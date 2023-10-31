Alabama State rejoins the top 10 of Week 10's HBCU football power rankings

The SWAC's first divisional title is clinched while other teams continue to fight for postseason positioning entering November. Here's how it all shakes out in Week 10's HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.

These will be done weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Check out the rankings below.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 10 HBCU football power rankings

1. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 7-1 (2-0) | Prev: 1

North Carolina Central played a Thursday night game for the second straight week, this time stomping cross-state rival South Carolina State behind quarterback Davius Richard's great day.

NCCU Football postgame interviews featuring head coach Trei Oliver and quarterback Davius Richard following the victory over SCSU. pic.twitter.com/AqnTxA1JY9 — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) October 27, 2023

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 7-1 (6-0) | Prev: 2

Florida A&M showed why it "Braggs different" with a dominant homecoming win. The Rattlers have now clinched the SWAC East title before November.

4TH | 7:38



THATS ANOTHER TD IN BRAGG MEMORIAL STADIUM!



KELVIN DEAN FINDS THE END ZONE.



FAMU - 38

PVAMU- 7



📺https://t.co/jXkNskaFGe#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/pMPD8aYgVc — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) October 28, 2023

3. Tennessee State | Big South-OVC | 6-2 (2-1) | Prev: 3

Tennessee State has won four straight games and Terrell Allen looks like a Buck Buchanan Award candidate after 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in his last two games.

Terrell Allen comes up with his 4⃣th sack of the afternoon‼️💪🏿#RoarCity x #GUTS pic.twitter.com/qJw7TjeoMN — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) October 28, 2023

4. Southern | SWAC | 5-3 (4-1) | Prev: 4

Southern needed overtime to defeat Texas Southern, but a win is a win for the new first-place team in the SWAC West.

5. Jackson State | SWAC | 6-3 (4-2) | Prev: 5

Jackson State appears to have found stability at quarterback after Syracuse transfer Jacobian Morgan threw for five touchdowns last week.

6. Alcorn State | SWAC | 5-3 (4-1) | Prev: 7

Alcorn State handled business in a potential trap game against Mississippi Valley State. Now, the Braves have a shot at first place in the SWAC West with a game against Southern this week.

7. Hampton | CAA | 5-4 (2-3) | Prev: 8

Hampton will finish the 2023 season 3-1 against HBCUs after a homecoming win over North Carolina A&T.

8. Howard | MEAC | 4-4 (2-0) | Prev: 9

Howard's showed off its clutch gene with a go-ahead fourth-quarter scoring drive and a game-sealing interception from Ray Williams. The Bison continue to figure out how to win games.

9. Alabama State | SWAC | 4-3 (3-2) | Prev: 11

Alabama State won the Magic City Classic in a game with filled spectacular plays like a punt-return touchdown from Robert McMinn and a Hail Mary touchdown from Kisean Johnson. The Hornets have won three straight games and could make a run at a top-five spot in the rankings by season's end.

HAIL MARY TO END THE HALF 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uKQn6Crl1x — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2023

10. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 4-4 (2-3) | Prev: 6

Alabama A&M lost back-to-back games in the Magic City Classic for the first time in a decade. Things won't get any easier with Florida A&M coming to town.

11. Grambling State | SWAC | 4-4 (3-2) | Prev: 10

Grambling State continues to stay in the SWAC West championship picture with a win over Bethune-Cookman. It wasn't pretty, but the Tigers got the job done.

12. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 3-5 (3-2) | Prev: 12

What began as a potential SWAC Championship game preview turned into a blowout loss for Prairie View A&M. The Panthers fell from first to fourth in the SWAC West after the loss.

13. South Carolina State | MEAC | 3-5 (1-1) | Prev: 13

South Carolina State was dominated on national television in a Thursday night battle with the defending conference champs. The Bulldogs will need help from other MEAC teams if they want to send head coach Buddy Pough out with a ring.

14. Morgan State | MEAC | 2-5 (1-1) | Prev: 17

Morgan State returned to the win column for the first time since Week 1. For that, the Bears rose three spots in the rankings.

15. Texas Southern | SWAC | 2-6 (1-4) | Prev: 14

Texas Southern continues to be a tough out for SWAC foes, but the Tigers have to figure out how to close games after losing in overtime.

16. Norfolk State | MEAC | 2-6 (0-2) | Prev: 15

Back-to-back losses to start MEAC play — including Saturday's loss on homecoming — will lead to another forgotten season for Norfolk State.

17. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 1-7 (0-5) | Prev: 16

Bethune-Cookman allowed 21 points in the first quarter, creating a deficit it couldn't overcome.

18. North Carolina A&T | CAA | 1-7 (0-5) | Prev: 18

The good news for North Carolina A&T: it finally passed for over 100 yards. The bad news for North Carolina A&T: it still lost.

19. Delaware State | MEAC | 1-7 (0-2) | Prev: 19

Delaware State played Howard tough, but a close loss won't move the needle for the Hornets.

20. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 1-7 (1-4) | Prev: 20

Mississippi Valley State couldn't hang with Alcorn State in their in-state battle.

21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 1-7 (0-5) | Prev: 21

Arkansas-Pine Bluff stood no chance against Jackson State's resurgent offense.

