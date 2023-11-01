Here's what to watch during college football's November to remember

At least two things are sure to happen in college football in November. One, there’ll be the weekly posturing, grousing and gnashing of teeth, otherwise known as the College Football Playoff rankings. And two, the Mid-American Conference plays a gazillion weeknight games, when the nation’s TV viewers get a chance to see just how early winter can come to Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

But this November has even more stories to tell that won’t show up on any CFP list. By the end of the month, we should know...

If the calls are getting any easier on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson radio show.

Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, South Carolina. That's the Tigers’ itinerary for November. They need at least two wins, or else they'll likely go bowl-less for the first time since 2004. One more loss, and 4-4 Clemson has its most defeats in 13 seasons, and as many as it had from 2015-19 combined. One more ACC stumble and it’s the most conference defeats in a quarter-century.

Tyler from Spartanburg, whose call ignited a memorable Swinney rebuttal this week, isn’t the only fan in the state upset. But a win over Notre Dame on Saturday would be a powerful sedative for the anxious masses.

If those Heisman hogs, the quarterbacks, might have to watch someone else’s acceptance speech this year.

Of the 23 trophies handed out this century, 19 have gone to the guys who stand behind center. Reigning winner USC’s Caleb Williams faces Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. this week, and that ought to swing a few votes. A gaggle of other hot passers across the map are also being mentioned, from Oregon (Bo Nix) to Florida State (Jordan Travis).

But notice, please, Marvin Harrison Jr. is averaging 18.5 yards a catch and making a game-changer of himself at Ohio State. What if he torches Michigan? Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has gone for 271 and 282 yards rushing the past two games. What if he shreds the Oklahoma defense on Saturday? November is campaign month for the Heisman and you don't have to throw the ball in a tight spiral to qualify.

The height of the Big Bounce at Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers just whipped through their first unbeaten October in 22 years — giving up two offensive touchdowns all month — and are now 5-3. Hard to choose which has been more unbelievable in Lincoln: Nebraska 23-45 and bowl-less the past six years, after attending the Orange or Fiesta or Foster Farms or somewhere in 46 of the previous 48 seasons. Or the six-decade-long home sellout streak surviving these dark ages.

This revival has been somewhat mystical as the Cornhuskers lead the college football world with 24 fumbles, 11 of them lost, and have been on the wrong side of the turnover battle in all three October wins. But the defense has been worth its black shirts and one more victory gets Nebraska eligible for bowling. If the Cornhuskers finish strong in November against Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin and Iowa, they could even end up in Indianapolis for the league title game as the Big Ten West champion.

How the goodbyes go in a lot of cherished in-state rivalries.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State played football for the first time three years before Oklahoma became a state and have met every season since 1910. Washington and Washington State first faced one another three years prior to the Wright brothers’ flight. The inaugural Oregon-Oregon State game happened the same 1894 autumn as Thomas Corbett died. He was the soldier who shot John Wilkes Booth.

All these revered series survived world wars, pandemics and natural disasters — but not conference realignment. All go into hiatus this season when the teams head their different ways, and no one is sure when they’ll darken each other's stadiums again.

So someone in Washington probably gets to keep the Apple Cup for a long time. Same for the bragging rights for the Bedlam game in Oklahoma. And what will fall be like in the state of Oregon without the Platypus Trophy on the line?

The identity of the finalists to win the last Pac-12 title as we know it.

Could be Washington vs. Oregon. A rematch from the Huskies’ 36-33 classic win would certainly be a fine way to close down the league, with planes on the tarmac waiting to shuttle most of the teams to other conferences.

Then there’s USC and one last chance to make good on its pre-season promise, with a brutal three-week finish: No. 5 Washington Saturday, No. 6 Oregon, and then No. 19 UCLA. To survive, the Trojans will need to slow down the other team on occasion. They’ve allowed 41, 41, 48, 34 and 49 points the past five games, but somehow won three of them.

Who wins the last Ohio State-Michigan game before the rivalry — like everything else in the Big Ten — gets dragged into a new world.

Yeah, they’ll still play every year and it’ll be felt deeply for the winner, and maybe even more so for the loser. But part of the aura of this game has always been the utter dominance of the two giants in their league, fighting for Big Ten superiority. That’s going to change with the new wave from the West. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington will be part of the landscape and have no intention of allowing their new league to be all maize and blue and scarlet and gray.

Lots of bowls are prime time, but will any be Prime Time?

After so much ado, Deion Sanders and Colorado are 4-4 and 1-4 in the Pac-12. Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah are lined up this month. Colorado needs two wins to get to a bowl, but those four opponents are a combined 21-11.

How Notre Dame Stadium celebrates its big day.

The House That Rockne Built (and The House That TV Dough Expanded) will host its 500th game on November 18th against Wake Forest. There have been a lot of echoes awakened and thunder shaken down from the sky since the place was built for $750,000 and opened in 1930. The same newspapers that reported the first-game win over SMU, 20-14, also mentioned the Philadelphia Athletics on the way to the World Series title, election debates focusing on whether to kill Prohibition, the Northwestern team captain coming down with smallpox and Al Capone spotted attending a high school game with six bodyguards.

The Irish have gone 376-118-5 in their stadium. Rockne, who supervised everything about the new landmark right down to the parking system and traffic flow, was only able to coach five games in his house — all wins — before he was killed in an airplane crash.

The Demon Deacons get to share the special occasion with Notre Dame. And when their defense looks across the line of scrimmage at the Irish offense, whom will they see? Wake Forest alum Sam Hartman, who threw 110 touchdown passes for them before he transferred to Notre Dame.

What teams go unbeaten without a sniff of a CFP berth.

Could be Air Force. The 8-0 Falcons are off to their best start in 38 years, churning through their schedule by rushing for 300 yards a game to lead the nation. They are still on course to become only the second FBS team, according to the NCAA record book, to go an entire season without a pass getting intercepted, joining Georgia Southern in 2018. But then, they’ve only thrown 40 of them. If Air Force can make its way past Army, at Hawaii, UNLV, at Boise State and the Mountain West championship game, it would be the first service academy with a perfect regular season since Army in 1949. Both Army and Air Force were unbeaten in 1958 but had ties.

Could be James Madison. If the Dukes run the table to finish 12-0, they’ll really be ticked off about the NCAA rule that doesn’t allow them a bowl bid during the transition period to the FBS. If they were included in the official stats, their 48.9 rushing yards allowed a game would potentially be the lowest in the FBS in 15 years. Trips to Georgia State this week and Coastal Carolina at the end of the month appear the biggest obstacles.

Could be Liberty. The Flames’ final four season opponents — Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Massachusetts and UTEP — are a combined 12-23. Then would come the Conference USA title game. They clinched a spot in that before Halloween.

If a certain team from Tuscaloosa can muscle its way back to center stage.

Has there ever been this much CFP discussion early in November with the word Alabama uttered so little? That changes Saturday if the Crimson Tide defense brings down Jayden Daniels and LSU’s 47-point-a-game onslaught. That would put Alabama on the cusp of an SEC West title and a shot at Georgia in the conference championship game, which would only seem more natural. What’s November without Nick Saban?

Or, this year, Dabo Swinney’s call-in show?