November FCS games that will impact conference title races and the playoffs

The final month of the FCS regular season is here. Let’s look at some key games to watch as the postseason nears.

Week 10 | Nov. 4

Furman at Chattanooga

No. 2 Furman visits No. 13 Chattanooga in a game that will decide the SoCon title. This is Chattanooga’s final conference game as the Mocs have a bye week before a meeting with FBS foe Alabama to close the season. If Chattanooga wins, it wins the automatic bid for the SoCon. If Furman wins, it wins the automatic bid in the SoCon since it’ll have a head-to-head win over the remaining SoCon teams with two losses. This game could also have at-large and seeding implications for what’s currently a Furman team with zero FCS losses and a Chattanooga team with two FCS losses.

Nicholls at UIW

UIW is undefeated against the FCS this year but tied with a Nicholls team that’s lost two games to FCS opponents at the top of the Southland. UIW clinches the Southland title with a win while a win for Nicholls keeps the Colonels atop the conference for another week.

PLAYOFFS: 2023 FCS playoff bracket predictions less than 1 month from selections

Week 11 | Nov. 11

North Carolina Central at Howard

Last year’s Co-MEAC champions will meet again on November 11. While North Carolina Central defeated Howard last year head-to-head, both teams finished with one MEAC loss leading to co-champions. The Eagles still have a chip on their shoulder after what it feels like a co-champion slight while the Bison are looking to get where they’ve never been before — the Celebration Bowl. When the two best teams in the MEAC battle, it’ll be an instant classic.

EVERYTHING HBCU FOOTBALL: Schedule, scores, rankings and updates for the 2023 season

Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin

This game figures to be a battle for the Big South-OVC title, but even more will be at stake. Southeast Missouri State is undefeated in conference play, while UT Martin has one loss. However, the Redhawks are 4-4 on the season and the Skyhawks are 6-2. While the winner of this game will probably go on to take the first Big South-OVC crown ever, if UT Martin loses, it’ll shake up the FCS at-large picture. Will a two-FCS-loss Skyhawks team have a resume strong enough to get into the playoffs?

TOP-10: See the FCS football committee's top 10 rankings

Week 12 | Nov. 18

Villanova at Delaware

The CAA title is Delawares to lose entering November, but rival Villanova could spoil it for the Blue Hens. Delaware is undefeated in CAA play while Villanova has one loss entering November. If both teams win up until they meet in the season-finale, the intensity of this rivalry will increase. Both teams will be playing for a conference title, rivalry bragging rights and a seed in the FCS playoffs.

UPSETS: See every FCS-over-FBS upset | Here's the FCS blueprint to beating a ranked FBS team

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay

If both Central Arkansas and Austin Peay beat Eastern Kentucky, this game likely decides who represents the UAC (unrecognized by the NCAA) for its automatic bid to the playoffs. Depending on how this game goes, the loser of this game could also be in contention for an FCS playoff at-large bid.

Montana State at Montana

If Montana beats Sacramento State, the Brawl of the Wild could have even bigger playoff implications than it typically does. The Grizzlies, Idaho and Montana State all sit atop the Big Sky standings with 4-1 conference records entering November. If all three teams win until Week 12, the Brawl of the Wild will impact the conference title race. If Montana beats Montana State, it’ll win the Big Sky. If Montana State beats Montana, the Bobcats win the Big Sky with an Idaho loss.

Moreover, the winner of this game will likely get a top-eight FCS seed. Meanwhile, the loser could miss out on a seed altogether and have to play in the first round.

SEEDS: The importance of a top seed in the FCS playoffs

Week 13 | Nov. 25

Southern vs Grambling State

This game happens after the typical regular season window, but 2023’s Bayou Classic could decide the SWAC West title if Southern and Grambling both win out until the post-Thanksgiving clash in the Superdome. The winner of this one will go on to play Florida A&M in the SWAC Championship game.