeating then-No. 13 Utah on the road. The Ducks were the first team with a new ranking after the top five ranked teams remained the same this week. Oregon remains behind No. 5 Washington as the Huskies hold the head-to-head win.

The Pac-12's other ranked teams all fell in the rankings this week after less-than-stellar showings. After losses, No. 16 Oregon State and No. 18 Utah fell five spots — the most of any team still in the poll. 

Oklahoma falls below Texas

How much do AP Top 25 voters value head-to-head wins? That's a question at the forefront after the rankings of No. 7 Texas. No. 8 Alabama and No. 10 Oklahoma. After Oklahoma's loss to Kansas, it fell four spots. That's behind Texas, who the Sooners beat 34-30 earlier this year, and behind Alabama, who lost to the same Texas team Oklahoma beat. Only 179 points separate No. 7 and No. 10 in the AP poll this week. With the margin so close, it's interesting to see how the head-to-head matchups have impacted this week's rankings.

Kansas schools replace the North Carolina schools

After North Carolina lost to its second straight unranked opponent and Duke lost to its second straight game to a ranked opponent, the two rivals are out of the AP poll. Replacing the duo is another pair of rivals, No. 22 Kansas and No. 25 Kansas State. Both enter with a 6-2 record on the year. Kansas didn't receive any votes last week, but enter the poll at No. 22 after a top-10 win. Meanwhile, Kansas State enters off of a shut out win with a top-10 opponent up next.

Looking ahead

There are three ranked vs. ranked matchups in Week 10:

Conference breakdown

The Pac-12 leads all conferences with six teams in Week 10's AP poll. Here's a breakdown of the poll by conference.

No. of Teams Conference Teams
6 Pac-12 Washington, Oregon, Oregon State,
Utah, UCLA, Southern California
5 SEC Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee
4 Big 12 Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Kansas State
3 Big Ten Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State
2 ACC Florida State, Louisville
1 Independent Notre Dame
1 American Tulane
1 Mountain West Air Force
1 Sun Belt James Madison

