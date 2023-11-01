FCS football midseason check-in with Stan Becton & Zach McKinnell

Less than a month away from FCS playoff selections, there is no shortage of storylines in the FCS football world. The FCS committee released its first in-season rankings on Oct. 26. Defending champion South Dakota State leads the pack with an undefeated record.

At 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 1, NCAA Digital's Stan Becton and FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell will meet on Instagram Live, YouTube and Twitter Spaces to discuss all the happenings in the FCS. You can tune in above.

DI FCS Committee's Top 10

Through Games Oct. 26, 2023

RANKING SCHOOL RECORD 1 South Dakota State 7-0 2 Montana State 6-1 3 Furman 6-1 4 South Dakota 6-1 5 Delaware 6-1 6 Montana 6-1 7 Idaho 5-2 8 Sacramento State 5-2 9 Western Carolina 5-2 10 UIW 6-1

🏈 LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈

📲B/R: Follow FCS Football on Bleacher Report

📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25

💥MORE: Standings | Scoreboard | FCS-FBS upsets

🔥 HBCU: Live updates from the 2023 season

🥇 AWARDS: Walter Payton Award | Buck Buchanan Award | Jerry Rice Award

😤 RIVALRY: Dakota Marker | Brawl of the Wild | Bayou Classic | Florida Classic | The Game | The Rivalry

👀 HISTORY: Most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records | Biggest stadiums | Longest OT games